Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, HBO, ABC, Stan and more …

BritBox: new this week

Dinosaur Apocalypse (10 September)

Dinosaur Apocalypse. Image: BBC. Shows & films streaming.

Documentary. Explore an incredible discovery in a prehistoric graveyard of astonishingly well preserved fossilised creatures, which could help change our understanding of the last days of the dinosaurs. Evidence from the site provides insights into the day when an asteroid bigger than Mount Everest devastated the planet and caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. Based on brand new evidence, witness the catastrophic events of that day play out minute by minute.

Starring David Attenborough, Phillip Manning, and Robert DePalma.

Downton Abbey Seasons 1-6 (12 September)

Series. This iconic period drama follows the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Lord Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, sees his family heritage – especially the grand country home Downton Abbey – as his mission in life. The death of his heir aboard R.M.S. Titanic means distant cousin Matthew Crawley is suddenly next in line and is moving onto the vast estate with his even more modernist, socially engaged mother.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, and Jim Carter.

Netflix: new this week

Her Mother’s Killer Season 2 (8 September)

Series. With Mejía in prison, Analía and Pablo look to their future. But a relentless new enemy threatens to destroy everything they’ve built.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September)

Film. When his informant goes missing on a corporate retreat, Agent Aaron Falk must untangle her colleagues’ stories to trace her path through the wilderness. Watch the trailer.

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (8 September)

Animated Series. One fish, two fish, meet Red Fish and Blue Fish! From there to here – and from here to there – these friends find opposites everywhere!

Kiss or Die (9 September)

Kiss or Die. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix. Shows & films streaming.

Reality Series. Male comedians face off in a steamy improv drama where they must resist the advances of irresistibly seductive co-stars and deliver the ultimate kiss.

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You (9 September)

Comedy Special. In her hilarious debut special, Jordan Jensen delivers unapologetic takes on failing at femininity, the paradox that is “self love” and the horrors of trying to find it.

The Dead Girls (10 September)

Series. Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia’s novel, the series tells how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and became merciless killers in 1960s Mexico.

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 5 (10 September)

Reality Series. This season welcomes a new batch of hopeful participants over the age of 50 who are ready to find true love and prove that the heart never ages.

Love is Blind: France (10 September)

Reality Series. Divided into pods, French singles meet, date and get engaged — sight unseen — in their quest to find and marry their one true love.

aka Charlie Sheen (10 September)

Documentary. Actor Charlie Sheen tells his story in this candid two-part documentary tracing his dazzling Hollywood rise, tabloid-topping fall and road to recovery. Watch the trailer.

Diary of a Ditched Girl (11 September)

Diary of a Ditched Girl. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix. Shows & films streaming.

Series. Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn’t easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn’t ready to give up.

Kontrabida Academy (11 September)

Film. When a mysterious TV transports her to a school for on-screen villains, a restaurant worker finds new purpose – and a way to get back at her enemies.

Wolf King Season 2 (11 September)

Animated Series. As he fights for his throne and faces enemies from all sides, Drew learns the heavy burden of being king – and the daunting task of choosing a queen.

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (12 September)

Series. Leaving behind their homes in Indonesia, four women form an unlikely friendship and face eccentric dilemmas as they navigate life in New York.

Maledictions (12 September)

Maledictions. Image: Netflix. Streaming on Netflix. Shows & films streaming.

Series. At a career-defining moment, a governor’s child vanishes. Torn between ambition and family secrets, he must choose: politics or his daughter’s safety.

You and Everything Else (12 September)

Series. From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart — until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days.

The Wrong Paris (12 September)

Film. Dawn thinks she’s joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan – until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor. Watch the trailer.

Beauty and the Bester (12 September)

Documentary. Did renowned Dr Nandipha get embroiled in Thabo Bester’s prison break? This chilling documentary series examines the enigmatic ties that bound them.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (14 September)

Live Sports Event. Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford clash in a mega-fight for boxing’s unified super middleweight crown live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

HBO Max: new this week

Task (8 September)

Task. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max. Shows & films streaming.

Series. Task is a gripping new HBO Original drama that follows an elite FBI task force formed to dismantle a dangerous string of violent robberies spreading through the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. Leading the charge is seasoned agent Tom Quigley, who finds himself locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with a seemingly ordinary family man hiding explosive secrets. Watch the trailer.

Starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television (10 September)

Documentary Series. A journey through television history exploring Black representation, from early on-screen appearances to modern creators revolutionising the industry in a new era of authentic storytelling.

Gold Rush: White Water Season 9 (11 September)

Reality Series. The Dakota Boys assemble a team of divers, mountaineers, and mechanics to explore uncharted plunge pools in white water rapids, using suction dredges in treacherous conditions where a mistake could prove fatal.

The Idaho College Murders (11 September)

Documentary. With insight from investigative journalists and criminal experts, explores the horrific crime that claimed the lives of four college students in Moscow, Idaho.

Painting With John Season 1 (11 September)

Painting With John. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max. Shows & films streaming.

Reality Series. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, musician John Lurie shares his philosophical thoughts while honing his watercolour techniques. Watch the trailer.

Salvage Hunters Season 17 (12 September)

Reality Series. Drew Pritchard is a modern-day treasure hunter.

Rocky 3 (13 September)

Film. Rocky faces the ultimate challenge from a powerful new contender, and must turn to a former rival to help regain his throne as the undisputed fighting champion.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky 4 (13 September)

Rocky IV. Image: United Artists. Streaming on HBO Max. Shows & films streaming.

Film. Rocky Balboa proudly holds the world heavyweight boxing championship, but a new challenger has stepped forward: Drago, a six-foot-six, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union.

Starring Sylvester Stallone.

Street Outlaws: Locals Only Season 2 (13 September)

Reality Series. Follows drivers as they race against each other in a single elimination challenge to win a prize of USD $5,000.

Disney+ & ESPN: new this week

Live Sports. This week includes the following rounds:

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders (8 September)

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers (8 September)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (8 September)

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears (9 September)

Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers (12 September)

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (9 September)

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+. Shows & films streaming.

Series. After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond – where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.

Starring Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

WBNA (10 September)

Live Sports. This week includes the following rounds:

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever (10 September)

Playoffs commence (14 September)

FIBA Eurobasket (10 September)

Live Sports. This week includes the following rounds:

Quarter-Finals (10 September)

Semi-Finals (12 September)

Tempest (10 September)

Series. A former diplomat uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the stability of the Korean peninsula.

Breslau (12 September)

Breslau. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+. Shows & films streaming.

Series. The eight-part crime drama is set in Breslau in year 1936. The 11th Olympic Games are approaching, and the eyes of the entire world are turned towards the capital of the Third Reich. Meanwhile, in Breslau, a brutal murder takes place which may ruin the whole propaganda campaign and disrupt the great sports event.

Call My Agent: Berlin (12 September)

Series. This series tells the story of the ‘Stern’ actors agency and its agents. They manage the whims and airs and graces of their celebrity clients.

College Football (13 September)

Live Sports. This week includes the following rounds:

Colorado vs Houston (13 September)

Colorado vs Houston (14 September)

Florida vs. LSU (14 September)

Noche UFC (14 September)

Live Sports. Lopes vs Silva.

Binge: new this week

Antiques Roadshow Season 47 (8 September)

Reality Series. A team of experts from auction houses tours towns throughout the UK to value treasures brought in by members of the public.

Ancient Aliens Season 9 (8 September)

Ancient Aliens. Image: History Channel. Streaming on Binge. Shows & films streaming.

Speculative Documentary Series. Ancient Aliens explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years.

The Playboy Murders Season 3 (8 September)

Documentary Series. Personal insight into the world of obsession and murder that tragically affected the lives of six young women involved with the Playboy lifestyle. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes Season 1 (10 September)

Documentary Series. Explores some of the most infamous celebrity sex tapes of our time.

Luxury Escapes: The World’s Best Holidays Season 3 (11 September)

Reality Series. Join hosts Miguel Maestre and Cameron Daddo as they explore the globe’s most breathtaking destinations. Season 3 blends luxury travel with authentic local experiences, guaranteed to have you plan.

Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend Season 1 (11 September)

Reality Series. Alison Hammond’s warm, cheeky charm shines as she spends weekends with celebrities in the places that shaped them. Expect laughs, tears and intimate revelations.

Taskmaster Season 20 (12 September)

Taskmaster. Image: Channel 4. Streaming on Binge. Shows & films streaming.

Game Show. The cult comedy returns with a fresh batch of comedians facing absurd challenges. Expect inventive chaos, unpredictability, silliness, hilarity and joyful viewing that only Taskmaster consistently delivers.

Love Hurts (14 September)

Film. Ke Huy Quan stars as a hitman-turned-realtor whose quiet life is shattered when his past resurfaces. With stylised action and biting humour, it’s a genre-bending thrill ride about second chances and survival. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new this week

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 (8 September)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Image: AMC. Streaming on Stan. Shows & films streaming.

Series. Season three of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September)

Film. Five women participate in a hiking retreat but only four come out the other side. Federal agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head into the mountains hoping to find their informant still alive.

Starring Eric Bana and Anna Torv.

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich (12 September)

Reality Series. Olivia Attwood explores the new ways people sell their sexuality in contemporary times. From uploading explicit content online to filming homemade porn in bedrooms, Olivia will find out if this industry is really an easy way to make a fast fortune.

Ted K: The Unabomber (12 September)

Ted K: The Unabomber. Image: Super Ltd / Neon. Streaming on Stan. Shows & films streaming.

Film. An exploration of Ted Kaczynski’s life in Lincoln, Montana in the years leading up to his arrest as The Unabomber. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sharlto Copley and Drew Powell.

10 Things I Hate About You (13 September)

Film. A high-school boy, Cameron, cannot date Bianca until her anti-social older sister, Kat, has a boyfriend. So, Cameron pays a mysterious boy, Patrick, to charm Kat.

Starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.

Revealed – Death Cap Murders – Part 1 (14 September)

Documentary Series. A crime the whole world thinks it knows: four guests fall critically ill after a family lunch in Leongatha, Victoria, and host Erin Patterson becomes the focus of relentless global scrutiny. But documentary series Revealed – Death Cap Murders will delve beyond the headlines, uncovering new details, untold perspectives, and deeper truths not yet part of the public conversation, exposing hidden layers and lasting consequences of Victoria’s most infamous small-town tragedy and the worldwide media frenzy it ignited. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new this week

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 (8 September)

Awards Show. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards return live from UBS Arena in New York. Hosted by LL Cool J, this year’s show will feature performances throughout the night, from Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Tate McRae, Alex Warren and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as a star-studded lineup of nominees led by Lady Gaga with 12 nominations, followed closely by Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and many more.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Guts & Glory (9 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

Guts & Glory. Image: Curtis Bonds Baker / AMC. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder. Shows & films streaming.

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 7 (14 September) – AMC+

Reality Series. Ride with Norman Reedus’ sixth season features the Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion- a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road.

Featuring Norman Reedus, Kim Coates, Zahn McClarnon, Scott Gimple, Melissa McBride, and Greg Nicotero.

Prime Video: new this week

The Dry (9 September)

The Dry. Image: Roadshow Films. Streaming on Prime Video. Shows & films streaming.

Film. Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral. But his return opens a decades-old wound – the unsolved death of a teenage girl.

Starring Eric Bana.

The Girlfriend (10 September)

Series. The Girlfriend follows Laura, a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry, a girlfriend who changes everything. Watch the trailer.

Starring Robin Wright, Olivia Cooke, and Laurie Davidson.

Top End Bub (12 September)

Top End Bub. Image: John Platt/ Prime Video. Shows & films streaming.

Series. Lauren and Ned are living their best life in the city, which is tragically interrupted when Lauren’s sister Ronelle dies in a car crash in the Top End. Rushing back to Darwin, Lauren and Ned are thrown into the chaos of Top End life with Lauren’s parents, Daffy and Trevor, and confronted with another curveball when they unexpectedly become the guardians of Ronelle’s lively and cheeky young daughter, Taya. Watch the trailer.

Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

SBS On Demand: new this week

Karla Grant Presents: Crook Hat and Camphoo (8 September)

Documentary. Crook Hat and Camphoo are Alyawarr elders, from central Australia, who are concerned about the survival of traditional skills and culture.

Code of Silence (10 September)

Code of Silence. Image: ITVX. Streaming on SBS On Demand. Shows & films streaming.

Series. Code of Silence is a gripping six-part crime drama created by Catherine Moulton (The Stolen Girl, Hijack, Baptiste) who drew on her own experiences with lip-reading and hearing loss to craft this unique and compelling series. At the heart of the series is Alison Brooks, a smart and determined Deaf woman. Having spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations, her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis and DI James Marsh. Watch the trailer.

Starring Rose Ayling-Ellis, Kieron Moore, Charlotte Ritchie, and Andrew Buchan.

9/11: One Day In America (11 September)

Documentary Series. As a hijacked plane hits the north tower, we follow the first firefighters on the scene and their race against time to rescue the civilians trapped above and witness a businessman trying to save the life of a badly injured stranger. As a second plane hits the south tower, no doubt remains: America is under attack.

Satellite Boy (12 September)

Satellite Boy. Image: Satellite Films. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Film. Pete lives with his grandfather in an old abandoned outdoor cinema in the desert. When the old drive-in is threatened with demolition, ten year old Pete takes off to the city with his best mate Kalmain, to save his home. But the boys get lost in the Australian outback. Starving and thirsty, Pete has to remember some of the old bush skills his grandfather taught him to survive

World War 2: End Game (13 September)

Documentary Series. World War Two was a conflict of immeasurable scale, a Total War, laying waste to entire nations, changing the world forever. From this devastation, new powers would emerge. Allies would become enemies, an Iron Curtain would fall across Europe, and a Cold War would begin. Who were the great players that shaped the modern world, and how did the Cold War emerge from the Endgame of World War Two?

World Athletic Championships 2025 (13 September)

Live Sports. The 2025 World Athletics Championships return to Tokyo, Japan for the first time since 1991 as the best track and field athletes compete for gold on the global stage, with the great Bruce McAvaney leading the call for SBS alongside Tamsyn Manou and David Basheer.

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Race to the Bottom (8 September)

Documentary. The race is on to find the minerals we need to enable the world’s transition to clean energy, and vast reserves of those minerals lie untouched at the bottom of the Pacific. But, while mining them could fuel our green future, scientists warn it risks catastrophic damage to our oceans.

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 2 (8 September)

Documentary. The gripping conclusion to Australian Story’s investigation into the case of Melbourne woman Louisa Ioannidis, who was found dead in a creek in 2011. A police investigation concluded her death was consistent with drowning and the coroner closed the case, but Louisa’s brother Tass always had doubts. So he sought help from Julia Robson, a private investigator and true crime podcaster.

Fizzy and Suds Season 2 (8 September)

Fizzy and Suds. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview. Shows & films streaming.

Animated Series. Fizzy and Suds, two animated bubbles with boundless curiosity, are ready to dive into a fresh batch of real-world fascinations, with episodes focusing on Penguins, Garbage Trucks, Railways, Bees, Noodles, Storms, Frogs and more. They’ll bring viewers along for the ride with their signature sparkle and wonder. Watch the trailer.

Foreign Correspondent: China’s Abandoned Daughters (9 September)

Documentary. In regional provinces in China tens of thousands of women are looking for their families. They are the legacy of China’s strict one-child policy aimed at controlling population growth. They were abandoned by their parents who wanted their only child to be a son. On Foreign Correspondent, a film by Channel News Asia captures the stories of these women who are now trying to reclaim their lives. Watch the trailer.

Take 5 with Zan Rowe Season 4 (9 September)

Documentary Series. This season, Zan returns with her signature warmth, expert knowledge, and disarmingly honest interview style. The guest list is our biggest yet: Hollywood royalty Kevin Bacon, Sporty Spice Melanie C, Pulp frontman and Britpop legend Jarvis Cocker, beloved comedian Aaron Chen, Australian icon Paul Kelly, and international pop star Lorde.

Britain’s Great Cathedrals (14 September)

Britain’s Great Cathedrals. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on ABC iview. Shows & films streaming.

Travel Series. Join Reverend Pat Allerton on a remarkable personal pilgrimage to explore the riches of Britain’s cathedrals. The cathedrals of Britain are not just architectural masterpieces – they are ecclesiastical treasure houses. This visually sumptuous travelogue tells a story of extraordinary craftsmanship and artistry as Reverend Pat explores the cathedral’s splendour and secrets.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.