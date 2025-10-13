Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, ABC, BritBox, Disney+, Prime and more …

BritBox: new shows & films this week

The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes (14 October)

Documentary. Martin Clunes adopts retired guide dog Laura from blind fitness guru Jaina Mistry. While she hunts for a replacement, Martin discovers how great guide dogs are created, from the first four guide dogs ever in 1931 to how the process works now at Britain’s best-loved charity. Getting each dog ready for the daunting role is a serious and challenging responsibility, and this film follows all of the ups and downs along the way. Watch the trailer.

The Reluctant Landlord Seasons 1-2 (16 October)

Series. Romesh is stuck running the local pub after his exuberant father left it to him in his will. This semi-autobiographical sitcom follows Romesh’s misadventures as he tries to offload the pub he doesn’t want, while his family use whatever emotional blackmail necessary to convince him to keep it.

Starring Romesh Ranganathan.

HBO Max: new shows & films this week

The Chair Company (13 October)

Series. From the twisted minds of Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin comes a wildly unpredictable new comedy series. Over eight episodes, the story follows a suburban family man whose life unravels after a humiliating mishap at work. What begins as a personal crisis quickly spirals into something far stranger, as he stumbles into a far-reaching conspiracy he can’t ignore. Watch the trailer.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 (14 October)

Series. Time-traveling rogue Rip Hunter must recruit a ragtag team of heroes and villains to help prevent an apocalypse that could impact not only Earth, but all of time.

Baby Assassins Everyday! (17 October)

Series. Two roommates. One deadly secret. Chisato Sugimoto and Mahiro Fukagawa live quiet, ordinary lives – or so it seems. Beneath the surface, they’re elite assassins contracted by a covert organisation. Chisato is charming and calculated; Mahiro, brilliant but emotionally distant. Together, they balance part-time jobs with precision kills, hiding in plain sight while navigating a world built on deception.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 (17 October)

Series. The sequel to Young Sheldon follows Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.

An Intimate Night with Adam Pally (18 October)

Comedy Special. Equal parts stand-up, documentary, and rock concert, Adam Pally plays with the truth and his guitar in a one-time-only performance. Watch the trailer.

Escape from New York (18 October)

Film. In a dystopian 1997, a soldier-turned-bank robber is tasked with rescuing the U.S. President after he crashes into Manhattan, which has been turned into a giant maximum security prison.

Starring Kurt Russell.

Netflix: new shows & films this week

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (14 October)

Film. Two bank employees steal a fortune from a dead client’s account, and unwittingly provoke a group of ruthless criminals, who want the money back.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (14 October)

Animated Series. In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumour and a legend. Pulled back into action, he must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.

Inside Furioza (15 October)

Film. In the wake of murder, new Furioza leader Golden claims the reins of his violent and formidable hooligan gang and takes on a new focus across borders.

No One Saw Us Leave (15 October)

Series. Amid divorce, a mother faces stigma and a painful separation when her husband takes her kids in a conflict that shapes her life. Inspired by a true story.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story (15 October)

Film. Driven teenager Jann Mardenborough uses his video game skills to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: becoming a pro racer. Based on a true story.

Six Kings Slam (15 October)

Live Event. The world’s top-ranked players take the court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a star-studded tennis showcase with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

The Time That Remains (16 October)

Film. Surrounded by a string of deaths, an older woman relives her romance with a mysterious, ageless lover as an inspector closes in on their dark secret.

Romantics Anonymous (16 October)

Series. A brilliant chocolatier who’s afraid of making eye contact meets an heir who can’t touch others – but somehow, they’re immune to each other.

The Diplomat Season 3 (16 October)

Series. Caught in a whirlwind of crisis diplomacy, Kate must navigate a fragile new administration and a deadly threat with world-shaping consequences.

Starting 5 Season 2 (16 October)

Reality Series. This riveting series follows Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

A Quiet Place Part II (16 October)

Film. Forced to leave their home, the Abbotts must venture out into a world of deadly creatures drawn to sound – and other threats they never expected.

Good News (17 October)

Film. When hijackers seize a Japanese flight and demand to fly to Pyongyang, a mysterious mastermind hatches a zany scheme to reroute the plane to Seoul.

She Walks in Darkness (17 October)

Film. A young agent leaves everything behind to pose as a member of ETA, risking her life to uncover the terrorists’ hideouts in the south of France.

27 Nights (17 October)

Film. When a woman is admitted by her daughters to a psychiatric clinic for her carefree ways, an expert must judge if she is ill or simply wants to enjoy life.

Turn of the Tide Season 2 (17 October)

Series. Rabo de Peixe is no longer the same. As old friends and enemies return to find a shift in power, new contenders emerge for control of the drug trade.

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (17 October)

Documentary. In June 2001, hundreds of kilos of cocaine washed up in a Portuguese village. This gripping documentary reveals the long-lasting impact on the community.

The Perfect Neighbor (17 October)

Documentary. Police bodycam footage reveals how a long-running neighborhood dispute turned tragic in this award-winning documentary about fear, prejudice and Stand Your Ground laws.

The Twits (17 October)

Animated Film. When the meanest, nastiest villains pull a trick to take over their town, two brave children team up with a family of magical animals to bring them down.

Disney+ & ESPN: new shows & films this week

MLB: League Championship Series (13 October)

Live Sports. Best of 7.

WNBA: Finals (13 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Game 5 (13 October)

Game 6 – If Necessary (16 October)

Game 7 – If Necessary (18 October)

NFL (13 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs (13 October)

Buffalo Bills vs Atlanta Falcons (14 October)

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders (14 October)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals (17 October)

Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars (19 October)

Parks and Recreation Seasons 1-7 (14 October)

Series. The absurd antics of an Indiana town’s public officials as they pursue sundry projects to make their city a better place.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family (15 October)

Series. Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they’ve ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family’s connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear. Inspired by the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast. Watch the trailer.

NBL (15 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Tasmania vs Sydney (15 October)

Perth vs Brisbane (15 October)

Adelaide vs S.E Melbourne (16 October)

New Zealand vs Tasmania (17 October)

Brisbane vs Melbourne (17 October)

Cairns vs Adelaide (18 October)

S.E Melbourne vs Illawarra (18 October)

Melbourne vs New Zealand (19 October)

Sydney vs Perth (19 October)

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (15 October)

Series. Vee leaves Transylvania for boarding school to chase her musical dreams. As she keeps her vampire identity a secret, unexpected obstacles threaten to return her to the shadows.

Scam Goddess (15 October)

Documentary Series. A space dedicated to exploring frauds, cons and schemes.

To Cook a Bear (15 October)

Series. Northern Sweden, 1852. A new pastor and his family arrive in the isolated village of Kengis. With a strong belief in justice and change, he challenges the local elite but faces resistance as his fiery sermons ignite hope for a better life among the poor farmers. At the same time, the village is shaken by disappearances and frightening rumours of bear attacks.

UFC 321 (16 October)

Live Sports. Aspinall vs. Gane.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! (17 October)

Animated Series. Follows Iron Man and the Avengers as they join forces with Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices.

WNBL (18 October)

Live Sports. Includes the following rounds:

Southside Melbourne Flyers vs Canberra Capitals (18 October)

Geelong Venom vs Sydney Flames (18 October)

Adelaide Lightning vs Perth Lynx (19 October)

Bendigo Spirit vs Townsville Fire (19 October)

UFC: Fight Night (19 October)

Live Sports. de Ridder vs Hernandez.

Binge: new shows & films this week

The Great Celebrity Bake Off Season 8 (13 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back with a fresh batch of famous faces for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. This season’s star-studded lineup includes Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake, Meera Syal and more. With judges Paul Hollywood and newcomer Caroline Waldegrave, and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, it’s a sweet of chaos, charm and cake – all for a great cause.

Ancient Aliens Season 9 (15 October)

Speculative Documentary Series. Theorists believe that thousands of years ago, extraterrestrials landed on Earth.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (16 October)

Series. Based on the true story of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, this chilling limited series focuses on his victims, the shattered lives of their families and the systemic failures that allowed a murderer to hide in plain sight. Starring Michael Chernus in an epic turn as the killer clown. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new shows & films this week

Generation Z (13 October)

Series. After an army truck crashes outside a care house, causing a chemical leak infecting residents, four teenage friends must deal with the deadly consequences of the virus while also coping with their family and relationship problems. Watch the trailer.

A Discovery of Witches Seasons 1-3 (16 October)

Series. Brilliant historian (and witch in denial) Diana Bishop unlocks an ancient manuscript throwing her into a dangerous mystery and onto the path of enigmatic geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont. Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ best-selling trilogy.

Starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.

Fawlty Towers Seasons 1-2 (17 October)

Series. Hotel owner Basil Fawlty’s incompetence, short fuse, and arrogance form a combination that ensures accidents and trouble are never far away.

Starring John Cleese.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection (19 October)

Documentary Series. Olivia is back examining society’s obsession with the perfect body – are smooth foreheads and nip/tucks the new normal? This series looks at weight loss, mummy makeovers, and more.

Paramount+: new shows & films this week

Elsbeth Season 3 (13 October)

Series. The sharpest mind in New York is back on the case. Quirky yet brilliant attorney Elsbeth Tascioni once again teams up with Captain C.W. Wagner and the detectives of the NYPD’s 11th Precinct to unravel a fresh slate of high-society murders and headline-grabbing mysteries. Armed with her disarming charm, razor-keen intuition, and unconventional tactics, Elsbeth dives into season three with more complex cases, unexpected twists, and a new roster of intriguing allies and adversaries. From glittering Manhattan penthouses to the city’s hidden corners, every crime scene challenges her unique way of seeing the truth.

Starring Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce.

Matlock Season 2 (13 October)

Series. Back at the elite firm, Matlock tackles higher-stakes cases while navigating firm politics and forging unexpected alliances. Alongside powerhouse lawyer Olympia Lawrence and ambitious associates Julian, Billy, and Sarah, she proves experience and intuition can outsmart even the toughest opponents.

Starring Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 (14 October)

Series. After their croc-fuelled Top End adventure, the team are back in the glistening Harbour City, but something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them… their own pasts. Blue (Mavournee Hazel) is hunted down by her so-called ‘family’ who harbour a shocking ulterior motive; while DeShawn is forced to admit he concealed a crucial piece of evidence in a court-martial to protect someone very close.

JD must deal with the fallout from a Faustian pact to keep the team intact within the context of a crumbling relationship… while Evie tentatively embarks on a new one; and Doc Roy must decide if he’s ready to let go. Watch the trailer.

Starring Olivia Swann, Mavournee Hazel, Sean Sagar, Todd Lasance, Tuuli Narkle, and William McInnes.

FBI Season 8 (14 October)

Series. The high-stakes investigations continue as FBI returns for its eighth season. This fast-paced drama follows the dedicated agents of the New York field office, Special Agent Maggie Bell, Special Agent OA Zidan, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and Special Agent Stuart Scola, as they tackle major crimes that threaten New York City and the nation.

Starring Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd.

Watson Season 2 (14 October)

Series. Watson returns with more high-stakes medical mysteries and a fresh twist on the legendary detective’s legacy. Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson, who has traded crime scenes for cutting-edge medicine, leading a team of brilliant ‘doc-tectives’ dedicated to diagnosing and treating the world’s

rarest diseases.

The Neighbourhood Season 8 (14 October)

Series. In Pasadena, Calvin Butler and his family have built a lasting friendship with neighbours Dave and Gemma Johnson, proving that community can bridge any gap. The eighth and final season finds both families facing big changes: Calvin and Marty grow their electric- vehicle repair business, Tina explores a new passion, Malcolm balances work and family, and Courtney and Marty take a major step forward.

Starring Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, and Beth Behrs.

NCIS Season 23 (15 October)

Seires. NCIS returns as Special Agent Alden Parker leads his elite team, Timothy McGee, Nick Torres, Jessica Knight, Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Kasie Hines, and Director Leon Vance, through high-stakes naval investigations with their signature mix of professionalism and dry humour. This season, the hunt becomes personal when Parker pursues mob boss Carla Marino after the shocking murder of his father, pushing the team to its limits while testing loyalties and putting careers on the line.

Starring Gary Cole, Sean Murray, and Wilmer Valderrama.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 (15 October)

Series. Set in 1991, the second season of NCIS: Origins continues the coming-of-age story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he carves out his early career at the NCIS, then known as NIS, Camp Pendleton office. Guided by seasoned mentor Mike Franks, Gibbs works alongside Lala Dominguez, Bernard ‘Randy’ Randolf, Mary Jo Sullivan, and Vera Strickland, a tight-knit team whose loyalty and skill are tested by dangerous new investigations.

Starring Austin Stowell and Kyle Schmid.

Ghosts US Season 5 (17 October)

Series. The single-camera comedy Ghosts US returns for its fifth season, picking up after the dramatic twist in which Jay accidentally sold his soul to Elias Woodstone. As Sam and the eclectic spirits of Woodstone Manor scramble to free him from the deal, they must also juggle the daily chaos of running their B&B and Jay’s restaurant.

Starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Fire Country Season 4 (18 October)

Series. Fire Country season four continues to follow Bode Leone and the crew of Station 42 as they respond to wildfires and other emergency calls in Northern California. The series focuses on the professional challenges of firefighting, the personal struggles of the team members, and the complex relationships within the Cal Fire program and the inmate firefighter initiative.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows & films this week

Guts & Glory (14 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow)flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

O.T.H.E.R. (17 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. Alice returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.

Starring Olga Kurylenko.

Operation: Aunties (17 October) – AMC+

Film. After an attempted trafficking incident impacts her family, professor and blockchain expert Dr. Carol Cleavers uncovers a dark web trafficking ring targeting women through a rideshare app. When the feds start to drag their feet on the case, Carol recruits her ride-or-die bestie, retired detective Sharon O’Hara, and her tech-genius niece Aminah to take matters into their own hands. Together, the three women become cyber-age vigilantes on a mission for justice and survival. Watch the trailer.

Starring Melissa De Sousa, Tisha Campbell, and Amiyah Scott.

Apple TV+: new shows & films this week

Loot Season 3 (15 October)

Series. Loot follows Molly Wells, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an USD $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband of 20 years, John Novak. Molly has landed the jet for season three, following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant, Nicholas, board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague, Arthur. Watch the trailer.

Starring Maya Rudolph, Adam Scott, Joel Kim Booster, and Nat Faxon.

Mr. Scorsese (17 October)

Documentary Series. Mr. Scorsese examines how Martin Scorsese’s colourful life experiences informed his artistic vision, as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his earliest experiences (New York University student films) through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows & films this week

Maddie + Triggs (13 October)

Animated Series. A little girl and her doggy best friend find music and adventure in the sounds of the everyday by really listening to the world around them. Maddie is a seven-year-old girl who loves music and adventure, and just so happens to have a vision impairment. Triggs is her doggy best friend who loves doggy biscuits and mischief! Watch the trailer.

Grand Designs Australia Season 12 (16 October)

Reality Series. Hosted by Architecture Professor Anthony Burke, a new season of Grand Designs Australia. From an ingenious low cost Earthship in Tasmania, to a family ‘cave’ on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula; a $10 million dollar plus concrete compound in Queensland, to an underground bunker house in country NSW for a couple trying to escape bushfires – the projects are as intriguing as they are stressful!

Prime Video: new shows & films this week

Blade Runner 2049 (14 October)

Film. Young Blade Runner K’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former Blade Runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

Our Fault (16 October)

Film. Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, some time after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates an seemingly insurmountable barrier between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smoulders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment? Watch the trailer.

Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara.

SBS On Demand: new shows & films this week

Major League Soccer 2025 (13 October)

Live Sports. Matchday 27. Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Los Angeles FC, from Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Airs from 9:00 am AEDT.

Big Fat Quiz: Best Bits (13 October)

Comedy Series. The biggest laughs, with the dreamiest teams from 20 years of Big Fat Quizzing.

Maneet’s Eats (13 October)

Food Series. Chef Maneet Chauhan breaks down how to make all the most crave-able Indian dishes, from the market to the dinner table. In the first episode, Chef Maneet Chauhan is cooking up her signature shortcut recipe for a classic Chicken Tikka Masala, which packs in all the flavour in half the time.

Secrets of the Curry Kitchen (13 October)

Food Series. In this new ten-part series globally acclaimed chef Asma Khan shares the secrets behind her restaurant kitchen’s most mouth-watering dishes. In a first, Asma will reveal the secrets behind the Indian food we love, along with magical dishes new to us. Each episode focuses on one of these dishes, giving us a behind the scenes look into one of London’s most unique kitchens. Delicious food that is passed down from mother to daughters reveals the secrets behind this magnificent, layered cuisine.

Donal’s Family Food in Minutes (13 October)

Food Series. Taking inspiration from his own busy household from family favourites around the world, Donal Skehan is back with a new TV series, Donal’s Family Food in Minutes. Garnering inspiration from his own childhood, cooking for friends and family, Sofie’s favourites and what his own kids love to eat now, Donal has packed the series full of recipes to refresh your repertoire.

Tell Me What You Really Think (14 October)

Reality Series. Tell Me What You Really Think is a provocative new SBS series in which Marc Fennell invites Australians to have the real conversations we’re often too afraid, or too polite, to start. In each episode Marc invites five diverse Australians to a dinner party to dismantle assumptions and debunk myths about some of the most debated health issues of our time and nothing is off limits. He is asking them to say what they really think.

The Idea of Australia (15 October)

Documentary Series. Australia’s identity is shaped by lore – the ‘fair go,’ a multicultural haven, a sporting nation, and the values of mateship, sacrifice, and the larrikin spirit. But how much of this is reality, and how much is a story we’ve told ourselves? Presented by Academy Award nominee Rachel Griffiths, the landmark documentary event The Idea of Australia isn’t a retelling of history; it’s a reimagining of the future. What does it really mean to be Australian, and where do we go from here?

The Outlaw Doctor (16 October)

Series. Vietnamese doctor Fan Wen-ning comes to Taiwan for illegal work to pay for the hospital care of his severely injured mother. While working as a janitor in the hospital morgue, he first encounters neurosurgeon Zheng Wan-ping, intertwining their fates. Watch the trailer.

Starring Lien Binh Phat and Ning Chang.

Mars Attacks! (17 October)

Film. When the Martians decide to invade Earth, anything can and does happen when director Tim Burton plunges the planet into complete pandemonium in this all-star sci-fi spoof.

Starring Jack Nicholson.

Queen Victoria: Secret Marriage, Secret Child? (18 October)

Documentary. Queen Victoria: Secret Marriage, Secret Child? examines one of the great speculations of British royal history: how intimate was Queen Victoria’s relationship with her Highland servant John Brown? Criminal barrister and TV Personality Rob Rinder and British Historian Dr Fern Riddell go on a journey across the country to uncover the truth behind the rumour of a romance between the widowed monarch and Scottish commoner.

Blade Runner (18 October)

Film. In the near future the police department forces former blade runner Rick Deckard out of retirement to hunt four genetically engineered humans who have escaped the space colonies and returned to Earth.

6 Festivals (19 October)

Film. Maxie, Summer and James share a deep bond and love for music. James is the entrepreneur of the trio, his sights set on a career as a promoter. Summer has an incredible singing voice. Maxie is the maestro of mischief. When James receives a devastating diagnosis, the friends – each with burdens to bear – throw themselves into a whirlwind of festivals in an attempt to escape reality.

