Best new shows & films streaming this week on BritBox, Netflix, Apple TV, ABC, Stan and more…

Windsor Castle (28 October)

Windsor Castle. Image: BritBox. Best new shows.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Renowned as a royal residence, Windsor Castle stands as one of the most iconic landmarks globally and continues to serve as the official home of King Charles.

Raksha Dave, JJ Chalmers, and Xand van Tulleken guide viewers through the working palace, drawing on archives, artefacts and expert insights. In this six-part series, the trio explores the castle’s fascinating past.

From the Tudors to the present day, each episode uncovers the stories of a different royal dynasty and the enduring traditions that still shape life at Windsor Castle.

Hell House LLC: Lineage (30 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Elizabeth Vermilyea

Elizabeth Vermilyea Format: Film

Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC.

Talamasca: The Secret Order (27 October)

Talamasca: The Secret Order. Image: AMC. Best new shows.

Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Cast: Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern, Jason Schwartzman

Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern, Jason Schwartzman Format: Series

Talamasca: The Secret Order is created by John Lee Hancock and based on The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice.​ Set in the Immortal Universe, the series follows a secretive society that tracks supernatural beings like witches, vampires and werewolves. Watch the trailer.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (29 October)

Genre: Horror

Horror Format: Film

When the owner and operator of a luxurious island invites a collection of guests to live out their most elaborate fantasies in relative seclusion, chaos quickly descends.

500 Days Of Summer (30 October)

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Cast: Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Format: Film

After being dumped by the girl he believes to be his soulmate, hopeless romantic Tom Hansen reflects on their relationship to try and figure out where things went wrong and how he can win her back.

Midnight Oil: 1984 (31 October)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Documentary, Music Format: Film

Midnight Oil: 1984 is the untold story of a year that would ultimately make – but nearly break – Australia’s most important rock and roll band.

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (29 October)

Genre: Anime

Anime Format: Series

Lost in a dark fairy tale realm, Yu enrolls at a magical academy where ghosts roam freely and students battle for supremacy in an upcoming supernatural competition. The series is inspired by classic Disney stories and characters. Watch the trailer.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 (29 October)

Star Wars: Visions. Image: Disney. Streaming on Disney+. Best new shows.

Genre: Anime

Anime Format: Series

This anthology of animated shorts from around the world celebrates the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural perspectives.

Down Cemetery Road (29 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Ruth Wilson, Emma Thompson

Ruth Wilson, Emma Thompson Format: Series

Down Cemetery Road explores the aftershock of an exploding house in a quiet Oxford suburb and the subsequent disappearance of a girl. Neighbour Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Sarah and Zoë suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

The Unholy Trinity (1 November)

Genre: Western, Crime

Western, Crime Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L. Jackson, David Arquette, Brandon Lessard, Gianni Capaldi

Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L. Jackson, David Arquette, Brandon Lessard, Gianni Capaldi Format: Film

In a land ruled by outlaws, betrayal and blood debts, one man rides for justice, honour and revenge. Set against the rugged backdrop of 1870s Montana, The Unholy Trinity follows a young drifter who returns to his hometown to avenge the wrongful execution of his father and reclaim the fortune that was stolen from his family.

With an all-star cast, The Unholy Trinity promises an exciting blend of action, suspense and western grit. Written by Lee Zachariah (The Bazura Project) and directed by Richard Gray (Robert the Bruce), The Unholy Trinity is a sweeping tale of loyalty, revenge and the ghosts we carry. Watch the trailer.

Ghosts Australia (2 November)

Ghosts Australia. Image: Paramount Australia/BBC Studios Productions Australia/Screenwest. Best new shows.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Mandy McElhinney, Brent Hill, Ines English, Michelle Brasier

Mandy McElhinney, Brent Hill, Ines English, Michelle Brasier Format: Series

Who says the afterlife can’t be dramatic, hilarious, and just a little bit awkward? Based on the critically acclaimed British comedy series, also a huge hit in its US version, this local adaptation is full of haunts, humour and so much heart.

Kate and Sean inherit a historic mansion and plan to convert it into a boutique hotel. Their plans are complicated when a near-death experience allows Kate to see and hear the house’s ghostly inhabitants, who have lived there for centuries. As Kate and Sean try to fix up the house, they end up fixing ghost problems instead – putting their relationship through the wringer but ultimately finding a new kind of family. Watch the trailer.

Australian Story: Against The Odds – Lauren Huxley (27 October)

Australian Story: Against The Odds – Lauren Huxley. Image: ABC iview. Best new shows.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series episode

Lauren Huxley was an 18-year-old TAFE student when she was savagely beaten by a stranger and left to die in her suburban home. Doctors put her in an induced coma and expected her to die. But miraculously, the teenager pulled through and managed to learn to walk, talk and eat again. This is a moving story about the lingering effects of trauma, the power of love and family, and survival against all odds.

7.30: Kamala Harris, 107 Days (29 October)

Genre: News, Documentary

News, Documentary Format: News special

In this 7.30 Australian exclusive, former US Vice President Kamala Harris sits down with host Sarah Ferguson to reveal the behind the scenes of the shortest and most consequential Presidential campaign in modern history, and to discuss where to from now for her and for the Democratic party. The interview airs 29 October at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Last Night of the Proms (1 November)

Genre: Music

Music Format: Concert special

The biggest night in classical music is back. After eight weeks and over 80 concerts, the 2025 BBC Proms celebrates with a Last Night spectacular, packed with musical surprises and star turns, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Spicks and Specks Season 12 (2 November)

Spicks and Specks. Image: ABC iview. Best new shows.

Genre: Quiz show

Quiz show Cast: Alan Brough, Myf Warhurst

Alan Brough, Myf Warhurst Format: Series

Hands on buzzers, it’s time to play Spicks and Specks with a new episode every Sunday, promising more music, more mayhem, more often.

Portrait Artist of the Year (2 November)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

Hosted by award winning actor Miranda Tapsell and beloved comedian Luke McGregor, Portrait Artist of the Year is a captivating eight-part art competition series exploring one of the most accessible and provocative forms of art – the portrait. For the first time, a selection of Australian artists will be challenged to capture the likeness and spirit of some of the nation’s most recognisable personalities.

Kabul (30 October)

Kabul. Image: Cinétévé / 2425 Films. Best new shows.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Darina Al Joundi, Shervin Alenabi, Vassilis Koukalani

Darina Al Joundi, Shervin Alenabi, Vassilis Koukalani Format: Series

Kabul is a complex, compelling multi-perspective drama series that plunges into the real-life madness that was the evacuation of Kabul. It weaves personal and political, local and international stories into an urgent, breathless narrative.

The Sentinels (1 November)

Genre: Military, Sci-fi

Military, Sci-fi Cast: Louis Peres

Louis Peres Format: Series

At the outbreak of the first world war, a severely wounded soldier is selected for a top-secret research program headed by the French Army, which aims to create a whole new breed of combatant. After being injected with a mysterious serum, he is endowed with unprecedented abilities and joins an elite unit of augmented soldiers known as the Sentinels. But he is soon confronted with a terrifying reality that could change the course of the war. Watch the trailer.

Californication Seasons 1-7 (1 November)

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Cast: David Duchovny

David Duchovny Format: Series

When fast-living novelist Hank Moody left the literary haunts of New York for the pleasure-seeking splendours of LA, he thought he’d have fame, fortune and the love of a good woman. Now his personal life is in shambles, his career is on the brink of self-destruction and he can’t stop yielding to every temptation. Golden Globe winner David Duchovny stars in a series that takes viewers on a wild, witty and sexy ride.

The Asset (27 October)

The Asset. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Format: Series

A young agent goes undercover to befriend a drug smuggler’s wife. But the closer she gets to her target, the more complicated her mission becomes.

Mo Amer: Wild World (28 October)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Special

Mo Amer returns for his third Netflix stand-up special, Wild World. In this timely and fiercely honest hour, the comedian celebrates his Palestinian heritage, relives the birth of his son, takes aim at the TSA and much more.

Physical: Asia (28 October)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

Elite athletes from eight countries battle for national pride. After grueling tests of raw strength and endurance, only one flag can claim victory.

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (28 October)

Genre: Music, Documentary

Music, Documentary Format: Film

Personal interviews with Haftbefehl and those closest to him reveal the story behind the German rap icon as he takes a brutally honest look at his life.

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle (28 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Series

Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series capturing the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

Ballad of a Small Player (29 October)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Format: Film

Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler running from his past – and his debts – becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.

Selling Sunset Season 9 (29 October)

Selling Sunset. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, and some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.

Rulers of Fortune (29 October)

Genre: Crime

Crime Format: Series

A young man aspires to rise through the ranks of Rio’s gambling underworld – unaware of the dangerous game of betrayal, lust and blood that awaits him.

The Witcher Season 4 (30 October)

Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Cast: Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Format: Series

After the Continent-altering events of season three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good. Watch the trailer.

Son of a Donkey (30 October)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Format: Series

Theo comes up with chaotic schemes to save his impounded car. Meanwhile, his dying dad will stop at nothing to find himself a new kidney.

Amsterdam Empire (30 October)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Format: Series

When Jack’s affair comes to light, his wife Betty hatches a bitter plan to strip him of the thing he loves most: The Jackal, his coffeeshop empire.

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (30 October)

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Genre: Documentary, Music

Documentary, Music Format: Film

Rare videos and exclusive interviews reveal the genius, sacrifices and duality between the public and private lives of iconic singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel.

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (30 October)

Genre: Documentary, True Crime

Documentary, True Crime Format: Film

This documentary revisits Aileen Wuornos’s turbulent life and chilling crimes with never-before-seen death-row interviews and exclusive archival footage.

Breathless Season 2 (31 October)

Genre: Medical Drama

Medical Drama Format: Series

The hospital’s privatization ushers in a new supervisor and pushes the staff closer to the edge, as Patricia and Jésica battle between life and death.

Rhythm + Flow France Season 4 (31 October)

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

The duel is on! Rap legends SCH and SDM go head-to-head as the competition introduces new challenges and two sides battling for a single shot at glory.

Bad Influencer (31 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Format: Series

A single mother – and luxury bag counterfeiter – finds herself teaming up with a self-obsessed influencer to sell her bags and scrape her way out of debt.

IT: Welcome to Derry (27 October)

Genre: Horror

Horror Format: Series

Set in the terrifying world of Stephen King’s iconic IT universe, IT: Welcome to Derry is an HBO Original drama series that dives deeper into the dark mythology behind the infamous Pennywise. Inspired by King’s legendary novel, the eight-episode season unearths new horrors lurking beneath the surface of a town haunted by its past. Watch the trailer.

Castle Rock Seasons 1-2 (27 October)

Genre: Horror

Horror Format: Series

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse combines mythological scale and intimate character storytelling, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light that is played out over a few square miles of Maine woodland.

11.22.63 (27 October)

11.22.63. Image: Hulu. Best new shows.

Genre: Thriller, Sci-fi

Thriller, Sci-fi Format: Series

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, 11.22.63 follows Jake Epping, a teacher, gets a chance to travel back in time to avert the death of John F Kennedy. However, the difficulty of altering history and his love for a woman endanger him.

Country Doctor (29 October)

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Format: Film

Since 2010, over 140 hospitals in rural America have closed, leaving just one doctor for every 2,500 people. Country Doctor follows Dr James Graham in Fairfax, Oklahoma (population 1,263) as he fights to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.

Film Club Season 1 (27 October)

Film Club. Image: BBC. Best new shows.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Cast: Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood Format: Series

Best friends Evie and Noa have watched films together since they first met. But now Noa has news which is set to change everything. Written by Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis, who also star in the series.

Last Breath (2 November)

Genre: Adventure

Adventure Cast: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu

Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu Format: Film

The true story of seasoned deep-sea divers who battle the raging elements to rescue a crewmate who’s trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. This is a feature film remake of the 2019 documentary about the same harrowing incident.

Dog Man (2 November)

Genre: Family, Animation

Family, Animation Cast: Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher

Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher Format: Film

This animated film is based on the ever popular children’s graphic novel series, in which a police officer and his faithful police dog get injured in the line of duty and a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses them together – and Dog Man is born. As Dog Man learns to embrace his new identity, he must stop feline supervillain Petey the Cat from cloning himself and going on a crime spree.

Bring Her Back (27 October)

Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Sally Hawkins, Sora Wong, Billy Barratt, Stephen Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton

Sally Hawkins, Sora Wong, Billy Barratt, Stephen Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton Format: Film

Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, Bring Her Back follows a brother and sister who uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (29 October)

Hazbin Hotel. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows.

Genre: Animated

Animated Format: Series

Hazbin Hotel season two follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be ‘checking out’ into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. Watch the trailer.

Hedda (29 October)

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson Format: Film

From Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Hedda finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt – pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion and betrayal. Watch the trailer.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (1 November)

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Format: Film

A desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life. Watch the trailer.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final (2 November)

Genre: Sports.

Sports. Format: Live

After weeks of thrilling action, the world’s best will battle for glory. Time will tell if defending champions Australia make the final and get their shot at retaining the crown in what promises to be a historic showdown.

