Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (24 October)

Documentary. Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost sees Ben Stiller telling the story of his parents, comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, exploring their impact on both popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne’s enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons that we can all learn from those we love. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recent highlights

Mr. Scorsese (17 October)

Mr. Scorsese. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Documentary Series. Mr. Scorsese examines how Martin Scorsese’s colourful life experiences informed his artistic vision, as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his earliest experiences (New York University student films) through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind. Watch the trailer.

Loot Season 3 (15 October)

Series. Loot follows Molly Wells, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an USD $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband of 20 years, John Novak. Molly has landed the jet for season three, following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant, Nicholas, board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague, Arthur. Watch the trailer.

Starring Maya Rudolph, Adam Scott, Joel Kim Booster, and Nat Faxon.

The Last Frontier (10 October)

The Last Frontier. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick, the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jason Clarke.

The Lost Bus (3 October)

Film. The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. An emotional, action-packed rescue drama directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events. Watch the trailer.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera.

The Sisters Grimm (3 October)

The Sisters Grimm. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Animated Series. The Sisters Grimm follows two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. This animated series blends discovery, fantasy and adventure to deliver important lessons for all ages. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Apple TV+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.