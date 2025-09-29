Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

The Lost Bus (3 October)

Film. The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. An emotional, action-packed rescue drama directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events. Watch the trailer.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera.

The Sisters Grimm (3 October)

The Sisters Grimm. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Animated Series. The Sisters Grimm follows two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. This animated series blends discovery, fantasy and adventure to deliver important lessons for all ages. Watch the trailer.

The series is led by a stellar voice cast, including Ariel Winter (Modern Family) as Sabrina, Leah Newman as Daphne, Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live) as Relda, Abubakar Salim (Raised by Wolves) as Charming, Billy Harris (Ted Lasso) as Puck and Harry Trevaldwyn (How to Train Your Dragon) as Mirror.

Apple TV+: recent highlights

Slow Horses Season 5 (24 September)

Slow Horses. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. This season continues the darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents. In season five, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply. Watch the trailer.

Starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce, and Nick Mohammed.

All of You (26 September)

All of You. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Film. All of You sees best friends since college, Simon and Laura, drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate, despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate? Watch the trailer.

Starring Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots.

Morning Wars Season 4 (17 September)

Morning Wars. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. This season opens in Spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarised America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups – who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? Watch the trailer.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm.

