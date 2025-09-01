Apple TV+: best new shows and films streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Highest 2 Lowest (5 September)

Highest 2 Lowest. Image: A24 / Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Film. Highest 2 Lowest follows a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ as he is targeted with a ransom plot, jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the fifth time in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City. Watch the trailer.

Starring Denzel Washington.

Apple TV+: recent highlights

Shape Island Season 2 (29 August)

Series. The series takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences, showing kids that friendship can take many shapes. Shape Island is based on the internationally bestselling Shapes picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen.

Season two features the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (Frog and Toad) as the narrator, Harvey Guillén (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as Square, Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Circle. Watch the trailer.

Invasion Season 3 (22 August)

Invasion. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet.

It will take all heroes working together, using their experience and expertise, to save the species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it's too late. Watch the trailer.

Starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, and Shamier Anderson.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

Film. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby. Watch the trailer.

Platonic Season 2 (6 August)

Series. The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things. Watch the trailer.

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

