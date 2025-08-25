Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Shape Island Season 2 (29 August)

Series. The series takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences, showing kids that friendship can take many shapes. Shape Island is based on the internationally bestselling Shapes picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen.

Season two features the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (Frog and Toad) as the narrator, Harvey Guillén (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as Square, Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Circle. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: recent highlights

Invasion Season 3 (22 August)

Invasion. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet.

It will take all heroes working together, using their experience and expertise, to save the species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it's too late. Watch the trailer.

Starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj, and Erika Alexander.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

Film. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby. Watch the trailer.

Platonic Season 2 (6 August)

Platonic. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things. Watch the trailer.

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Chief of War (1 August)

Series. Chief of War is an epic new drama starring, executive produced and written by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century. Told from an indigenous perspective, the series is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage.

