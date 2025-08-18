Apple TV+: best new shows streaming this week

Apple TV+: new this week

Invasion Season 3 (22 August)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across the planet.

It will take all heroes working together, using their experience and expertise, to save the species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as an international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late. Watch the trailer.

Starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj, and Erika Alexander.

Apple TV+: recently added

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Film. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby. Watch the trailer.

Platonic Season 2 (6 August)

Series. The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things. Watch the trailer.

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Read: Platonic on AppleTV+ – need to know



Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne team back up with the director of Bad Neighbours for this comedic reunion series about a platonic pair of former best friends who reconnect as they approach a midlife crisis. Nick Stoller wrote and directed the series. He also produced The Muppets (2011) and Muppets Most Wanted (2014). As per IMDB: Rose Bryne and Seth Rogen starred together in the movie Neighbors (2014) and the sequel Neighbors 2 (2016), both of which were also directed by Stoller.



Chief of War (1 August)

Chief of War. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. Chief of War is an epic new drama starring, executive produced and written by Jason Momoa. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century.

Told from an indigenous perspective, the series is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. Featuring a predominantly Polynesian cast, the ensemble cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more Apple TV+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.