Cheat Sheet: Platonic with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne on AppleTV+

What’s all this then?
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne team back up with the director of Bad Neighbours for this comedic reunion series about a platonic pair of former best friends who reconnect as they approach a midlife crisis.
Who’s the director?
Nick Stoller wrote and directed the series. He also produced The Muppets (2011) and Muppets Most Wanted (2014).
Is there a trailer?
Trivia
As per IMDB: Rose Bryne and Seth Rogen starred together in the movie Neighbors (2014) and the sequel Neighbors 2 (2016), both of which were also directed by Stoller.
Do the critics like it?
Currently the series has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s based on only 14 reviews so far. Here’s what Nick Schager of The Daily Beast had to say:
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are an ideal comedic duo, and paired with Nicholas Stoller – director of their two Neighbors film, as well as the recent Bros – they make Apple TV+’s Platonic a consistent riot about middle age.Platonic reviewed in The Daily Beast.
When and where can I watch it?
Platonic premieres on Apple TV+ on 24 May.