Cheat Sheet: Platonic with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne on AppleTV+

What’s all this then?

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne team back up with the director of Bad Neighbours for this comedic reunion series about a platonic pair of former best friends who reconnect as they approach a midlife crisis.

Who’s the director?

Nick Stoller wrote and directed the series. He also produced The Muppets (2011) and Muppets Most Wanted (2014).

Is there a trailer?

Trivia

As per IMDB: Rose Bryne and Seth Rogen starred together in the movie Neighbors (2014) and the sequel Neighbors 2 (2016), both of which were also directed by Stoller.

Do the critics like it?

Currently the series has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s based on only 14 reviews so far. Here’s what Nick Schager of The Daily Beast had to say:

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are an ideal comedic duo, and paired with Nicholas Stoller – director of their two Neighbors film, as well as the recent Bros – they make Apple TV+’s Platonic a consistent riot about middle age. Platonic reviewed in The Daily Beast.

Don’t say

Did I ever give you the six-hour story of my midlife crisis?

Do say

Well, as bad as things get, we can always have a laugh, hey!

When and where can I watch it?

Platonic premieres on Apple TV+ on 24 May.

