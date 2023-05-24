News

Cheat Sheet: Platonic with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne on AppleTV+

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reunite in this comedy series about former besties on the edge of a midlife crisis.
24 May 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

platonic. Image: Apple TV+

What’s all this then?

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne team back up with the director of Bad Neighbours for this comedic reunion series about a platonic pair of former best friends who reconnect as they approach a midlife crisis.

Who’s the director?

Nick Stoller wrote and directed the series. He also produced The Muppets (2011) and Muppets Most Wanted (2014).

Is there a trailer?

Trivia

As per IMDB: Rose Bryne and Seth Rogen starred together in the movie Neighbors (2014) and the sequel Neighbors 2 (2016), both of which were also directed by Stoller.

Read: What to watch in May: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Do the critics like it?

Currently the series has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that’s based on only 14 reviews so far. Here’s what Nick Schager of The Daily Beast had to say:

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are an ideal comedic duo, and paired with Nicholas Stoller – director of their two Neighbors film, as well as the recent Bros – they make Apple TV+’s Platonic a consistent riot about middle age.

Platonic reviewed in The Daily Beast.

Don’t say

Did I ever give you the six-hour story of my midlife crisis?

Do say

Well, as bad as things get, we can always have a laugh, hey!

When and where can I watch it?

Platonic premieres on Apple TV+ on 24 May.

The real Catherine was even more interesting than in Stan's The Great

The 'occasionally true story' on the hit TV show has nothing on the real life and times of the God-anointed…

The Conversation
What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more

From Prehistoric Planet to The Clearing, these are the best new shows and films streaming in Australia this week.

ScreenHub staff
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie’ on Apple TV+ – a beloved star’s unsentimental reckoning

Still celebrates Fox's strength of character as he shakes off showbiz bullshit, becoming more powerfully himself.

Mel Campbell
The Clearing on Disney+: Kate Mulvany and Hazem Shammas talk cults and lies

The gripping adaptation of JP Pomare's thriller, set in Victoria, also stars Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce.

Stephen A Russell
SBS' Alone Australia brings us together in the wilderness

A reality show of who will last longest becomes a surprising observation of cultural history in SBS' Alone Australia.

Mel Campbell
