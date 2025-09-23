Apple TV+: best new shows and films streaming October 2025

Apple TV+: new in October 2025

The Lost Bus (3 October)

Film. The Lost Bus is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno. An emotional, action-packed rescue drama directed by Academy Award nominee Paul Greengrass and inspired by real events. Watch the trailer.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera.

The Sisters Grimm (3 October)

The Sisters Grimm. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Animated Series. The Sisters Grimm follows two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. This animated series blends discovery, fantasy and adventure to deliver important lessons for all ages. Watch the trailer.

The Last Frontier (10 October)

Series. The Last Frontier follows Frank Remnick, the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jason Clarke.

Loot Season 3 (15 October)

Loot. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. Loot follows Molly Wells, who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after getting an USD $87 billion divorce settlement from her wealthy tech billionaire husband of 20 years, John Novak. Molly has landed the jet for season three, following the season two finale that saw Wells and her trusted assistant, Nicholas, board Molly’s private jet with her orders to take her as far away as possible after blowback from her fellow billionaires about stepping up philanthropy and her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague, Arthur. Watch the trailer.

Starring Maya Rudolph, Adam Scott, Joel Kim Booster, and Nat Faxon.

Mr. Scorsese (17 October)

Documentary Series. Mr. Scorsese examines how Martin Scorsese’s colourful life experiences informed his artistic vision, as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his earliest experiences (New York University student films) through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind. Watch the trailer.

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost (24 October)

Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Documentary. Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost sees Ben Stiller telling the story of his parents, comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, exploring their impact on both popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne’s enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons that we can all learn from those we love.

Down Cemetery Road (29 October)

Series. Down Cemetery Road explores the aftershock of an exploding house in a quiet Oxford suburb and the subsequent disappearance of a girl, neighbour Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

Starring Ruth Wilson and Emma Thompson.

Apple TV+: recent highlights

All of You (26 September)

All of You. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Film. All of You sees best friends since college, Simon and Laura, drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate, despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together. Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?

Starring Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots.

Slow Horses Season 5 (24 September)

Slow Horses. Image: Apple. Streaming on Apple TV+.

Series. This season continues the darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents. In season five, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules – cover your back – always apply. Watch the trailer.

Starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce, and Nick Mohammed.

