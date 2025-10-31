AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV & Hidive: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new in November 2025

Soulmates (1 November) – AMC+

Soulmates. Image: AMC+.

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

Sci-fi, Drama Cast: Sarah Snook, David Costabile, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt

Sarah Snook, David Costabile, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt Format: Series

Soulmates is set 15 years into the future when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each of the six episodes features a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

Braxton Family Values (3 November) – AMC+

Braxton Family Values. Image: AMC+.

Genre: Reality

Reality Format: Series

This docu-series about singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her four sisters – Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar – reveals that sisterly bonds are fierce.

The show captures the drama of their personal and professional conflicts – especially for Tamar, who is struggling to make her own name for herself as a singer – along with lots of family love and laughter. Their mother Evelyn, as well as various spouses and kids, round out the growing Atlanta family.

Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story (7 November) – Shudder

Genre: Horror

Horror Format: Film

Max and Rudy Van Helsing have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit.

The Creep Tapes Season 2 (14 November) – Shudder

The Creep Tapes. Image: AMC+.

Genre: Found footage horror

Found footage horror Cast: Mark Duplass and guest stars David Dastmalchian, Katie Aselton and Robert Longstreet

Mark Duplass and guest stars David Dastmalchian, Katie Aselton and Robert Longstreet Format: Series

From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes season two continues to reveal video tapes from the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). As the tapes roll, the killer’s questionable intentions surface and victims learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Inside (17 November) – Acorn TV

Genre: Prison drama

The new season of this Welsh prison drama continues to explore the lives of those on both sides of the prison walls and how new dynamics affect their relationships and survival. Inmate Barry is trying to maintain control as staff and inmates disrupt his unit, while a new, dangerous inmate named Kit Brennan arrives and forms a tentative alliance with Barry.

The Ugly Stepsister (17 November) – Shudder

The Ugly Stepsister. Image: Shudder. AMC+.

Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Format: Film

A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, The Ugly Stepsister follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball.

A Remarkable Place to Die (17 November) – Acorn TV

A Remarkable Place to Die. Image: AMC+.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Amalia Uys, Frank Rautenbach

Amalia Uys, Frank Rautenbach Format: Series

After losing his beloved wife Julia to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Harry Wild (24 November) – Acorn TV

Genre: Crime, Comedy, Drama

Crime, Comedy, Drama Format: Series

After an apparent poisoning occurs at Vicky and Cormac’s wedding, Harry springs into action, alongside the FBI. But when the assassin’s target flees, Harry and Fergus find themselves in the crosshairs of their most dangerous adversary yet.

Hidive: new in November 2025

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! (5 November)

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! Image: Hidive. Available via AMC+.

Genre: Anime

Anime Format: Series

In this world a goddess bestows each person with a class and skills that will determine one’s life direction. Despite being born the son of a Sword Princess and an Archmage, Arel has not received a class or skills. So, Arel must rely on his own grit, determination and natural talents to pursue and achieve greatness, becoming a new kind of hero.

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! is directed by Kaoru Yabana along with writing by Chabo Higurashi and production by Studio A-Cat.

Bad Girl (5 November)

Genre: Anime

Anime Format: Series

Yu Yutani is a first-year high school student with sharp eyes, large piercings and flashy two-tone hair. She’s become notorious as a bad girl but she’s really not. At heart, Yu is an incredibly good girl, but her mind is always full of thoughts of the beautiful and popular Atori Mizutori, the school’s Madonna and head of the student disciplinary committee.

Bad Girl is directed by Jōji Furuta together with writing by Shōji Yonemura and production by Bridge.

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon, I’m Out for Revenge! (19 November)

Genre: Anime

Anime Format: Series

An exciting mix of fantasy, action, adventure, drama, revenge and magic. God created nine races in the ancient times. Humans were the weakest and most ridiculed among them. Light, a human boy, was fortunate enough to be invited to join a party of all nine races called the Assembly of the Races. After surviving by himself at the bottom of Abyss, Light learns the true meaning of his gift, ‘Unlimited Gacha’. Light will rise from the worst despair to build his own empire of the strongest players.

