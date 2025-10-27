AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Hell House LLC: Lineage (30 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC.

Starring Elizabeth Vermilyea.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recent highlights

Guts & Glory (14 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow)flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

O.T.H.E.R. (17 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

O.T.H.E.R. Image: Voltage Pictures. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Film. Alice returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.

Starring Olga Kurylenko.

Operation: Aunties (17 October) – AMC+

Film. After an attempted trafficking incident impacts her family, professor and blockchain expert Dr. Carol Cleavers uncovers a dark web trafficking ring targeting women through a rideshare app. When the feds start to drag their feet on the case, Carol recruits her ride-or-die bestie, retired detective Sharon O’Hara, and her tech-genius niece Aminah to take matters into their own hands. Together, the three women become cyber-age vigilantes on a mission for justice and survival. Watch the trailer.

Starring Melissa De Sousa, Tisha Campbell, and Amiyah Scott.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more AMC+ streaming guides on ScreenHub.