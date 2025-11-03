AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Braxton Family Values (3 November) – AMC+

Braxton Family Values. Image: AMC+.

This docu-series about singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her four sisters – Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar – reveals that sisterly bonds are fierce.

The show captures the drama surrounding their conflicts, both personal and professional (especially for Tamar who is struggling to make a name for herself as a singer, apart from Toni’s success), combined with lots of family love and laughter. Their mother Evelyn – as well as various spouses and kids – round out the growing family based in Atlanta.

Abraham’s Boys: A Dracula Story (7 November) – Shudder

Series. Max and Rudy Van Helsing have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: coming soon

The Creep Tapes Season 2 (14 November) – Shudder

The Creep Tapes. Image: AMC+.

Series. From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes season two will continue to expose a collection of video tapes from the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). As the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Guest stars this season include David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil, Dexter: Resurrection) Katie Aselton (The Morning Show, The League), and Robert Longstreet (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House).

Inside (17 November) – Acorn TV

Series. The new season of Welsh prison drama continues to explore the lives of those on both sides of the prison walls and how the new dynamics affect their relationships and survival. Inmate Barry is trying to maintain control as new staff and inmates disrupt his unit, while a new, dangerous inmate named Kit Brennan arrives and forms a tentative alliance with Barry.

Recent highlights

Hell House LLC: Lineage (30 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. Haunted by visions and recurring nightmares years after a near-death experience, Vanessa Shepard finds herself living in the town of Abaddon, unable to break free from its unexplainable hold on her. When people around her suddenly and inexplicably begin to die, she soon uncovers her terrifying connection to the Abaddon Hotel, the Carmichael Manor and the mysterious murders that have been occurring for decades, long before Hell House LLC.

Starring Elizabeth Vermilyea.

Soulmates (1 November) – AMC+

Soulmates. Image: AMC+.

Series. Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each of the six episodes features a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

Starring Sarah Snook (Succession), David Costabile (Billions) Malin Akerman (The Hunting Wives), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), among others.

