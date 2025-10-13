AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Guts & Glory (14 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow)flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

O.T.H.E.R. (17 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. Alice returns to her childhood home after her mother’s death, only to find the house is rigged with surveillance tracking her every move, as a sinister presence lurks, driving her towards a terrifying revelation.

Starring Olga Kurylenko.

Operation: Aunties (17 October) – AMC+

Film. After an attempted trafficking incident impacts her family, professor and blockchain expert Dr. Carol Cleavers uncovers a dark web trafficking ring targeting women through a rideshare app. When the feds start to drag their feet on the case, Carol recruits her ride-or-die bestie, retired detective Sharon O’Hara, and her tech-genius niece Aminah to take matters into their own hands. Together, the three women become cyber-age vigilantes on a mission for justice and survival. Watch the trailer.

Starring Melissa De Sousa, Tisha Campbell, and Amiyah Scott.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recent highlights

Darwin (10 October) – AMC+

Film. Tahj, a determined young woman, escapes foster care to join her streetwise cousin, Bam Bam, and disillusioned college grad, Canis, in a life of urban heists targeting the affluent. But their plans take a deadly turn when they cross paths with Charles, a vicious predator with a chilling obsession. As the crew becomes his prey, they must rely on their sharp instincts to survive. Watch the trailer.

Starring Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris, and Matt Kinback.

The Braxtons Season 2 (10 October) – AMC+

Reality Series. This season, the Braxton sisters aimed to focus on their roots of fun, humor, and spending much-needed quality time with one another as they planned to celebrate Towanda’s wedding. However, as the family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters are forced to continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues along with new rifts, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci. Watch the trailer.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Season 2 (7 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Reality Series. In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favourites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a USD $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of Queen of the Underworld. Watch the trailer.

