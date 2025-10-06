AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Summertide – New Episodes (6 October) – AMC+ and Acorn TV

Series. Airing every Monday. After losing his beloved wife Julia to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again. With Julia’s memory as his driving force, he pours his heart into setting up a conservation trust to protect the marine life along the False Bay coast. Will he find calm in these waters or does his past hide painful secrets beneath the surface?

Starring Frank Rautenbach and Amalia Uys.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Season 2 (7 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Reality Series. In The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans season two, fourteen of the fiercest drag artists from past seasons (most of them top three finalists and fan favourites) will return to battle in design, performance, and makeup-based challenges inspired by horror, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural. The competitors will have to survive the show’s pillars of Filth, Horror and Glamour in order to win the crown and a USD $100,000 grand prize, a headlining spot on a forthcoming world tour, and the title of Queen of the Underworld. Watch the trailer.

The Braxtons Season 2 (10 October) – AMC+

Reality Series. This season, the Braxton sisters aimed to focus on their roots of fun, humor, and spending much-needed quality time with one another as they planned to celebrate Towanda’s wedding. However, as the family gathers for the pending nuptials, the sisters are forced to continue to work on healing their relationships and address unresolved issues along with new rifts, which is complicated as they continue processing the intense grief from the passing of their sister, Traci. Watch the trailer.

Darwin (10 October) – AMC+

Darwin. Image: ALLBLK. Streaming on AMC+.

Film. Tahj, a determined young woman, escapes foster care to join her streetwise cousin, Bam Bam, and disillusioned college grad, Canis, in a life of urban heists targeting the affluent. But their plans take a deadly turn when they cross paths with Charles, a vicious predator with a chilling obsession. As the crew becomes his prey, they must rely on their sharp instincts to survive. Watch the trailer.

Starring Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris, and Matt Kinback.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: recent highlights

V/H/S/Halloween (3 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

Film. A collection of Halloween-themed videotapes unleashes a series of twisted blood-soaked tales, turning trick-or-treat into a struggle for survival. The six segments are as follows: Diet Phantasma directed by Bryan M. Ferguson (Pumpkin Guts), Fun Size directed by Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), Home Haunt directed by Micheline Pitt-Norman and R.H. Norman (Cosmetic), Kidprint directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), Ut Supra Sic Infra directed by Paco Plaza (REC), and Coochie Coochie Coo directed by Anna Zlokovic (Appendage). Watch the trailer.

House on Eden (26 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

House on Eden. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Film. Paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more streaming guides on ScreenHub.