AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

NOS4A2 (24 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Series. Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings) is a young, working-class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law.

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film (2025). Based on Malay Folklore and drawing inspiration from Creature From the Black Lagoon, this creature feature is set in World War II. A Japanese ship is transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories for slave labour but after being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island and soon discover that they’re being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan.

Starring Dean Fukjioka and Callum Woodhouse.

Mama June: From Hot To Not Season 7 (25 July) – AMC+

Series. Mama June is back and undergoing the most dramatic total body transformation ever. After a series of extensive plastic surgeries and intense workouts, June will debut a new look that will shock the world.

Recently added

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster (17 July) – AMC+

The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster. Image: AMC+.

Series. This true-crime docuseries unpacks the 2018 event known in the Furry community as the ‘Furry Zoosadist Leaks,’ which exposed a horrifying conspiracy of animal abuse lurking beneath the Fandom’s playful exterior.

The series follows the pack of dedicated vigilantes who teamed up to bring down the monsters behind the masks. Watch the trailer.

Push (11 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film (2025). Haunted by the memory of her late fiancé, Natalie Flores finds herself eight months pregnant and in desperate need of a new start. Determined to regain her sense of self, she moves to America and uses her real estate license to take on a challenging listing.

But she soon discovers her new beginning may be a deadly end when she catches the eye of a sadistic killer (Raúl Castillo) at her open house. Watch the trailer.

DI Ray Season 1 – Acorn TV & AMC+ (30 June)

DI Ray. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Series. DI Rachita Ray is thrust into a sensitive and high-profile case – she’ll be investigating the double homicide of Frank Chapman, the notorious head of an organised crime family, and Megan Cutts, an innocent nurse caught in the crossfire.

Their deaths will ignite racial tensions across the city, putting the detective in a race against time to unravel the story at the heart of the case before the Chapman family act out their revenge, and an all-out gang war erupts onto the streets.

Starring Parminder Nagra.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 (2 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. We return to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter. Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge.

Co-writer Sue Vincent stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, while Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James. Watch the trailer.

Inside – Acorn TV & AMC+ (23 June)

Series. A gritty series set within the harsh confines of a contemporary UK prison. Based on testimonies from real-life prisoners and prison guards, the series explores the complex interplay between four central characters on both side of the law:

Kit, a ruthless gangster whose arrival will shake the already fragile balance of the unit; Barry a small-time drug dealer; Elin, a dedicated female prison officer; and George, a privileged young man with an addiction.