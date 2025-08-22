AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming September 2025

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new in September 2025

HIP Series 4 (New Episodes Every Monday) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

HIP. Image: AMC. Streaming on AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. HIP is the original series that inspired the hit new US version, High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olsen.

Starring Audrey Fleurot.

Summertide (New Episodes Every Monday) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. After losing his beloved wife Julia to tragedy, renowned marine biologist Martin Field leaves his old life behind and moves his rebellious teenage son and daughter to his childhood home in Simon’s Town to begin again.

Starring Frank Rautenbach and Amalia Uys.

Love After Lockup Season 5 Part 5 (4 September) – AMC+

Documentary Series. This groundbreaking docuseries introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day. As most of these couples have never had unsupervised contact with one another, we will watch as they experience several ‘firsts’ including dates, meeting the family and other nerve-wracking, intimate moments.

Guts & Glory (9 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

Guts & Glory. Image: Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Reality Series. New unscripted, horror-based competition show Guts & Glory, from award-winning special effects artist and executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead, Creepshow) flips the script on the traditional competition show – thrusting players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges.

Ride with Norman Reedus Season 7 (14 September) – AMC+

Reality Series. Ride with Norman Reedus’ sixth season features the Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion- a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road.

Featuring Norman Reedus, Kim Coates, Zahn McClarnon, Scott Gimple, Melissa McBride, and Greg Nicotero.

Night of the Reaper (19 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

Night of the Reaper. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Film. In the wake of the brutal murder of a teenaged babysitter, college student Deena returns home for the weekend and is roped into a babysitting gig of her own. When the local sheriff is mailed a piece of evidence that proves the murder may not have been an isolated incident, he is led on a scavenger hunt to reveal the killer may be planning a sequel.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 (25 September) – AMC+

Series. Picking up where season one left off, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier confront old demons while she fights to find her friend. Meanwhile, he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future.

Starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Anne Charrier.

House on Eden (26 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

House on Eden. Image: Shudder. Streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

Film. Paranormal investigators Kris, Celina, and their videographer Jay expect the usual scares when they set out on their latest case. But after being mysteriously rerouted to an abandoned house deep in the woods, they find themselves facing a force unlike anything they’ve encountered before. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena hint at an ancient, malevolent presence watching their every move. Watch the trailer.

Hidive: new in September 2025

Queen Millennia (2 September)

Anime Series. When the brilliant Professor Amamori makes the shocking discovery of a new planet in our solar system, the discovery comes with the terrifying realization that the gigantic world Larmetal’s projected path could soon destroy the Earth! All hope is not lost however, as Amamori’s own assistant, Yayoi Yukino was secretly sent from Larmetal to gather humans as slaves.

Call of the Night Season 2 (3 September)

Call of the Night. Image: Liden Films. Streaming on Hidive.

Anime Series. Ko overcomes his confusion about becoming a vampire and decides to ‘like’ Nazuna, while Nazuna resolves to make Ko ‘fall in love’ with her. Without understanding what ‘love’ even is, the two of them spend their nights together in a frenzy. Meanwhile, Detective Uguisu Anko is closing in with her plot to kill vampires, not just Nazuna.

Rock is a Lady’s Modesty (17 September)

Anime Series. At an elite all-girls’ academy where refined young ladies gather, Lilisa Suzunomiya, now the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, is forced to abandon her guitar and rock music to fit in. However, her passion is reignited by sounds from the old school building, where she meets a skilled drummer who shares her love for rock. Together, they embrace their inner rockstars, elegantly clashing and shouting their way through the academy in this captivating tale of grace and rebellion.

