ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

Australian Story – Dog Gone: The Hunt for Valeria (6 October)

Documentary. How hard could it be to find a lost sausage dog? And how far will a small community go to help? When Georgia Gardner and Joshua Fishlock lost their beloved dachshund Valerie on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island in late 2023, locals didn’t think the pooch would survive more than a few days … Dog Gone is a remarkable, heartwarming tale of survival, retracing Valerie’s journey into the wild and back again and speaking with those who helped search for her and bring her home.

Four Corners – Losing Streak (6 October)

Documentary. This week on Four Corners, reporter Steve Cannane reveals how financial advisers courted with inducements, have gambled away their clients’ investments uninhibited by regulation or oversight. In some cases, while the advisors have gone to jail, and the victims remain empty handed, the companies that accepted the bets have not returned a cent. Watch the trailer.

I Was Actually There Season 2 (7 October)

Documentary Series. Along with carefully chosen archive footage, much of it unseen or previously overlooked, I Was Actually There weaves conversational fragments into cohesive narratives, bringing intense moments back to life. Each episode reveals new ways of seeing the past, challenging what we think we know. Watch the trailer.

The Stand Up Sketch Show Season 6 (11 October)

Comedy Series. A new season of the breakneck comedy show packed with stand-up routines from top comics, brought to life in sketch form. Strap in for a cast of social media stars, celebrity cameos, and the

nation’s best loved comedians. Welcome to the show that turns stand-up into sketch.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home (12 October)

Documentary. This intimate documentary follows the final three years of Ozzy’s life as he and Sharon plan a return home after 25 years in LA, and prepare for the ultimate farewell gig. This film is a candid and moving portrait of Birmingham’s favourite son and the family that adore and support him through his final performance and the final chapter of his life. Watch the trailer.

The Following Events Are Based On a Pack of Lies (3 October)

Series. Alice invested thousands in Robbie’s dodgy property scam before he disappeared. When she sees him again for the first time in 15 years, she’s determined to get to the truth. A deliciously dark tale of two very different women, Alice and Cheryl, and conman Rob Chance. Three strangers with nothing in common… except dupes, deceptions, and delusions.

Beyond Paradise Season 2 (4 October)

Series. Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a baffling crime each week – from a death on a steam train to a missing teacher. Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha’s journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering.

Hard Quiz Kids Season 2 (4 October)

Quiz Show. Gold Logie Award-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is back to host the popular Hard Quiz spin-off, with a new group of 10 to 12-year-old trivia titans taking the stage with their expert subjects. With his trademark grumpiness and wicked humour, Tom will grill the junior experts as they go head-to-head for the coveted Big Brass Mug.

