ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

Four Corners: Surviving Syria’s Prisons (29 September)

Documentary. In December 2024, the world witnessed the dramatic fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, ending a 13-year civil war. But behind the celebrations is a grim legacy, over 100,000 Syrians disappeared and more than a million imprisoned. This week on Four Corners, a two-year investigation into one of the most brutal campaigns of state repression in modern history, as told by the victims and the perpetrators. Watch the trailer.

Australian Story: Striking a Chord – Astrid Jorgensen (29 September)

Documentary. Astrid Jorgensen has always had a love-hate relationship with music. But that hasn’t stopped her becoming one of Australia’s biggest musical acts. The founder of the wildly successful Pub Choir, where strangers gather in pubs to sing in three-part harmony, Astrid has taken years to find her voice. As a child she had a natural talent for music, but a violin teacher killed her confidence. ‘I thought that music was torture during this time’, Astrid tells Australian Story. ‘Music’s not for me.’

Searching for a purpose, Astrid travelled to Africa, determined to become a nun and when that didn’t work out, a high school music teacher. It wasn’t until Astrid hit upon the idea of teaching ordinary people to sing together that she found her calling.

Foreign Correspondent: Israel vs Iran: Unfinished Business (30 September)

Documentary. In Iran’s capital Tehran an uneasy calm has returned to the streets. For 12 days in June the world held its breath as Israel and Iran – two mortal enemies – traded blows. Israel’s main targets were Iran’s nuclear facilities, key Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. The US joined in, dropping bunker bombs on Iran’s underground nuclear facilities. On Foreign Correspondent, reporter Jonathan Miller has been granted rare access to the Islamic Republic to find out whether Israel, the region and the world is any safer. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: recently added

Pilgrimage: The Road Through the Alps (28 September)

Travel Series. Pilgrimage is back with a brand-new series, as seven well known personalities, of differing faiths and beliefs, tackle a challenging 300km pilgrimage through the majestic and awe-inspiring Austrian and Swiss Alps.

Professor T Season 2 (26 September)

Series. The brilliant but idiosyncratic Professor Jasper Tempest is back. He’s sharper than ever but more troubled than before. This season, the Professor is spending even more time with Greater Cambridge Police helping them to solve a series of complicated crimes with his unique insight and forensic analysis.

Mother and Son Season 2 (24 September)

Series. Comedy favourite Denise Scott returns as the delightfully unpredictable Maggie, joined once again by the sharp and charismatic Matt Okine as her long-suffering son Arthur. With Matt also back at the helm as writer and re-creator, this dynamic duo is set to deliver another season packed with heart, hilarity, and the kind of chaos only the Boye family can bring. Watch the trailer.

