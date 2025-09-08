ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Race to the Bottom (8 September)

Documentary. The race is on to find the minerals we need to enable the world’s transition to clean energy, and vast reserves of those minerals lie untouched at the bottom of the Pacific. But, while mining them could fuel our green future, scientists warn it risks catastrophic damage to our oceans.

Australian Story: Say My Name – Louisa Ioannidis: Part 2 (8 September)

Documentary. The gripping conclusion to Australian Story’s investigation into the case of Melbourne woman Louisa Ioannidis, who was found dead in a creek in 2011. A police investigation concluded her death was consistent with drowning and the coroner closed the case, but Louisa’s brother Tass always had doubts. So he sought help from Julia Robson, a private investigator and true crime podcaster.

Fizzy and Suds Season 2 (8 September)

Fizzy and Suds. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Animated Series. Fizzy and Suds, two animated bubbles with boundless curiosity, are ready to dive into a fresh batch of real-world fascinations, with episodes focusing on Penguins, Garbage Trucks, Railways, Bees, Noodles, Storms, Frogs and more. They’ll bring viewers along for the ride with their signature sparkle and wonder. Watch the trailer.

Foreign Correspondent: China’s Abandoned Daughters (9 September)

Documentary. In regional provinces in China tens of thousands of women are looking for their families. They are the legacy of China’s strict one-child policy aimed at controlling population growth. They were abandoned by their parents who wanted their only child to be a son. On Foreign Correspondent, a film by Channel News Asia captures the stories of these women who are now trying to reclaim their lives. Watch the trailer.

Take 5 with Zan Rowe Season 4 (9 September)

Documentary Series. This season, Zan returns with her signature warmth, expert knowledge, and disarmingly honest interview style. The guest list is our biggest yet: Hollywood royalty Kevin Bacon, Sporty Spice Melanie C, Pulp frontman and Britpop legend Jarvis Cocker, beloved comedian Aaron Chen, Australian icon Paul Kelly, and international pop star Lorde.

Britain’s Great Cathedrals (14 September)

Britain’s Great Cathedrals. Image: Channel 5. Streaming on ABC iview.

Travel Series. Join Reverend Pat Allerton on a remarkable personal pilgrimage to explore the riches of Britain’s cathedrals. The cathedrals of Britain are not just architectural masterpieces – they are ecclesiastical treasure houses. This visually sumptuous travelogue tells a story of extraordinary craftsmanship and artistry as Reverend Pat explores the cathedral’s splendour and secrets.

ABC iview: recently added

Growing Up Jewish (7 September)

Documentary. Growing Up Jewish follows four diverse young Jewish people all celebrating their bar and bat mitzvahs in the same week. With intimate access to the private celebrations of four young Jewish people, as the clock ticks down to this big week, Growing Up Jewish reveals the cultural and religious significance this milestone holds to each of them and what it means to a generation about to come of age.

Gardening Australia Spring Special (5 September)

Reality Series. Tammy visits a poppy-filled paradise, Millie refreshes spring crops, Costa explores a project tackling homelessness, Josh plants a cat run, Hannah unveils her greenhouse, and we meet twins researching native snails & weevils.

