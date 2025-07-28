ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Australian Story: Gut Instinct – Jane Dudley (28 July)

Documentary Series. Jane Dudley was a happy child but after she was sexually abused by a relative in her teens she became depressed and eventually developed bipolar one disorder. She lost 18 years of her life to the condition, suffering crippling depression and manic periods that saw her hospitalised.

One day while gardening she found a frog, which led her to ecologist Alex Dudley. “A woman with a frog will always get my attention,” he jokes. The pair developed an instant bond, but Alex was deeply concerned about Jane’s mental health and desperately wanted to help. After researching how the gut microbiome influences the brain, he came up with a radical suggestion: a faecal transplant – transferring his poo to Jane’s gut via enemas.

Four Corners: No Return – Australia’s Missing Billions (28 July)

Documentary Series. The ATO is one of the most powerful and secretive institutions in the country, but for years, it’s operated without effective scrutiny. In this major Four Corners investigation, award-winning financial journalists Neil Chenoweth and Angus Grigg reveal how inaction and flawed systems have allowed more than $50 billion in tax to go uncollected.

Foreign Correspondent – Mexico’s Cartel Crackdown (29 July)

Documentary Series. In a town on the Mexico border, a display of military might is on show. Ten thousand Mexican troops have been deployed to stop the production and export of the deadly drug fentanyl. On Foreign Correspondent, reporter Natashya Gutierrez goes on patrol to see if the crackdown is working.

Too Close (30 July)

Too Close. Image: ITV. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Emma Robertson, a dedicated forensic psychiatrist is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen, a wife and mother accused of a despicable crime.

Austin Season 2 – New Episode (3 August)

Series. Julian and Ingrid are in London pitching a live-action version of Big Bear when they hear an Australian production company wants the show, but only if Ingrid is the creative lead. Meanwhile, Austin meets with Greta (Claire Lovering), a posh and scarily effective literary agent who’s already planning his TED Talk and merch line.

Bay of Fires Season 2 – New Episode (3 August)

Bay of Fires. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. The former locals of Mystery Bay descend on Melbourne. Confined for many years to one tiny town they revel in their newfound freedom as reunions abound: heartfelt hugs, longing looks, hollandaise and the unplugging of oxygen tanks… there is nothing quite like a new city. But celebration turns to anticipation as they attempt their most dangerous mission yet, one that could land them years in prison.

Miss Austen – New Episode (3 August)

Series. Pivoting between earlier and later years of Cassandra’s life, the series centres around the literary mystery of Cassandra notoriously burning her famous sister Jane’s letters. Over four episodes it is a re-imagination of a fascinating, witty and heart-breaking story of sisterly love, while creating in Cassandra a character as captivating as any Austen heroine.

ABC iview: recently added

Teenage Boss: Next Level Season 2 (25 July)

Teenage Boss: Next Level. Image: ABC iview.

Series. In this new season of Teenage Boss, the stakes are sky high, as ten new teens reach for the stars with single minded ambition to reach their goals. Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter, Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month. Check out more Teenage Boss on ABC iview.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure (20 July)

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on her most epic voyage yet as she travels halfway across the globe retracing an ancient spice trail. She’ll journey to five countries, across two continents to find out how spices shaped our modern world.

