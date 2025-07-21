ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: God Complex (21 July)

Documentary Series. For years, a star neurosurgeon operated inside Australia’s hospital system despite repeated allegations of sexist and inappropriate behaviour, and a string of legal claims by devastated patients. This is the hidden story of the toxic culture that enabled him.

Hard Quiz (23 July)

Series. Australia’s favourite acid-tongued know-it-all, Tom Gleeson returns with a new collection of experts, buffs and aficionados to face off for a chance to be crowned Hard Quiz champion and raise up the Big Brass Mug.

Teenage Boss: Next Level Season 2 (25 July)

Series. In this new season of Teenage Boss, the stakes are sky high, as ten new teens reach for the stars with single minded ambition to reach their goals. Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter, Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month. Check out more Teenage Boss on ABC iview.

ABC iview: recently added

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure (20 July)

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on her most epic voyage yet as she travels halfway across the globe retracing an ancient spice trail. She’ll journey to five countries, across two continents to find out how spices shaped our modern world.

Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Philadelphia (20 July)

Documentary (2008). The genial, award-winning presenter signs up for his most dangerous assignment as he joins Philadelphia’s police department, patrolling an area that has more than 400 homicides a year, drug dealers on every corner and where carrying a gun is part of everyday life.

Griff’s Great American South (17 July)

Series. Griff’s Great American South is a rich, surprising, and entertaining journey into the beating heart of the United States – the Deep South. With his trademark wit, warmth and curiosity, Griff Rhys Jones sets out to explore a region that has long fascinated and confounded outsiders, including himself.

Back Roads (17 July)

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget. Check out Backroads on ABC iview.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (15 July)

Series. As a nature journalist, Dr Ann Jones usually observes wildlife from afar, but not this time… In this series, she gets hands as she joins scientists researching some of the world’s most elusive and sometimes dangerous animals, all in a bid to uncover their secrets.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 11 (14 July)

Series. Hosted by Brooke Burke, the season continues the show’s tradition of featuring aspiring magicians performing their best tricks in an attempt to fool the legendary duo, Penn & Teller. If successful, the magician earns a coveted spot performing in Penn & Teller’s Las Vegas show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (14 July)

Series. After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis.

