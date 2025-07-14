ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Australian Story: Common Ground – Liz Heggaton and Tim Baker (14 July)

Episode. Liz Heggaton and Tim Baker should never have met. She’s a recently widowed sheep farmer from Western Australia; he’s a surf writer from northern NSW. But a shared traumatic experience has brought them together to highlight the potentially deadly side effects of a widely used treatment for prostate cancer.

Four Corners: Rage Against the Regime (14 July)

Rage Against the Regime captures the latest chapter in that struggle through the voices of those who have lived it, exiled dissidents, young protesters and women who dared to speak out. This is a story filmed in exile, told by Iranians forced to flee their country. Their testimonies reveal the reality of life under constant surveillance, where a wrong word or a visible strand of hair can lead to arrest, torture, or worse. Watch the trailer.

Piripenguins Season 1 (14 July)

Series. Living on an iceberg throws up lots of funny situations and challenges for Pancake, Nugget, Brinicle, Looph and Flutter who learn about life, friendship and have fun along the way.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 11 (14 July)

Series. Hosted by Brooke Burke, the season continues the show’s tradition of featuring aspiring magicians performing their best tricks in an attempt to fool the legendary duo, Penn & Teller. If successful, the magician earns a coveted spot performing in Penn & Teller’s Las Vegas show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (14 July)

Series. After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (15 July)

Series. As a nature journalist, Dr Ann Jones usually observes wildlife from afar, but not this time… In this series, she gets hands as she joins scientists researching some of the world’s most elusive and sometimes dangerous animals, all in a bid to uncover their secrets.

Back Roads (17 July)

Back Roads. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget. Check out Backroads on ABC iview.

Griff’s Great American South (17 July)

Series. Griff’s Great American South is a rich, surprising, and entertaining journey into the beating heart of the United States – the Deep South. With his trademark wit, warmth and curiosity, Griff Rhys Jones sets out to explore a region that has long fascinated and confounded outsiders, including himself.

Louis Theroux: Law and Disorder in Philadelphia (20 July)

Documentary (2008). The genial, award-winning presenter signs up for his most dangerous assignment as he joins Philadelphia’s police department, patrolling an area that has more than 400 homicides a year, drug dealers on every corner and where carrying a gun is part of everyday life.

Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure (20 July)

Series. Joanna Lumley embarks on her most epic voyage yet as she travels halfway across the globe retracing an ancient spice trail. She’ll journey to five countries, across two continents to find out how spices shaped our modern world.

ABC iview: recently added

Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Crystal Meth (13 July)

Documentary (2009). Louis Theroux visits Central Valley, California – home to some of the most impoverished rural towns in America, where crystal meth addiction is among the most prolific in the USA. Addiction is laid bare as Louis seeks out the stories and the people behind the drug.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 (12 July)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2. Image: Helen Williams / Playground Television. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Three months have passed since the end of Season 1. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan, and Mrs Hall are also forced to consider their places in the world, while James must decide between supporting his family or following his heart.

Four Corners: Generation Cancer (7 July)

Australians in their 30s and 40s are facing an alarming surge in cancer diagnoses and researchers are scrambling to understand why. From bowel and breast to liver and kidney, aggressive cancers are hitting younger people; they’re often detected late, with devastating outcomes.

This week on Four Corners, Dr Norman Swan investigates what’s behind the change.

