ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

The River Part 2 (7 July)

The River Part 2. Image: ABC iview.

Documentary. The dramatic conclusion to Australian Story’s two-part account of the extraordinary 24-hour rescue effort to save Lithuanian rafter Valdas Bieliauskas from rapids on Tasmania’s Franklin River.

When emergency services were first alerted that a man had slipped and was trapped up to his chest in fast-running water, they thought it would be a relatively easy job to remove him. But it turned into one of the most complex rescue missions in Tasmania’s history.

7 July, 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Four Corners: Generation Cancer (7 July)

Australians in their 30s and 40s are facing an alarming surge in cancer diagnoses and researchers are scrambling to understand why. From bowel and breast to liver and kidney, aggressive cancers are hitting younger people; they’re often detected late, with devastating outcomes.

This week on Four Corners, Dr Norman Swan investigates what’s behind the change.

7 July, 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Andy’s Global Adventures Season 2 (7 July)

Series. Andy, Jen and Scout travel the world in their hi-tech explorer, embarking on a series of baby animal missions to find out how nature’s newest arrivals thrive and survive in this world.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 (12 July)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 2. Image: Helen Williams / Playground Television. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Three months have passed since the end of Season 1. A trip back home to Glasgow presents James with a dilemma that will mean choosing between the people he loves. As Helen and James navigate their feelings for one another, Siegfried, Tristan, and Mrs Hall are also forced to consider their places in the world, while James must decide between supporting his family or following his heart.

Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Chrystal Meth (13 July)

Documentary (2009). Louis Theroux visits Central Valley, California – home to some of the most impoverished rural towns in America, where crystal meth addiction is among the most prolific in the USA. Addiction is laid bare as Louis seeks out the stories and the people behind the drug.

ABC iview recently added

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under (1 July)

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under. Image: Raise the Roof Productions. Streaming on ABC iview.

It’s international rescue as property prodigy Phil Spencer heads down under , helping Brits make the permanent move 10,553 miles across the globe – to Australia. In each episode, double agent Phil turns detective in the UK to sniff out what life is like now for his families, and what they want from their new life and dream home.

Laurence Anyways (1 July)

Film (2012). In the ‘90s, Laurence (Melvil Poupaud) tells his girlfriend Fred (Suzanne Clément) that he wants to become a woman. In spite of the odds, in spite of each other, they confront the prejudices of their friends, ignore the council of their families, and brave the phobias of the society they offend. Watch the trailer.

Do Not Watch This Show (4 July)

Series. Wizz is a pompous blue monster who is stuck in a television show he doesn’t want and is desperate for the audience to switch off! Andy Lee’s new animated series, based on Lee’s bestselling book series Do Not Open This Book.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16 (4 July)

Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll and featuring a surprise guest each week, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents.

Patience Season 1 (4 July)

Series. Patience is a six-part police crime drama set in the beautiful city of York. Patience Evans works in the Criminal Records Office and has unusual powers of detection due to being autistic. She helps the police to tackle a series of tricky crimes bringing her unique insight to cases. DI Bea Metcalf recognises her talents and takes her under her wing.

That Blackfella Show (5 July)

Hosted by Australian icon and Yamatji man Ernie Dingo, Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung woman and ABC News Breakfast host Bridget Brennan, and introducing Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man Isaac Compton as their studio sidekick, it’s set to be a big night of entertainment.

