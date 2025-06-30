ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Australian Story: The River Part 1 (30 June)

When a Lithuanian rafter became trapped in rapids on Tasmania’s Franklin River late last year, it made headlines around the world. Now, Australian Story can reveal dramatic details of the 24-hour rescue attempt, drawing on never-before-seen footage taken by rescuers and the fellow rafters.

Over two episodes, Australian Story provides a heart-stopping account of the rescue mission, as rescuers and doctors raced against the clock to free the rafter’s leg.

30 June, 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Four Corners: Trading in Chaos (30 June)

A week before the 90‑day pause expires on Donald Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs, Four Corners dives into the chaos created by the US president’s trade policy.

Reported by Steve Cannane, Trading in Chaos investigates how the very people the president set out to help are now being harmed.

30 June, 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Supertato Season 2 (30 June)

Series. The world’s greatest potato superhero returns in this popular slapstick comedy animation set among the aisles of a supermarket, promising even more hilarious slapstick silliness and superhero adventures.

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under (1 July)

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under. Image: Raise the Roof Productions. Streaming on ABC iview.

It’s international rescue as property prodigy Phil Spencer heads down under , helping Brits make the permanent move 10,553 miles across the globe – to Australia. In each episode, double agent Phil turns detective in the UK to sniff out what life is like now for his families, and what they want from their new life and dream home.

Laurence Anyways (1 July)

Film (2012). In the ‘90s, Laurence (Melvil Poupaud) tells his girlfriend Fred (Suzanne Clément) that he wants to become a woman. In spite of the odds, in spite of each other, they confront the prejudices of their friends, ignore the council of their families, and brave the phobias of the society they offend. Watch the trailer.

Do Not Watch This Show (4 July)

Series. Wizz is a pompous blue monster who is stuck in a television show he doesn’t want and is desperate for the audience to switch off! Andy Lee’s new animated series, based on Lee’s bestselling book series Do Not Open This Book.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16 (4 July)

Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll and featuring a surprise guest each week, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents.

Patience Season 1 (4 July)

Series. Patience is a six-part police crime drama set in the beautiful city of York. Patience Evans works in the Criminal Records Office and has unusual powers of detection due to being autistic. She helps the police to tackle a series of tricky crimes bringing her unique insight to cases. DI Bea Metcalf recognises her talents and takes her under her wing.

That Blackfella Show (5 July)

Ernie Dingo for That Blackfella Show. Image: ABC iview.

Hosted by Australian icon and Yamatji man Ernie Dingo, Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung woman and ABC News Breakfast host Bridget Brennan, and introducing Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man Isaac Compton as their studio sidekick, it’s set to be a big night of entertainment.

ABC iview: recently added

Grantchester Season 10 (28 June)

Grantchester returns for Season 10. Image: ITV. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Alphy’s really found a home in Grantchester. In Geordie too, he’s found a best friend and his intellectual equal. Love proves more elusive, until a case throws him in the path of a romance. But before he can let anyone else in, he must confront truths about himself.

Starring James Norton, Robson Green and Morven Christie. Watch the trailer.