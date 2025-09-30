News

ABC iview: best new shows streaming in October 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in October 2025 on ABC iview with this guide.
30 Sep 2025 10:57
Leah J. Williams
maddie and triggs abc iview october 2025

Maddie + Triggs. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

ABC iview: new in October 2025

The Following Events Are Based On a Pack of Lies (3 October)

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. Alice invested thousands in Robbie’s dodgy property scam before he disappeared. When she sees him again for the first time in 15 years, she’s determined to get to the truth. A deliciously dark tale of two very different women, Alice and Cheryl, and conman Rob Chance. Three strangers with nothing in common… except dupes, deceptions, and delusions.

Beyond Paradise Season 2 (4 October)

Series. Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a baffling crime each week – from a death on a steam train to a missing teacher. Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha’s journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering.

Hard Quiz Kids Season 2 (4 October)

Quiz Show. Gold Logie Award-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is back to host the popular Hard Quiz spin-off, with a new group of 10 to 12-year-old trivia titans taking the stage with their expert subjects. With his trademark grumpiness and wicked humour, Tom will grill the junior experts as they go head-to-head for the coveted Big Brass Mug.

I Was Actually There Season 2 (7 October)

I Was Actually There. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. Along with carefully chosen archive footage, much of it unseen or previously overlooked, I Was Actually There weaves conversational fragments into cohesive narratives, bringing intense moments back to life. Each episode reveals new ways of seeing the past, challenging what we think we know.

The Stand Up Sketch Show Season 6 (11 October)

Comedy Series. A new season of the breakneck comedy show packed with stand-up routines from top comics, brought to life in sketch form. Strap in for a cast of social media stars, celebrity cameos, and the
nation’s best loved comedians. Welcome to the show that turns stand-up into sketch.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home (12 October)

Documentary. This intimate documentary follows the final three years of Ozzy’s life as he and Sharon plan a return home after 25 years in LA, and prepare for the ultimate farewell gig. This film is a candid and moving portrait of Birmingham’s favourite son and the family that adore and support him through his final performance and the final chapter of his life.

Maddie + Triggs (13 October)

Animated Series. A little girl and her doggy best friend find music and adventure in the sounds of the everyday by really listening to the world around them. Maddie is a seven-year-old girl who loves music and adventure, and just so happens to have a vision impairment. Triggs is her doggy best friend who loves doggy biscuits and mischief!

Grand Designs Australia Season 12 (16 October)

Grand Designs Australia. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Reality Series. Hosted by Architecture Professor Anthony Burke, a new season of Grand Designs Australia. From an ingenious low cost Earthship in Tasmania, to a family ‘cave’ on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula; a $10 million dollar plus concrete compound in Queensland, to an underground bunker house in country NSW for a couple trying to escape bushfires – the projects are as intriguing as they are stressful!

End Game with Tony Armstrong (21 October)

Documentary Series. Enough is enough. Fed up with excuses and failed campaigns, Tony Armstrong is on a mission to tackle racism in Australian sport. In End Game with Tony Armstrong, the former AFL player turned award-winning broadcaster embarks on a global search for solutions he hopes can be brought back and applied to Australia’s major sporting codes.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

