ABC iview: best new shows streaming August 2025

ABC iview: new in August 2025

Play School: Science Time (3 August)

Documentary Series. Join Leah and Teo to learn all about fascinating fossils, brilliant bubbles, magnificent magnets… even wonderful whale blubber! With help from some very clever friends, Leah and Teo make discoveries and create science experiments that are easy to do and fun for the whole family.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (5 August)

Documentary Series. Dr Ann Jones heads to Rosemary Island, WA to join turtle scientists on their annual nest survey. It’s hot work, but worth it – females laying eggs; flatback hatchlings, and she even wrestles a Green Turtle.

Back Roads (7 August)

Documentary Series. This time on Back Roads Lisa Millar straps herself in for an adventure exploring the legendary Snowy River. Most of us know the name, but how much do we really know about this iconic river? Lisa follows the Snowy from the slopes of Mt Kosciuszko in New South Wales right down south to Marlo, where the river empties out into the Bass Strait.

Griff’s Great American South (7 August)

Documentary Series. Griff hits Memphis to trace the roots of blues, soul, and rock’n’roll on the banks of the Mississippi. You could name check more famous musicians in Memphis than anywhere else in the world. Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Muddy Waters, Johnny Cash, BB King, Al Green, Robert Johnson… the list goes on. At Sun Records Studio, anyone could come and make a record for $3.98.

Teenage Boss: Next Level Season 2 (9 August)

Reality Series. Hosted by the multi-talented Emma Watkins, this series sees ten teens take charge of their family’s monthly budget, learning critical lessons in financial responsibility..

Compass: Cult of the Saints (10 August)

Documentary. As eight-year-old diabetic Elizabeth Struhs lay dying in her home in Toowoomba, her parents and other members of the religious cult the Saints gathered around her and sang. They withheld her life-saving insulin medication, believing God would heal her. But Elizabeth died. In this confronting documentary, award-winning journalist Suzanne Smith enters the world of the religious cult the Saints, and talks to their families and former cult members.

The Family Next Door Season 1 (10 August)

Series. Propelled by a mystery that disrupts a seemingly harmonious beachside community, the six-part suburban mystery drama series starring Australian actor Teresa Palmer explores the universal challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship, and the complexities of identity.

PJ Masks Power Heroes Season 1 (11 August)

Series. The PJ Masks arrive on your screens in all-new adventures! Catboy, Owlette and Gekko are joined by new heroes, creating a bigger, even better team. Good thing too, as new villains are in town. Our heroes will take them on in the city, space and the frozen wilderness of Iceworld. As Catboy says, ‘If badness is everywhere, we’ll be everywhere.’

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 (13 August)

Talk Show Series. Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction returns for another season – six brand-spankingly new episodes of existential angst, heart-rending confession, and unqualified psychoanalysis. This season promises more of the same – one question, two guests, and a barely competent host. Watch the trailer.

Professor T Season 1 (15 August)

Series. Jasper Tempest is a Professor of Criminology at Cambridge University. He is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order, but his genius for solving crimes means he is constantly having to get his hands dirty, helping the police to crack their most difficult cases.

Stories from Magic Beach (15 August)

Series. After reading the iconic book by Alison Lester, nine children and a dog find themselves on Magic Beach. Each episode of Stories from Magic Beach focuses on the adventures of a different protagonist. They explore caves, build giant sandcastles, poke around rock pools and converse with sea creatures. This is where their animated imaginations begin.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee NZ Season 2 (16 August)

Quiz Show. Comedian Guy Montgomery, aided by his co-host, Sanjay Patel returns for a new season of Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee NZ and introduces some new and innovative elements to the new season.

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 1 (18 August)

Quiz Show. Every episode, a group of four famous faces go toe-to-toe testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining trivia. Fun, witty, and full of surprises, Richard Osman’s cross-examination of the celebs provides an entertaining watch for all the family. And of course, this warm, feel-good quiz is perfect for playing along with at home.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16, Episodes 8-14 (22 August)

Talk Show Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents!

In The Heights (22 August)

Film. The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience. Watch the trailer.

I, Jack Wright Season 1 (24 August)

Series. The apparent death by suicide of a high-powered businessman sends a shockwave through his family. As his many wives and children fight over the remains of his estate, a dogged police detective investigates – and uncovers the shocking truth about this well-heeled family.

Killer Whale: Australia’s Megapod (26 August)

Documentary Series. Narrated by acclaimed actor Richard Roxburgh, follow the awe-inspiring story of a unique group of killer whales in this rare glimpse into nature’s most formidable hunters. Join Australia’s leading killer whale scientists, Dr Rebecca Wellard, John Totterdell and Dr Isabella Reeves, as they unravel the secrets of this extraordinary pod in this one-off special documentary.

Grand Designs NZ Season 9 (28 August)

Documentary Series. Grand Designs NZ returns as host Tom Webster follows another group of aspirational New Zealanders on their daring, determined and sometimes perilous journeys to build the residential homes of their dreams.

