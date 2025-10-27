ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Australian Story: Against The Odds – Lauren Huxley (27 October)

Australian Story: Against The Odds – Lauren Huxley. Image: ABC iview. Paul DalgarnopdalgarnoEdit Profile

Lauren Huxley was an 18-year-old TAFE student when she was savagely beaten by a stranger and left to die in her suburban home. Doctors put her in an induced coma and expected her to die. But miraculously, the teenager pulled through and managed to learn to walk, talk and eat again. This is a powerful story about the lingering effects of trauma, the power of love and family and surviving against the odds.

(29 October) Kamala Harris, 107 Days

7.30 Australian exclusive. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris sits down with 7.30’s host Sarah Ferguson to reveal the behind the scenes of the shortest and most consequential Presidential campaign in modern history, and to discuss where to from now for her and for the Democratic party.

29 October at 7:30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Last Night of the Proms (1 November)

The biggest night in classical music is back! After eight weeks and over 80 concerts, the 2025 BBC Proms celebrates with a Last Night spectacular, packed with musical surprises and star turns, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Spicks and Specks Season 12 (2 November)

Spicks and Specks. Image: ABC iview.

Celebrating 20 years, hands on buzzers, it’s time to play Spicks and Specks, with a new episode every Sunday. Hosted by Adam Hills, with Alan Brough and Myf Warhurst – more music, more mayhem, more often.

Portrait Artist of the Year (2 November)

Hosted by award winning actor Miranda Tapsell and beloved comedian Luke McGregor, Portrait Artist of the Year is a captivating eight-part art competition series exploring one of the most accessible and provocative forms of art – the portrait. For the first time, a selection of Australia’s most talented artists will be challenged to capture the likeness and spirit of some of the nation’s most recognizable and intriguing personalities.

ABC iview: recently added

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home (12 October)

Documentary. This intimate documentary follows the final three years of Ozzy’s life as he and Sharon plan a return home after 25 years in LA, and prepare for the ultimate farewell gig. This film is a candid and moving portrait of Birmingham’s favourite son and the family that adore and support him through his final performance and the final chapter of his life.

Maddie + Triggs (13 October)

Animated Series. A little girl and her doggy best friend find music and adventure in the sounds of the everyday by really listening to the world around them. Maddie is a seven-year-old girl who loves music and adventure, and just so happens to have a vision impairment. Triggs is her doggy best friend who loves doggy biscuits and mischief!

Grand Designs Australia Season 12 (16 October)

Grand Designs Australia. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Reality Series. Hosted by Architecture Professor Anthony Burke, a new season of Grand Designs Australia. From an ingenious low cost Earthship in Tasmania, to a family ‘cave’ on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula; a $10 million dollar plus concrete compound in Queensland, to an underground bunker house in country NSW for a couple trying to escape bushfires – the projects are as intriguing as they are stressful!

End Game with Tony Armstrong (21 October)

End Game with Tony Armstrong. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. Enough is enough. Fed up with excuses and failed campaigns, Tony Armstrong is on a mission to tackle racism in Australian sport. In End Game with Tony Armstrong, the former AFL player turned award-winning broadcaster embarks on a global search for solutions he hopes can be brought back and applied to Australia’s major sporting codes. Watch the trailer.

