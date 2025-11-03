ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: Trading Fire (3 November)

As Australia signs a landmark deal to bolster its alliance with Washington, we’re selling China the critical minerals it needs to build hypersonic missiles and nuclear technology. Reporter Angus Grigg and the team have spent months poring over corporate documents to trace the journey of zirconium from the mineral sands of WA all the way to Beijing where it disappears into China’s supply chain.

This mineral, used mainly in bathroom tiles and toilets, is also central to advanced weapons systems and nuclear reactors. Trading Fire questions if greater export controls are needed for Australia’s critical minerals especially for those with potential military applications. Watch the trailer.

Play School: Make and Create (3 November)

Series. Let’s craft, or build, or decorate … it’s time to Make and Create! Join the Play School presenters and their creative friends in the Make & Create Studio as they explore magical ideas and marvellous materials from The Useful Box.

Crime Night! (5 November)

Series. Hosted by Julia Zemiro, Crime Night! is a brand-new panel show where an expert team of criminologists and comedians dive beneath the surface of crime to discover the science and psychology behind it all. Watch the trailer.

Maigret (7 November)

Series. In a new six-part series, Chief Inspector Maigret and his team of maverick but loyal detectives, Les Maigrets, solve a series of complex crimes in Paris. Maigret’s unconventional methods and unique sense of justice put him at odds with his superiors and the judicial system he is supposed to represent.

The Forsytes Season 1 (9 November)

Series. The Forsytes chronicles the lives, loves, trials and triumphs of a wealthy late Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations are torn between the tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love. All must decide whether to be ruled by the head or the heart.

ABC iview: recently added

Australian Story: Against The Odds – Lauren Huxley (27 October)

Lauren Huxley was an 18-year-old TAFE student when she was savagely beaten by a stranger and left to die in her suburban home. Doctors put her in an induced coma and expected her to die. But miraculously, the teenager pulled through and managed to learn to walk, talk and eat again. This is a powerful story about the lingering effects of trauma, the power of love and family and surviving against the odds.

Kamala Harris, 107 Days (29 October)

7.30 Australian exclusive. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris sits down with 7.30’s host Sarah Ferguson to reveal the behind the scenes of the shortest and most consequential Presidential campaign in modern history, and to discuss where to from now for her and for the Democratic party.

Last Night of the Proms (1 November)

The biggest night in classical music is back! After eight weeks and over 80 concerts, the 2025 BBC Proms celebrates with a Last Night spectacular, packed with musical surprises and star turns, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Spicks and Specks Season 12 (2 November)

Celebrating 20 years, hands on buzzers, it’s time to play Spicks and Specks, with a new episode every Sunday. Hosted by Adam Hills, with Alan Brough and Myf Warhurst – more music, more mayhem, more often.

Portrait Artist of the Year (2 November)

Hosted by award winning actor Miranda Tapsell and beloved comedian Luke McGregor, Portrait Artist of the Year is a captivating eight-part art competition series exploring one of the most accessible and provocative forms of art – the portrait. For the first time, a selection of Australia’s most talented artists will be challenged to capture the likeness and spirit of some of the nation’s most recognizable and intriguing personalities.

