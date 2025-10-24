ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming in November 2025

ABC iview: new in November 2025

Last Night of the Proms (1 November)

Live special. The biggest night in classical music is back! After eight weeks and over 80 concerts, the 2025 BBC Proms celebrates with a Last Night spectacular, packed with musical surprises and star turns, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Watch a clip.

Spicks and Specks Season 12 (2 November)

Spicks and Specks. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Celebrating 20 years, hands on buzzers, it’s time to play Spicks and Specks, with a new episode every Sunday. Hosted by Adam Hills, with Alan Brough and Myf Warhurst – more music, more mayhem, more often.

Portrait Artist of the Year (2 November)

Portrait Artist of the Year. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Hosted by award winning actor Miranda Tapsell and beloved comedian Luke McGregor, Portrait Artist of the Year is a captivating eight-part art competition series exploring one of the most accessible and provocative forms of art – the portrait. For the first time, a selection of Australia’s most talented artists will be challenged to capture the likeness and spirit of some of the nation’s most recognizable and intriguing personalities. Watch the trailer.

Play School: Make and Create (3 November)

Series. Let’s craft, or build, or decorate … it’s time to Make and Create! Join the Play School presenters and their creative friends in the Make & Create Studio as they explore magical ideas and marvellous materials from The Useful Box.

Crime Night! (5 November)

Crime Night! Image: ABC iview.

Series. Hosted by Julia Zemiro, Crime Night! is a brand-new panel show where an expert team of criminologists and comedians dive beneath the surface of crime to discover the science and psychology behind it all. Watch the trailer.

Maigret (7 November)

Series. In a new six-part series, Chief Inspector Maigret and his team of maverick but loyal detectives, Les Maigrets, solve a series of complex crimes in Paris. Maigret’s unconventional methods and unique sense of justice put him at odds with his superiors and the judicial system he is supposed to represent.

The Forsytes Season 1 (9 November)

Series. The Forsytes chronicles the lives, loves, trials and triumphs of a wealthy late Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations are torn between the tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love. All must decide whether to be ruled by the head or the heart.

Knee High Spies (10 November)

Knee High Spies. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Join teddy bear Jeremy Buttons and his brave team of toy spies as they race the clock to save their beloved human family from mischievous pet guinea pig Silver Paw. Every mission is chockfull of epic action, exciting rescues and interactive puzzles to solve with the help of the audience. Let’s get cracking! Watch the trailer.

Annabel Crabb’s Civic Duty (10 November)

Series. Join Annabel for the third part of her ABC trilogy on Australia’s parliamentary democracy, which began in 2017 with The House, and continued in 2021 with Ms Represented, a documentary series on the experience of women in Australian parliaments. In Annabel Crabb’s Civic Duty, she visits historic turning points in the design of our democracy, examines its current function and asks important questions about its future. Watch the trailer.

Not Going Out Season 14 (11 November)

Series. In Season 14, having moved house and packed their children off to University, Lee and Lucy find their lives as frenetic and complicated as ever.

Front Row with Megan Burslem Season 2 (15 November)

Series. Presented by ABC Classic’s Megan Burslem, Front Row brings world class performing arts concerts from around Australia to the ABC. Joyous and uplifting, powerful and exhilarating, this season features an exceptional lineup of four concerts.

From the ACO’s Gershwin and Shostakovich to the MSO performing Handel’s Messiah, Front Row with Megan Burslem brings the best in performing arts to homes all over Australia.

Return to Paradise Season 2 (15 November)

Return to Paradise. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Logie Award Winning Return To Paradise is back, and Dolphin Cove’s favourite pariah, Detective Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke, is facing a whirlwind of impossible murder mysteries to solve, from trailblazing shark labs to aggro rock bands.

But Mackenzie’s most challenging puzzle will be negotiating matters of the heart with her ex Glenn.

When the War is Over (18 November)

When the War is Over. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Acclaimed actor and art enthusiast Rachel Griffiths returns to the ABC in a powerful new series that explores how art and pop culture help us understand and heal from war. Rachel explores the game-changing songs, iconic paintings, blockbuster films, best-selling books, jaw-dropping artworks and spine-tingling performances that have helped transform Australians’ understanding of our five major wars: World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Afghanistan and the Australian Wars.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Check out more ABC iview streaming guides on ScreenHub.