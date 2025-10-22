5 best new shows to stream this week

Best new shows on streaming this week
End Game with Tony Armstrong (21 October) – ABC iView
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: Tony Armstrong
- Format: Factual series
Former AFL player and broadcaster Tony Armstrong takes on one of Australia’s biggest issues – racism in sport. In End Game, he travels the world in search of tangible solutions that could reshape how Australian sporting codes tackle discrimination.
Armstrong’s charisma and curiosity drive this investigative series, which blends great interviews with sharp analysis. Watch the trailer.
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus (22 October) – Prime Video
- Genre: Thriller, mystery, drama
- Cast: Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy
- Format: Narrative series
After the death of his father, Joel Lazarus returns home – only to be haunted by unexplained visions tied to a 25-year-old family tragedy. As he digs into a string of cold-case murders, long-buried secrets resurface in trademark Harlan Coben fashion.
Coben adaptations have become a global streaming staple, and Lazarus looks to continue that streak with eerie tension and complex family drama. Watch the trailer.
Nobody Wants This Season 2 (23 October) – Netflix
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody
- Format: Narrative series
This series centres on Joanne (Kristen Bell), an agnostic podcast host, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi, as they grapple with the complexities of love, faith and cultural differences.
Season 2 promises to explore what happens after the honeymoon phase – can their relationship survive routine, family drama and shifting expectations? If you’re after a smart, adult-rom-com with humour and heart, this one ticks the box. Watch the trailer.
Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (26 October) – Paramount+
- Genre: Crime drama, thriller
- Cast: Jeremy Renner, Edie Falco, Dianne Wiest
- Format: Narrative series
As gang warfare engulfs Kingstown, power broker Mike McLusky fights to maintain control while protecting his loved ones from escalating violence. A new Warden challenges his authority, forcing Mike to confront his own past.
Returning after Jeremy Renner’s real-life recovery, Mayor of Kingstown reasserts its place as one of TV’s grittiest crime sagas. Watch the trailer.
The Change Season 2 (26 October) – SBS On Demand
- Genre: Comedy, drama
- Cast: Bridget Christie, Monica Dolan, Susan Lynch
- Format: Narrative series
After her life-altering menopause revelation, Linda’s forest retreat and ‘new beginning’ have landed her in deeper trouble. Now, she faces the fallout of her fibs and fights to stay true to her rediscovered sense of self.
Bridget Christie’s smart, feminist dramedy continues to balance wit and poignancy while exploring ageing, self-rediscovery and rural eccentricity. Watch the trailer.