5 best new shows to stream this week

The Great Celebrity Bake Off Season 8 (13 October) – Binge

The Great Celebrity Bake Off Season 8. Image: Binge. Best new shows.

Genre: Reality

Reality Cast: Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake, Meera Syal, Paul Hollywood, Caroline Waldegrave, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond

Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake, Meera Syal, Paul Hollywood, Caroline Waldegrave, Noel Fielding, Alison Hammond Format: Series

The famous tent returns for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, featuring a new batch of stars ready to whip, whisk, and wobble under pressure. New judge Caroline Waldegrave joins Paul Hollywood, while Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond return as hosts.

Why watch: Familiar comfort meets a good cause in this British baking favourite. Expect chaotic charm, celebrity vulnerability and plenty of icing disasters – all in the name of charity.

The Chair Company (13 October) – HBO Max

The Chair Company. Image: HBO Max. Best new shows.

Genre: Comedy, mystery

Comedy, mystery Cast: Tim Robinson, Sophia Lillis

Tim Robinson, Sophia Lillis Format: 8 hour-long episodes

From the creators of I Think You Should Leave comes a surreal new comedy about a suburban man whose humiliating work mishap unravels into a sprawling conspiracy. Across eight episodes, The Chair Company careens from personal crisis to Kafka-esque corporate nightmare.

Why watch: Expect bizarre humour, wild narrative turns and the singular off-putting awkwardness that defines Tim Robinson’s cult comedy style. Watch the trailer.

To Cook A Bear (15 October) – Disney+

To Cook a Bear. Image: Disney. Best new shows.

Genre: Historical drama, mystery

Historical drama, mystery Cast: Gustaf Skarsgård, Jonas Karlsson

Gustaf Skarsgård, Jonas Karlsson Format: 6 episodes

Set in northern Sweden in 1852, a pastor arrives in the isolated village of Kengis determined to fight corruption and uplift the poor. But as disappearances and rumours of bear attacks spread, he becomes drawn into a haunting investigation that tests faith and justice.

Why watch: To Cook a Bear promises to combine slow-burn mystery with striking cinematography and moral tension. A must-see for Nordic mystery lovers. Watch the trailer.

The Idea of Australia (15 October) – SBS on Demand

The Idea of Australia. Image: SBS. Best new shows.

Genre: Documentary, social history

Documentary, social history Cast: Rachel Griffiths (host and narrator)

Rachel Griffiths (host and narrator) Format: Documentary series

Presented by Academy Award nominee Rachel Griffiths, this landmark SBS series interrogates the myths and ideals that define the Australian identity – from the ‘fair go’ to multiculturalism and mateship – and asks what they mean in a changing nation.

Why watch: Griffiths brings intelligence and warmth to an ambitious exploration of national identity. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in where Australia has been and where it’s heading next.

Mr. Scorsese (17 October) – Apple TV+

Mr. Scorsese. Image: Apple. Best new shows.

Genre: Documentary, film history

Documentary, film history Cast: Martin Scorsese, collaborators and critics

Martin Scorsese, collaborators and critics Format: Documentary series

This Apple TV+ documentary traces Martin Scorsese’s artistic evolution from his NYU film school beginnings to his global acclaim. Through archival footage and reflections from Scorsese and peers, it explores his recurring filmic themes of morality, violence and redemption.

Why watch: A must-see for cinephiles, Mr. Scorsese is both a biography and a masterclass in filmmaking. It offers rare insight into one of cinema’s greatest storytellers, as told in his own words. Watch the trailer.

