5 best new shows to stream this week

The 5 best new shows this week, as selected by ScreenHub staff:

From Sylvester Stallone’s mob drama Tulsa King to the return of Morning Wars, here are five of the strongest new TV arrivals on streaming in Australia this week.

Morning Wars Season 4 (17 September) – Apple TV+

Morning Wars. Image: Apple TV. Best new shows.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Jon Hamm

Format: Series

The newsroom drama picks up in Spring 2024, nearly two years after the UBA-NBN merger. With corporate interests, deepfakes, conspiracy theories and political division swirling, the anchors and executives face new questions about truth and responsibility.

This season adds heavy hitters Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons to an already star-packed cast. Watch the trailer.

Gen V Season 2 (17 September) – Prime Video

Gen V. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows.

Genre: Superhero/action

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Hamish Linklater

Format: Series

The twisted spin-off of The Boys is back at Godolkin University. A new Dean pushes a curriculum that promises to supercharge students, while the wider world adjusts to Homelander’s iron rule.

Season two is set to expand the Boys universe with more bloody satire of power, politics and youth culture. Watch the trailer.

High Potential Season 2 (17 September) – Disney+

High Potential. Image: ABC. Best new shows.

Genre: Comedy/procedural

Cast: Kaitlin Olson

Format: Series

Kaitlin Olson returns as the sharp-witted single mum who cracked an unsolvable crime while working as a police department cleaner. Now officially part of the team, she continues to apply her unconventional intelligence to thorny investigations.

Season two leans into the mix of humour, heart and crime-solving that made the debut run a sleeper success. Watch the trailer.

Black Rabbit (18 September) – Netflix

Black Rabbit. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Genre: Crime drama, thriller

Cast: Jude Law, Jason Bateman

Format: Series

A rising-star restaurateur is pulled into New York’s criminal underworld when his brother resurfaces, bringing a trail of loan sharks with him.

Jude Law and Jason Bateman headline this tense Netflix original, blending family drama with mob intrigue. Expect high production values and a dark, stylish take on sibling loyalty under fire. Watch the trailer.

Tulsa King Season 3 (21 September) – Paramount+

Tulsa King. Image: Paramount. Best new shows.

Genre: Crime/drama

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Garrett Hedlund

Format: Series

Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi faces his most dangerous season yet. As his empire expands, so too do the enemies, including the powerful Dunmire family – Tulsa elites who don’t play by old-world rules.

Season three deepens the show’s exploration of legacy, loyalty and reinvention, while ramping up action and suspense. This series will appeal to both crime narrative and Stallone fans alike. Watch the trailer.

Also on ScreenHub: 10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)



A Nice Indian Boy (2025) – Apple TV, Fetch



Director: Roshan Sethi

Cast: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Harish Patel

Genre: Romcom/drama

Runtime: 114 minutes



Synopsis: Adapted from Madhuri Shekar’s stage play, the film follows a gay Indian-American man whose search for love collides with cultural traditions and family expectations. When he falls for a charming actor, questions of identity, acceptance and belonging come to the forefront.



Why to watch: With charismatic leads and a heartfelt story, this is a rare mainstream rom-com that centres queer South Asian experiences. It’s tender and culturally specific, while still being universal. Watch the trailer.

