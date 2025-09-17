5 best new shows to stream this week

The best new shows this week
The 5 best new shows this week, as selected by ScreenHub staff:
From Sylvester Stallone’s mob drama Tulsa King to the return of Morning Wars, here are five of the strongest new TV arrivals on streaming in Australia this week.
Morning Wars Season 4 (17 September) – Apple TV+
Genre: Drama
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Jon Hamm
Format: Series
The newsroom drama picks up in Spring 2024, nearly two years after the UBA-NBN merger. With corporate interests, deepfakes, conspiracy theories and political division swirling, the anchors and executives face new questions about truth and responsibility.
This season adds heavy hitters Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons to an already star-packed cast. Watch the trailer.
Gen V Season 2 (17 September) – Prime Video
Genre: Superhero/action
Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Hamish Linklater
Format: Series
The twisted spin-off of The Boys is back at Godolkin University. A new Dean pushes a curriculum that promises to supercharge students, while the wider world adjusts to Homelander’s iron rule.
Season two is set to expand the Boys universe with more bloody satire of power, politics and youth culture. Watch the trailer.
High Potential Season 2 (17 September) – Disney+
Genre: Comedy/procedural
Cast: Kaitlin Olson
Format: Series
Kaitlin Olson returns as the sharp-witted single mum who cracked an unsolvable crime while working as a police department cleaner. Now officially part of the team, she continues to apply her unconventional intelligence to thorny investigations.
Season two leans into the mix of humour, heart and crime-solving that made the debut run a sleeper success. Watch the trailer.
Black Rabbit (18 September) – Netflix
Genre: Crime drama, thriller
Cast: Jude Law, Jason Bateman
Format: Series
A rising-star restaurateur is pulled into New York’s criminal underworld when his brother resurfaces, bringing a trail of loan sharks with him.
Jude Law and Jason Bateman headline this tense Netflix original, blending family drama with mob intrigue. Expect high production values and a dark, stylish take on sibling loyalty under fire. Watch the trailer.
Tulsa King Season 3 (21 September) – Paramount+
Genre: Crime/drama
Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Garrett Hedlund
Format: Series
Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi faces his most dangerous season yet. As his empire expands, so too do the enemies, including the powerful Dunmire family – Tulsa elites who don’t play by old-world rules.
Season three deepens the show’s exploration of legacy, loyalty and reinvention, while ramping up action and suspense. This series will appeal to both crime narrative and Stallone fans alike. Watch the trailer.
Also on ScreenHub: 10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)
A Nice Indian Boy (2025) – Apple TV, Fetch
Director: Roshan Sethi
Cast: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Harish Patel
Genre: Romcom/drama
Runtime: 114 minutes
Synopsis: Adapted from Madhuri Shekar’s stage play, the film follows a gay Indian-American man whose search for love collides with cultural traditions and family expectations. When he falls for a charming actor, questions of identity, acceptance and belonging come to the forefront.
Why to watch: With charismatic leads and a heartfelt story, this is a rare mainstream rom-com that centres queer South Asian experiences. It’s tender and culturally specific, while still being universal. Watch the trailer.