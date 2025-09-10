5 best new shows to stream this week

The best new shows on streaming, as chosen by ScreenHub

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 (8 September) – Stan

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Image: AMC. Best new shows.

Genre: Horror/thriller

Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride

Format: 7 episodes



Season 3 of Daryl Dixon tracks Daryl and Carol as they continue their journey toward home. Their path leads them away from any familiarity into distant lands, confronting new Walker-apocalypse scenarios across Europe – beginning with their arrival in a depopulated England.



The series has been lauded for offering fresh terrain for the zombie saga, raising the stakes and building the atmosphere through new landscapes and complex survival tactics. That being said, the target audience is 100% hardcore Walking Dead fans, and as an entry point to the franchise it will only alienate.

Task (8 September) – HBO Max

Task. Image: HBO. Streaming on HBO Max. Best new shows.

Genre: Crime/drama

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones

Format: 7 one-hour episodes

Set in the working-class Philadelphia suburbs, FBI agent Tom Brandis (Ruffalo) leads a task force to dismantle a violent robbery spree. The suspect? A seemingly ordinary family man, Robbie (Pelphrey), whose motivations blur moral boundaries.

HBO Max’s Task promises emotional weight and plenty of suspense. Ruffalo’s been praised for a particularly vulnerable performance, showing a moral complexity that elevates the series above standard crime fare. Watch the trailer.

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (9 September) – Disney+

Only Murders in the Building. Image: Hulu. Streaming on Disney+. Best new shows.

Genre: Comedy/mystery

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Christoph Waltz, Renée Zellweger

Format: 10 episodes; first three released 9 September, then weekly through 28 October

Following the suspicious death of doorman Lester, Charles, Oliver and Mabel dive into a labyrinth of New York’s underbelly, where media moguls, mobsters and eccentric Arconia residents are all suspects.

Only Murders is the best comedy mystery on streaming right now. The trio’s chemistry and rising guest-star game should give this season a fresh, absurdist charm, rather than more of the same formulaic whodunnit narratives. I can’t wait.

Top End Bub (12 September) – Prime Video

Top End Bub. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows.

Genre: Romcom/drama

Cast: Miranda Tapsell, Gwilym Lee, Gladys-May Kelly

Format: 8 episodes

Following the events of Top End Wedding, Lauren (Tapsell) and Ned (Lee) are uprooted from city life to Darwin after Lauren’s sister dies. They become guardians to their niece Taya, navigating unexpected parenthood and Northern Territory cultural landscapes.

Top End Bub is already gaining positive reviews that emphasise its warm, grounded storytelling in a distinctly Australian setting. Plus, transforming the story from film to episodic series is a chance to see these beloved characters develop with more nuance. Watch the trailer.

Revealed – Death Cap Murders – Part 1 (14 September) – Stan

Revealed: Death Cap Murders. Image: Stan. Best new shows.

Genre: True-crime documentary

Cast: Journalists John Silvester, Marta Pascual Juanola

Format: 3-part documentary; Part 1 premieres 14 September

Death Cap Murders investigates the 2018 Leongatha mushroom poisoning that killed three guests and thrust host Erin Patterson into the media limelight. The series includes exclusive interviews and deeper insight into the case beyond the initial headlines.

It may be sensationalist, but this is Australian true-crime backed by journalistic rigour. The context and perspectives offered in this series should be quite revelatory for even the most avid Mushroom Murder obsessives. Watch the trailer.

