5 best new shows to stream this week

The Runarounds (Prime Video – 1 September)

The Runarounds. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows streaming this week on Prime Video.

Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton, Zendé Murdock

Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton, Zendé Murdock Format: New series

This coming-of-age series follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who form a rock band in pursuit of stardom. United by friendship and music, the show tracks their summer-long attempt to chase a nearly impossible dream.

Expect youthful energy, musical performances and the tension of small-town ambition. Prime Video is positioning it as a ‘heartfelt drama with wide teen appeal’. Watch the trailer.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix – 3 September)

Wednesday. Image: Netflix. Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix.

Genre: Mystery/comedy

Mystery/comedy Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie Format: Ongoing series

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is back, but this time her powers aren’t working as they should. With her psychic visions faltering, Wednesday must fight to regain control before deadly consequences hit Enid and the wider Nevermore community.

Part 2 promises darker twists and heightened stakes, as Ortega reunites with Emma Myers and Gwendoline Christie. Netflix has leaned heavily on the show’s gothic style and sharp writing to cement it as one of its flagship titles – so we can expect this drop (and Lady Gaga’s cameo) to dominate the streaming conversation again. Watch the trailer.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix – 4 September)

Pokémon Concierge. Image: Netflix. Best new shows streaming on Netflix.

Genre: Animation

Animation Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Fairouz Ai, Imani Hakim

Karen Fukuhara, Fairouz Ai, Imani Hakim Format: Animated series

The stop-motion animation continues at the Pokémon Resort, where Haru helps the franchise’s most famous creatures find rest and relaxation.

This second part expands on Haru’s role as concierge, with new Pokémon guests to assist and more whimsical scenarios to unfold. The series has been praised for its soft visuals and gentle storytelling – a distinct shift from the usual battle-driven Pokémon output. Watch the trailer.

The Paper (Binge – 4 September)

The Paper. Image: Peacock. Best new shows streaming this week on Binge.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Tim Key

Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Tim Key Format: Spin-off series

From the creators of The Office comes a mockumentary that shifts the satire to a crumbling Midwestern newsroom. Domhnall Gleeson leads a cast of misfit reporters trying to keep their small-town paper alive, blending comedy with pointed commentary on the media’s future.

Early buzz points to the series carrying the same mix of absurdity and heart that made The Office a global hit, while reflecting today’s challenges for journalism. Watch the trailer.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+ – 4 September)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Image: CBS. Best new shows streaming this week on Paramount+.

Genre: Crime drama

Crime drama Cast: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo

Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo Format: 10 episode series

A fan-favourite duo finally gets the spotlight in this ten-episode spinoff of NCIS. Picking up years after Ziva’s supposed death and dramatic reunion with Tony, the series finds the couple raising their daughter Tali in Paris.

The premise sets up a mix of family drama and international intrigue, while reconnecting audiences with two of NCIS’s most beloved characters. Paramount+ is definitely banking on nostalgia and strong character chemistry to draw in long-time fans. Watch the trailer.

