News

 > What to Watch

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 1 to 7 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
3 Sep 2025 9:00
Silvi Vann-Wall
Pokemon Concierge. Image: Netflix. 5 best new shows.

Streaming

Pokemon Concierge. Image: Netflix. 5 best new shows.

Share Icon

The Runarounds (Prime Video – 1 September)

The Runarounds Amazon Prime Video
The Runarounds. Image: Prime Video. Best new shows streaming this week on Prime Video.
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton, Zendé Murdock
  • Format: New series

This coming-of-age series follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who form a rock band in pursuit of stardom. United by friendship and music, the show tracks their summer-long attempt to chase a nearly impossible dream.

Expect youthful energy, musical performances and the tension of small-town ambition. Prime Video is positioning it as a ‘heartfelt drama with wide teen appeal’. Watch the trailer.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix – 3 September)

Wednesday Netflix Season 2 Part 2
Wednesday. Image: Netflix. Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix.
  • Genre: Mystery/comedy
  • Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie
  • Format: Ongoing series

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is back, but this time her powers aren’t working as they should. With her psychic visions faltering, Wednesday must fight to regain control before deadly consequences hit Enid and the wider Nevermore community.

Part 2 promises darker twists and heightened stakes, as Ortega reunites with Emma Myers and Gwendoline Christie. Netflix has leaned heavily on the show’s gothic style and sharp writing to cement it as one of its flagship titles – so we can expect this drop (and Lady Gaga’s cameo) to dominate the streaming conversation again. Watch the trailer.

Pokémon Concierge Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix – 4 September)

Pokemon Concierge Netlfix
Pokémon Concierge. Image: Netflix. Best new shows streaming on Netflix.
  • Genre: Animation
  • Cast: Karen Fukuhara, Fairouz Ai, Imani Hakim
  • Format: Animated series

The stop-motion animation continues at the Pokémon Resort, where Haru helps the franchise’s most famous creatures find rest and relaxation.

This second part expands on Haru’s role as concierge, with new Pokémon guests to assist and more whimsical scenarios to unfold. The series has been praised for its soft visuals and gentle storytelling – a distinct shift from the usual battle-driven Pokémon output. Watch the trailer.

The Paper (Binge – 4 September)

The Paper. Image: Peacock. Streaming This Week On Binge.
The Paper. Image: Peacock. Best new shows streaming this week on Binge.
  • Genre: Comedy
  • Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Tim Key
  • Format: Spin-off series

From the creators of The Office comes a mockumentary that shifts the satire to a crumbling Midwestern newsroom. Domhnall Gleeson leads a cast of misfit reporters trying to keep their small-town paper alive, blending comedy with pointed commentary on the media’s future.

Early buzz points to the series carrying the same mix of absurdity and heart that made The Office a global hit, while reflecting today’s challenges for journalism. Watch the trailer.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+ – 4 September)

Ncis: Tony &Amp; Ziva. Image: Cbs. Streaming On Paramount+.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Image: CBS. Best new shows streaming this week on Paramount+.
  • Genre: Crime drama
  • Cast: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo
  • Format: 10 episode series

A fan-favourite duo finally gets the spotlight in this ten-episode spinoff of NCIS. Picking up years after Ziva’s supposed death and dramatic reunion with Tony, the series finds the couple raising their daughter Tali in Paris.

The premise sets up a mix of family drama and international intrigue, while reconnecting audiences with two of NCIS’s most beloved characters. Paramount+ is definitely banking on nostalgia and strong character chemistry to draw in long-time fans. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Highest 2 Lowest. Image: Apple TV+. Best new films.
What to Watch

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 1 to 7 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Paper. Image: Peacock. Streaming this week on Binge.
What to Watch

Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, HBO, ABC, SBS and more …

Discover the best new shows & films streaming this week, from 1 to 7 September 2025, on the major streaming…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Death Valley. Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 1 September to 7 September 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
Inside Our Minds. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.
What to Watch

ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 1 September to 7 September 2025 on ABC iview with…

Leah J. Williams
pokemon concierge netlfix
What to Watch

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 1 September to 7 September 2025 on Netflix with this…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login