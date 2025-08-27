5 best new shows to stream this week

News

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 25 to 31 August 2025 as chosen by ScreenHub staff with this guide.
27 Aug 2025 9:28
Silvi Vann-Wall
The best new shows to stream this week are:

Upload Season 4 (25 August) – Prime Video

Genre: Sci-fi/comedy
Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Alegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels
Format: 10 episodes

Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), Upload imagines a near-future where death is optional. Instead of the grave, the wealthy can ‘upload’ themselves into a virtual afterlife that functions like a luxury resort. The latest season continues to explore the lives of Nathan and Nora as they navigate the blurred line between real-world relationships and digital immortality.

Upload is rated highly by critics and audiences alike, earning it the status of hidden gem. Greg Daniels’ signature wit is sharpened here by clever world-building, making the finished package both biting and heartfelt.

HIP Series 4 (25 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Genre: Crime/comedy
Cast: Audrey Fleurot, Mehdi Nebbou, Bruno Sanches
Format: 6 episodes

Known in France as HPI: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, the show follows Morgane, a 38-year-old mother of three with an IQ of 160. Once working as a cleaner, her extraordinary intelligence lands her a consultancy job with the police, where her chaotic personal life collides with her genius for solving complex cases.

Audrey Fleurot’s charismatic lead performance makes Morgane one of TV’s most original sleuths – sharp, messy, and endlessly watchable. The show was recently remade in the US as High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson.

Mary Berry Makes It Easy (26 August) – SBS On Demand

Genre: Food/lifestyle
Cast: Dame Mary Berry, with celebrity guests
Format: 6 episodes

Britain’s most beloved baker returns with six episodes designed to help friends and celebrities conquer kitchen fears. With her trademark warmth and foolproof recipes, Berry guides them through simple yet impressive meals, proving that good food doesn’t need to be intimidating.

This is comfort TV at its finest. Berry’s decades of baking expertise are matched with a gentle approach that even the most hesitant cook can follow at home.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2 (27 August) – Disney+

Genre: Documentary
Cast: Ryan Chatfield, Johnny Debnam, Nush Freedman, Andre Rerekura, Ash Sutton
Format: 6 episodes

Backed by the Western Australian Museum, the Shipwreck Hunters return to unearth the mysteries of Australia’s vast and perilous coastline. Following their season one breakthrough – the discovery of the long-lost Glenbank – the crew embarks on six new expeditions that blend maritime history with high-stakes adventure.

With sweeping underwater cinematography and genuine archaeological discoveries, Shipwreck Hunters makes for must-watch reality TV. Watch the trailer.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (29 August) – Stan

Genre: Reality
Cast: Dr. Sandra Lee
Format: 20 episodes

Dermatological surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee has built a global following by tackling extreme skin conditions that others won’t touch. From cysts to lipomas, her interventions not only relieve physical suffering but often restore patients’ confidence and quality of life.

Look, it’s not for everyone. In what I’m assured are equal parts fascinating and stomach-turning, Dr. Pimple Popper combines medical expertise with grotesque curiosity to form what has become a guilty pleasure for many. Not me, though. I’ll stick to baking with Mary Berry.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

