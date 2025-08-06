5 best new shows to stream this week

What are the best new shows to stream this week?

5 best new shows

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August) – Binge

Cast: Sam Neill, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse

Genre: Drama/Crime

Format: 8 episodes

Similar shows: The Twelve

From our review:

‘That Cape Rock Killer title may give off a vibe of generic Netflix true-crime documentary but that is intentional, one suspects – the conventions of the genre are both exploited and excavated here, with every character involved adding a different and revealing facet.’

Primarily, though, it’s solid and engaging entertainment, anchored by a terrific star turn by Neill, whose silver-fox maturity (may we all age as gracefully as 77-year-old Sam) is cut with a hint of mischievousness.’

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (6 August) – Netflix

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Billie Piper.

Genre: Fantasy/Gothic/Family

Format: 8 episodes

Similar shows: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

In season 2 of the much beloved Netflix series, Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await to thwart her investigative journey.

Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic Addams Family daughter is pitch-perfect, remaining macabre while updating things for modern audiences.

Plus, the show’s iconic images and scenes spawned many imitators – from Halloween costumes to TikTok dances.

The biggest question on everyone’s mind this time: just who has been stalking dear Wednesday?

Platonic Season 2 (6 August) – Apple TV+

Cast: Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen

Genre: Comedy

Format: 10 episodes

Similar shows: Hacks, Starstruck

Platonic is one of those quiet achiever shows (in other words: an Apple TV show) that’s picked up a fair amount of buzz after its initial season.

Critics reckon you shouldn’t ignore this one, and that the show’s strengths lie in its blend of humour and heartfelt moments, the lead performances of Rogen and Byrne, and the relatable exploration of friendship, commitment, and personal growth.

The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises.

The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things.

Reservation Dogs Seasons 1-3 (6 August) – Disney+

Cast: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McLarnon

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Format: 10 episodes per season

Similar shows: Atlanta, Derry Girls

This Taika Waititi-produced show about Indigenous American kids growing up on the reservation is as hilarious as it is informative.

Across three seasons, four Indigenous teenagers try to reconcile their heritage with their desire to escape the limitations of life in their reservation community.

Notably, it’s the first US series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors, along with an almost entirely Indigenous North American cast and crew.

Audiences will relate to the trials and tribulations of coming of age, while the specific reservation-based context adds depth and sensitivity to the teen-focussed narrative.

It’s one of the best shows produced in the last decade, and I can’t recommend it highly enough.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (9 August) – Stan

Cast: Jamie Roy, Harriet Slater, Hermione Corfield

Genre: Drama/Romance

Format: 10 episodes

Similar shows: Outlander, Poldark, Bridgerton

This series is of course the much-awaited prequel to Outlander, which focuses on the parents of both protagonists from the original series, Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp.

Just how did the parents of Jamie meet in 18th century Scotland? And how does it connect to the coming together of Claire’s the parents during World War I in England?

The upcoming Blood of My Blood is already generating positive buzz, and long-time fans are particularly impressed by the casting. Will it live up to their lofty expectations? Only time will tell.

