5 best new shows streaming this week

Washington Black (23 July) – Disney+

Washington Black. Image: Disney+. Best new shows.

Based on Esi Edugyan’s Booker- and Giller Prize–nominated novel, this series is an emotional, coming-of-age tale – spanning Barbados, North America, London, and even the Arctic – centred on a man named Wash’s escape from slavery.

Critics are describing Washington Black as a fresh take on the classic adventure genre, blending themes of freedom, identity, and whimsical adventure with a steampunk flying machine, pirates, and deep-sea dives. Stars like Tom Ellis, Charles Dance, and Sharon Duncan‑Brewster form a strong cast, too.

Starring Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis and Ernest Kingsley Jr. Watch the trailer.

NOS4A2 (24 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

NOS4A2. Image: Shudder. Best new shows.

NOS4A2 follows Victoria ‘Vic’ McQueen, a young woman with a supernatural ability to find lost objects through a series of magical Inscapes. She encounters Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), an immortal who steals the souls of children and traps them in his twisted, nightmarish version of Christmasland. Vic must confront Manx, rescue his victims, and protect herself from his evil influence.

Ashleigh Cummings delivers a breakout turn as Vic, blending defiant courage and emotional depth – her performance often praised even by critics who were mixed on other aspects. The atmospheric visuals, imaginative arcs, and strong production values also make it worth checking out.

Outrageous (24 July) – BritBox

Outrageous. Image: BritBox. Best new shows.

This series is based on the lives of the Mitford sisters, a group of aristocratic women in 1930s Britain who defied social conventions through their literary, romantic, and political choices.

The six-part drama explores their individual paths, from Nancy’s writing career to Diana’s affair with a fascist leader and Unity’s embrace of Nazism, highlighting the family’s internal divisions and the gathering storm of World War II.

It currently has a a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has a Metacritic score of 74, with critics applauding the show’s frothy fashions and witty dialogue alongside its sharp political commentary.

Starring Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, Anna Chancellor, Jack Farthing and James Purefoy. Watch the trailer.

Mr Bigstuff Season 2 (24 July) – Binge

Mr Bigstuff. Image: Binge. Best new shows.

Mr Bigstuff season 2 picks up a fortnight after the first season’s dramatic revelation that the leading brothers’ father is alive.

Lee and Glen react differently to this news and embark on a quest to find him, with secrets and tempers expected to clash, leading to potential family explosions. The six-episode season will see the brothers navigate this new family dynamic, filled with tension and conflict.

According to critics, the core trio – Sampson, Dyer, and Harriet Webb – return in fine form, alongside heavyweight cameos: Rula Lenska, Linda Henry, Alan Ford, Shaun Williamson and others, which freshens up the sibling dynamic.

Teenage Boss: Next Level Season 2 (25 July) – ABC

Teenage Boss: Next Level. Image: ABC iview. Best new shows.

The new season of Teenage Boss, set in Tasmania, brings in Emma Watkins (formerly the yellow Wiggle) as the host, and sees her bring guidance, encouragement, and occasional reality checks to help teens navigate financial responsibility.

The first season was praised as a practical and engaging way to teach real-world money management skills to teens in Australia. Each episode dives into the unique culture and challenges of Australian family life. It’s not always utility bills – sometimes it’s mum’s love of Turkish cooking!

Check out more Teenage Boss on ABC iview.

