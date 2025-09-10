5 best new films to stream this week

The best new films to stream this week

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September) – Netflix/Stan

The Dry: Force of Nature. Image: Roadshow Films. Best new films.

Genre: Mystery/thriller

Director: Robert Connolly

Cast: Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborra-Lee Furness, Robin McLeavy

Runtime: 112 minutes

Agent Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) investigates when his informant disappears during a corporate retreat amid the Victorian wilderness. His search reveals conflicting stories from her colleagues, and unravels secrets tied to the landscape and human nature.

Suspenseful and atmospheric, buoyed by strong performances and haunting landscapes – The Dry 2 is a rewarding return to Jane Harper’s immersive crime world. Watch the trailer.

Kontrabida Academy (11 September) – Netflix

Kontrabida Academy. Image: Netflix. Best new films.

Genre: Comedy/drama

Director: Chris Martinez

Cast: Eugene Domingo, Barbie Forteza, Jameson Blake

Runtime: 107 minutes

A restaurant worker is transported into a TV set that functions as a school for on-screen villains. There, she discovers a new sense of purpose – and a chance to confront her real-life adversaries – in this vibrant, tongue-in-cheek fantasy adventure.

Kontrabida Academy has been described as bold, whimsical and culturally clever – a Filipino dramedy that reimagines villains with a heart. Watch the trailer.

The Wrong Paris (12 September) – Netflix

The Wrong Paris. Image: Netflix. Best new films.

Genre: Romcom

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fodé, Madison Pettis

Runtime: 105 minutes



Believing she’s on a dating show set in Paris, France, Dawn lands instead in Paris, Texas. She intends to exit immediately – but unexpected chemistry with her cowboy bachelor complicates her getaway.

Oh the Hallmark of it all! The Wrong Paris sounds like a playful twist on the mistaken identity romance – but who needs a valid reason to watch such popcorn fare? We know what we’re here for.

Ted K: The Unabomber (12 September) – Stan

Ted K: The Unabomber. Image: Super Ltd / Neon. Streaming on Stan. Best new films.

Genre: Biopic

Director: Tony Stone

Cast: Sharlto Copley, Drew Powell

Runtime: 120 minutes

This intense film delves into the isolated life of Ted Kaczynski in Montana prior to his arrest. It explores his transformation from a reclusive academic to the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber.

It’s touted as a chilling, immersive study of radicalisation – with haunting performances and a slow-burn intensity that sticks with you.

Love Hurts (14 September) – Binge

Love Hurts. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge. Best new films.

Genre: Action/comedy

Director: Jonathan Eusebio

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu

Runtime: 83 minutes

Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan), a former hitman turned real estate agent, sees his quiet life unravel when his ex-partner resurfaces with a dangerous message – drawing him back into a violent past.

Look, it hasn’t exactly got rave reviews, but Ke Huy Quan’s charismatic lead performance and stylised action stand out – even if the narrative falters, his charm carries the film. Watch the trailer.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 (8 September) – Stan



Genre: Horror/thriller

Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride

Format: 7 episodes



Season 3 of Daryl Dixon tracks Daryl and Carol as they continue their journey toward home. Their path leads them away from any familiarity into distant lands, confronting new Walker-apocalypse scenarios across Europe – beginning with their arrival in a depopulated England.



The series has been lauded for offering fresh terrain for the zombie saga, raising the stakes and building the atmosphere through new landscapes and complex survival tactics. That being said, the target audience is 100% hardcore Walking Dead fans, and as an entry point to the franchise it will only alienate.



