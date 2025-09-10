5 best new films to stream this week

5 best new films to stream:
The best new films to stream this week
Force of Nature: The Dry 2 (8 September) – Netflix/Stan
Genre: Mystery/thriller
Director: Robert Connolly
Cast: Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborra-Lee Furness, Robin McLeavy
Runtime: 112 minutes
Agent Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) investigates when his informant disappears during a corporate retreat amid the Victorian wilderness. His search reveals conflicting stories from her colleagues, and unravels secrets tied to the landscape and human nature.
Suspenseful and atmospheric, buoyed by strong performances and haunting landscapes – The Dry 2 is a rewarding return to Jane Harper’s immersive crime world. Watch the trailer.
Kontrabida Academy (11 September) – Netflix
Genre: Comedy/drama
Director: Chris Martinez
Cast: Eugene Domingo, Barbie Forteza, Jameson Blake
Runtime: 107 minutes
A restaurant worker is transported into a TV set that functions as a school for on-screen villains. There, she discovers a new sense of purpose – and a chance to confront her real-life adversaries – in this vibrant, tongue-in-cheek fantasy adventure.
Kontrabida Academy has been described as bold, whimsical and culturally clever – a Filipino dramedy that reimagines villains with a heart. Watch the trailer.
The Wrong Paris (12 September) – Netflix
Genre: Romcom
Director: Janeen Damian
Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fodé, Madison Pettis
Runtime: 105 minutes
Believing she’s on a dating show set in Paris, France, Dawn lands instead in Paris, Texas. She intends to exit immediately – but unexpected chemistry with her cowboy bachelor complicates her getaway.
Oh the Hallmark of it all! The Wrong Paris sounds like a playful twist on the mistaken identity romance – but who needs a valid reason to watch such popcorn fare? We know what we’re here for.
Ted K: The Unabomber (12 September) – Stan
Genre: Biopic
Director: Tony Stone
Cast: Sharlto Copley, Drew Powell
Runtime: 120 minutes
This intense film delves into the isolated life of Ted Kaczynski in Montana prior to his arrest. It explores his transformation from a reclusive academic to the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber.
It’s touted as a chilling, immersive study of radicalisation – with haunting performances and a slow-burn intensity that sticks with you.
Love Hurts (14 September) – Binge
Genre: Action/comedy
Director: Jonathan Eusebio
Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu
Runtime: 83 minutes
Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan), a former hitman turned real estate agent, sees his quiet life unravel when his ex-partner resurfaces with a dangerous message – drawing him back into a violent past.
Look, it hasn’t exactly got rave reviews, but Ke Huy Quan’s charismatic lead performance and stylised action stand out – even if the narrative falters, his charm carries the film. Watch the trailer.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 (8 September) – Stan
Genre: Horror/thriller
Cast: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride
Format: 7 episodes
Season 3 of Daryl Dixon tracks Daryl and Carol as they continue their journey toward home. Their path leads them away from any familiarity into distant lands, confronting new Walker-apocalypse scenarios across Europe – beginning with their arrival in a depopulated England.
The series has been lauded for offering fresh terrain for the zombie saga, raising the stakes and building the atmosphere through new landscapes and complex survival tactics. That being said, the target audience is 100% hardcore Walking Dead fans, and as an entry point to the franchise it will only alienate.
