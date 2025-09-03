5 best new films to stream this week

Ice Road: Vengeance (Prime Video – 3 September)

Ice Road: Vengeance. Image: Vertical. Best new films streaming this week on Prime Video.

Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Jonathan Hensleigh Cast: Liam Neeson, Fan Bingbing

Liam Neeson, Fan Bingbing Genre: Action thriller

Action thriller Runtime: 105 minutes

On the treacherous road to Mt Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann takes on a mercenary force to protect a busload of tourists and save a vulnerable village.

The film leans into Neeson’s late-career reinvention as a rugged everyman action star, while Fan Bingbing adds international pull. Watch the trailer.

Lilo & Stitch (Disney+ – 3 September)

Lilo & Stitch (2025). Image: Disney. Best new films streaming this week on Disney+.

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Dean Fleischer Camp Cast: Maia Kealoha, Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong

Maia Kealoha, Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong Genre: Family

Family Runtime: 110 minutes

Disney’s latest live-action reimagining revisits the story of a Hawaiian girl who adopts a misbehaving alien disguised as a pet.

The update provides lush tropical visuals and a renewed focus on family bonds, while Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) brings an indie sensibility to the big-budget remake. Watch the trailer.

Memory: The Origins of Alien (Stan – 3 September)

Memory: The Origins of Alien. Image: Exhibit A Pictures / Milkhaus / Screen Division. Best new films streaming this week on Stan.

Director: Alexandre O. Philippe

Alexandre O. Philippe Cast: Ridley Scott, Veronica Cartwright, Roger Corman, Diane O’Bannon

Ridley Scott, Veronica Cartwright, Roger Corman, Diane O’Bannon Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 95 minutes

This documentary digs into the creative process behind Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979), exploring how myth, art and fear combined to create one of the most iconic sci-fi horror films of all time.

Featuring archival footage and new interviews, Memory traces the influence of writer Dan O’Bannon and designer H. R. Giger, offering fans both scholarship and nostalgia. Watch the trailer.

September 5 (Paramount+ and Binge – 4 September)

September 5. Image: Paramount Pictures / Constantin Film. Best new films streaming on Paramount+.

Director: Tim Fehlbaum

Tim Fehlbaum Cast: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro

Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro Genre: Historical drama/thriller

Historical drama/thriller Runtime: 94 minutes

Set during the 1972 Munich Olympics, the film dramatises the harrowing hostage crisis that shocked the world. With the games interrupted, untested producer Geoff Mason is thrust into live coverage by ABC Sports executive Roone Arledge.

The film explores not only the tragic events but also the moment television news was permanently reshaped. Watch the trailer.

Highest 2 Lowest (Apple TV+ – 5 September)

Highest 2 Lowest. Image: A24 / Apple. Best new films streaming this week on Apple TV+.

Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Cast: Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Genre: Crime/drama

Crime/drama Runtime: 138 minutes

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the fifth time with this modern-day reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low.

The story follows a powerful music mogul targeted in a ransom plot that spirals into moral crisis. Set on the streets of New York, it blends Kurosawa’s tension with Lee’s signature urban energy, positioning it as one of Apple TV+’s biggest prestige releases of the year. Watch the trailer.

