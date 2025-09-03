5 best new films to stream this week

5 best new films to stream:
Ice Road: Vengeance (Prime Video – 3 September)
- Director: Jonathan Hensleigh
- Cast: Liam Neeson, Fan Bingbing
- Genre: Action thriller
- Runtime: 105 minutes
On the treacherous road to Mt Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann takes on a mercenary force to protect a busload of tourists and save a vulnerable village.
The film leans into Neeson’s late-career reinvention as a rugged everyman action star, while Fan Bingbing adds international pull. Watch the trailer.
Lilo & Stitch (Disney+ – 3 September)
- Director: Dean Fleischer Camp
- Cast: Maia Kealoha, Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong
- Genre: Family
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Disney’s latest live-action reimagining revisits the story of a Hawaiian girl who adopts a misbehaving alien disguised as a pet.
The update provides lush tropical visuals and a renewed focus on family bonds, while Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) brings an indie sensibility to the big-budget remake. Watch the trailer.
Memory: The Origins of Alien (Stan – 3 September)
- Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
- Cast: Ridley Scott, Veronica Cartwright, Roger Corman, Diane O’Bannon
- Genre: Documentary
- Runtime: 95 minutes
This documentary digs into the creative process behind Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979), exploring how myth, art and fear combined to create one of the most iconic sci-fi horror films of all time.
Featuring archival footage and new interviews, Memory traces the influence of writer Dan O’Bannon and designer H. R. Giger, offering fans both scholarship and nostalgia. Watch the trailer.
September 5 (Paramount+ and Binge – 4 September)
- Director: Tim Fehlbaum
- Cast: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro
- Genre: Historical drama/thriller
- Runtime: 94 minutes
Set during the 1972 Munich Olympics, the film dramatises the harrowing hostage crisis that shocked the world. With the games interrupted, untested producer Geoff Mason is thrust into live coverage by ABC Sports executive Roone Arledge.
The film explores not only the tragic events but also the moment television news was permanently reshaped. Watch the trailer.
Highest 2 Lowest (Apple TV+ – 5 September)
- Director: Spike Lee
- Cast: Denzel Washington
- Genre: Crime/drama
- Runtime: 138 minutes
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the fifth time with this modern-day reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low.
The story follows a powerful music mogul targeted in a ransom plot that spirals into moral crisis. Set on the streets of New York, it blends Kurosawa’s tension with Lee’s signature urban energy, positioning it as one of Apple TV+’s biggest prestige releases of the year. Watch the trailer.