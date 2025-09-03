News

 > What to Watch

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 1 to 7 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
3 Sep 2025 9:00
Silvi Vann-Wall
Highest 2 Lowest. Image: Apple TV+. Best new films.

Streaming

Highest 2 Lowest. Image: Apple TV+. Best new films.

Share Icon

Ice Road: Vengeance (Prime Video – 3 September)

Ice Road: Vengeance. Image: Vertical. Streaming On Prime Video.
Ice Road: Vengeance. Image: Vertical. Best new films streaming this week on Prime Video.
  • Director: Jonathan Hensleigh
  • Cast: Liam Neeson, Fan Bingbing
  • Genre: Action thriller
  • Runtime: 105 minutes

On the treacherous road to Mt Everest, big rig driver Mike McCann takes on a mercenary force to protect a busload of tourists and save a vulnerable village.

The film leans into Neeson’s late-career reinvention as a rugged everyman action star, while Fan Bingbing adds international pull. Watch the trailer.

Lilo & Stitch (Disney+ – 3 September)

Lilo &Amp; Stitch (2025). Image: Disney
Lilo & Stitch (2025). Image: Disney. Best new films streaming this week on Disney+.
  • Director: Dean Fleischer Camp
  • Cast: Maia Kealoha, Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong
  • Genre: Family
  • Runtime: 110 minutes

Disney’s latest live-action reimagining revisits the story of a Hawaiian girl who adopts a misbehaving alien disguised as a pet.

The update provides lush tropical visuals and a renewed focus on family bonds, while Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) brings an indie sensibility to the big-budget remake. Watch the trailer.

Memory: The Origins of Alien (Stan – 3 September)

Memory: The Origins Of Alien. Image: Exhibit A Pictures / Milkhaus / Screen Division. Streaming On Stan.
Memory: The Origins of Alien. Image: Exhibit A Pictures / Milkhaus / Screen Division. Best new films streaming this week on Stan.
  • Director: Alexandre O. Philippe
  • Cast: Ridley Scott, Veronica Cartwright, Roger Corman, Diane O’Bannon
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Runtime: 95 minutes

This documentary digs into the creative process behind Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979), exploring how myth, art and fear combined to create one of the most iconic sci-fi horror films of all time.

Featuring archival footage and new interviews, Memory traces the influence of writer Dan O’Bannon and designer H. R. Giger, offering fans both scholarship and nostalgia. Watch the trailer.

September 5 (Paramount+ and Binge – 4 September)

September 5 Paramount+
September 5. Image: Paramount Pictures / Constantin Film. Best new films streaming on Paramount+.
  • Director: Tim Fehlbaum
  • Cast: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro
  • Genre: Historical drama/thriller
  • Runtime: 94 minutes

Set during the 1972 Munich Olympics, the film dramatises the harrowing hostage crisis that shocked the world. With the games interrupted, untested producer Geoff Mason is thrust into live coverage by ABC Sports executive Roone Arledge.

The film explores not only the tragic events but also the moment television news was permanently reshaped. Watch the trailer.

Highest 2 Lowest (Apple TV+ – 5 September)

Highest 2 Lowest Film Apple Tv+
Highest 2 Lowest. Image: A24 / Apple. Best new films streaming this week on Apple TV+.
  • Director: Spike Lee
  • Cast: Denzel Washington
  • Genre: Crime/drama
  • Runtime: 138 minutes

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the fifth time with this modern-day reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low.

The story follows a powerful music mogul targeted in a ransom plot that spirals into moral crisis. Set on the streets of New York, it blends Kurosawa’s tension with Lee’s signature urban energy, positioning it as one of Apple TV+’s biggest prestige releases of the year. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

Related News

Pokemon Concierge. Image: Netflix. 5 best new shows.
What to Watch

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 1 to 7 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Paper. Image: Peacock. Streaming this week on Binge.
What to Watch

Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, HBO, ABC, SBS and more …

Discover the best new shows & films streaming this week, from 1 to 7 September 2025, on the major streaming…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Death Valley. Image: BBC. Streaming on BritBox.
What to Watch

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 1 September to 7 September 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Leah J. Williams
Inside Our Minds. Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview.
What to Watch

ABC iview: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 1 September to 7 September 2025 on ABC iview with…

Leah J. Williams
pokemon concierge netlfix
What to Watch

Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows and films to stream from 1 September to 7 September 2025 on Netflix with this…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login