5 best new films to stream this week

The best new films to stream this week are:

Stans (27 August) – Paramount+

Stans. Image: Steven Leckart. Best new films streaming this week.

Genre: Documentary

Director: Steven Leckart

Cast: Eminem

Twenty-five years after Eminem’s single ‘Stan’ introduced the world to a cautionary tale of obsessive fandom, this documentary explores how fan culture has evolved in the social media era. Leckart flips the music documentary format, examining both Eminem’s career and the lives of his most devoted followers to question what modern fandom really means.

Stans is a smart cultural study with relevance beyond Eminem – offering insight into the way celebrity, social media, and obsession intersect in today’s entertainment landscape. Watch the trailer.

Thunderbolts* (27 August) – Disney+

Thunderbolts*. Image: Marvel Studios. Best new films streaming this week.

Genre: Superhero / action

Director: Jake Schreier

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The MCU’s latest team-up assembles a crew of misfits and morally grey characters, led by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Unlike the Avengers, the Thunderbolts are a reluctant band of anti-heroes and former villains tasked with missions that others won’t touch.

Pugh’s magnetic screen presence and the film’s irreverent tone make Thunderbolts a refreshing break from Marvel’s increasingly predictable offerings. Watch the trailer.

The Thursday Murder Club (28 August) – Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club. Image: Netflix. Best new films streaming this week.

Genre: Comedy/mystery

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Richard E. Grant

Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, this film follows a group of retirees who spend their free time investigating unsolved crimes – until a fresh murder lands in their laps. Their mix of wit, wisdom, and sheer stubbornness makes them unlikely but entertaining detectives.

With a stacked cast of British greats and a charming blend of cosy crime and comedy, The Thursday Murder Club is perfect viewing for fans of Knives Out or Only Murders in the Building. Watch the trailer.

Don’t Worry Darling (30 August) – HBO Max

Don’t Worry Darling. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Best new films streaming this week.

Genre: Psychological thriller

Director: Olivia Wilde

Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll

In a sun-soaked 1950s suburb, Alice (Florence Pugh) begins to question her idyllic existence as cracks appear in her community’s Stepford-like perfection. As she investigates the mysterious workplace where her husband disappears to each day, paranoia and sinister secrets surface.

Despite its behind-the-scenes controversies, Don’t Worry Darling is anchored by Pugh’s powerhouse performance and sleek production design, offering a stylish and unsettling ride.

The Brutalist (30 August) – Netflix and Binge

The Brutalist. Image: A24. Best new films streaming this week.

Genre: Historical drama

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce

Set in 1947, an architect and his wife flee war-torn Europe to start anew in America, only to find their lives entangled with a mysterious and wealthy patron. As ambition clashes with morality, the story explores legacy, art, and survival in the aftermath of conflict.

The Brutalist earned 10 Academy Award nominations, and notably won for Best Actor thanks to Adrien Brody’s dedicated lead performance. Watch the trailer.

