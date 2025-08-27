News

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 25 to 31 August 2025 as chosen by ScreenHub staff with this guide.
27 Aug 2025 9:05
Thunderbolts*. Image: Marvel Studios. Best new films to stream this week.

The best new films to stream this week are:

Stans (27 August) – Paramount+

Stans. Image: Steven Leckart. Best New Films Streaming This Week.
Genre: Documentary
Director: Steven Leckart
Cast: Eminem

Twenty-five years after Eminem’s single ‘Stan’ introduced the world to a cautionary tale of obsessive fandom, this documentary explores how fan culture has evolved in the social media era. Leckart flips the music documentary format, examining both Eminem’s career and the lives of his most devoted followers to question what modern fandom really means.

Stans is a smart cultural study with relevance beyond Eminem – offering insight into the way celebrity, social media, and obsession intersect in today’s entertainment landscape. Watch the trailer.

Thunderbolts* (27 August) – Disney+

Thunderbolts*. Image: Marvel Studios. Shows &Amp; Films Streaming This Week.
Genre: Superhero / action
Director: Jake Schreier
Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The MCU’s latest team-up assembles a crew of misfits and morally grey characters, led by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Unlike the Avengers, the Thunderbolts are a reluctant band of anti-heroes and former villains tasked with missions that others won’t touch.

Pugh’s magnetic screen presence and the film’s irreverent tone make Thunderbolts a refreshing break from Marvel’s increasingly predictable offerings. Watch the trailer.

The Thursday Murder Club (28 August) – Netflix

The Thursday Murder Club. Image: Netflix. Streaming August 2025.
Genre: Comedy/mystery
Director: Chris Columbus
Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Richard E. Grant

Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, this film follows a group of retirees who spend their free time investigating unsolved crimes – until a fresh murder lands in their laps. Their mix of wit, wisdom, and sheer stubbornness makes them unlikely but entertaining detectives.

With a stacked cast of British greats and a charming blend of cosy crime and comedy, The Thursday Murder Club is perfect viewing for fans of Knives Out or Only Murders in the Building. Watch the trailer.

Don’t Worry Darling (30 August) – HBO Max

Don't Worry Darling
Genre: Psychological thriller
Director: Olivia Wilde
Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll

In a sun-soaked 1950s suburb, Alice (Florence Pugh) begins to question her idyllic existence as cracks appear in her community’s Stepford-like perfection. As she investigates the mysterious workplace where her husband disappears to each day, paranoia and sinister secrets surface.

Despite its behind-the-scenes controversies, Don’t Worry Darling is anchored by Pugh’s powerhouse performance and sleek production design, offering a stylish and unsettling ride.

The Brutalist (30 August) – Netflix and Binge

The Brutalist. Image: A24. Oscars 2025.
Genre: Historical drama
Director: Brady Corbet
Cast: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce

Set in 1947, an architect and his wife flee war-torn Europe to start anew in America, only to find their lives entangled with a mysterious and wealthy patron. As ambition clashes with morality, the story explores legacy, art, and survival in the aftermath of conflict.

The Brutalist earned 10 Academy Award nominations, and notably won for Best Actor thanks to Adrien Brody’s dedicated lead performance. Watch the trailer.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

