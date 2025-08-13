5 best new films to stream this week

Best new films on streaming this week:

Songs From the Hole (13 August) – best new film on Netflix

This documentary about an incarcerated African-American teen musician who continues his song-writing practice in a US prison is definitely the hidden gem of the week.

As JJ’18 (his stage name) struggles for healing and peace, he comes of age behind bars – a unique, and uniquely traumatic, experience. In order to make sense of it all, he turns to his talent for composing music.

Songs From The Hole has already been lauded by a number of critics and received its laurels on the festival circuit – and now Netflix subscribers can experience the emotional journey at home this week.

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II (14 August) – best new film on Netflix

Shortly after the intense showdown in Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain, the Medicine Seller (Hiroshi Kamiya) appears once again in the inner chambers of the Ōoku.

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage continues the story in the tell-tale stunning animation style that’s made it so famous. Dynamics are shifting: Otomo Botan, a woman from a distinguished family, succeeds Utayama as the new director and begins enforcing a strict leadership style rooted in discipline and balance.

This creates growing tension between her and Fuki, a seasoned courtesan who once enjoyed the exclusive favour of the emperor, causing a rift that deepens with each passing day.

As the selection process begins for a guardian to look after the newborn child of the emperor’s wife, Empress Yukiko, an unexpected crisis turns Fuki’s situation upside down.

Watch this flick if you’re an anime fan – and not before you’ve caught up on the first instalment.

The Siege at Thorn High (15 August) – best new film on Prime Video

This Indonesian action/thriller flick is not very high brow, but it sure makes for a good rainy-day boredom buster.

Edwin has made a promise to his sister on her deathbed: to find the son that she gave to the state many years ago. His quest sees him unwittingly becoming the substitute teacher at Jakarta’s Duri High School – a school for juvenile delinquents.

But more than that, it’s a school filled with the most violent, uncontrollable students he’s ever met.

To find his nephew, Edwin must first survive a city-wide riot that traps him in the school with the kids … all of whom are out for his blood.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August) – best new film on Apple TV+

At only 40mins long, this Erik Wiese animation based on the beloved characters of Charles Schultz’ Peanuts comic strip is the shortest film on our top 5 list this week. Perfect for kids (and Kid-ults) whose attention span can’t quite hack a full length feature!

On 15 August, music and glee fill the air as Charlie Brown and the gang head off to summer camp in Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical.

First-timer Sally doesn’t get what all the hype is about. But when the camp may be forced to close, they team up to save it so more kids can make their own special memories.

Werewolves (16 August) – best new film on Prime Video

Steven C. Miller’s Frank Grillo-starring 2024 flick Werewolves is a bit, well, hairy. Debuting to mixed ratings (mostly on the lower end of the star spectrum), it’s clearly not a horror that’s out to please everyone.

A year after a supermoon’s light activated a dormant gene, transforming humans into bloodthirsty werewolves and causing nearly a billion deaths, the nightmare is resurfacing as the supermoon rises again.

Two scientists attempt to stop the mutation, but fail, and must now struggle to reach one of their family homes.

With an interesting premise and a low-budget, Werewolves could be your next B-movie watch: where yelling at the screen (howling, panting, throwing popcorn) is always allowed!

