5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 27 October to 2 November 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
30 Oct 2025 10:38
Silvi Vann-Wall
Hedda. Image: Prime Video. Best new films.

Bring Her Back (27 October) – Prime Video

Sally Hawkins On The Set Of Bring Her Back. Image: A24. Best New Films.
  • Director: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou
  • Genre: Horror
  • Cast: Sally Hawkins, Sora Wong, Billy Barratt
  • Runtime: 102 minutes

A brother and sister arrive at their new foster mother’s rural home, only to uncover a chilling ritual that blurs the line between grief and resurrection.

Following Talk to Me, the Philippou brothers return with another tightly wound supernatural tale steeped in dread. Bring Her Back combines emotional grief and horror with the tactile unease that made the duo’s debut a global hit. Watch the trailer.

Hedda (29 October) – Prime Video

Hedda. Image: Prime Video. Best New Films.
  • Director: Nia DaCosta
  • Genre: Drama, Romance
  • Cast: Tessa Thompson
  • Runtime: 114 minutes

In this modern reimagining of Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler, Tessa Thompson plays a woman trapped between a suffocating marriage and an unextinguished passion. One charged night unfolds into desire, betrayal and self-destruction.

Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels) delivers a stylised, feminist reinvention of the classic play. Expect lush cinematography, hypnotic pacing and a powerhouse central performance. Watch the trailer.

Ballad of a Small Player (29 October) – Netflix

Ballad Of A Small Player. Image: Netflix. Best New Films.
  • Director: Edward Berger
  • Genre: Crime drama
  • Cast: Colin Farrell, Tilda Swinton
  • Runtime: 118 minutes

Set among Macau’s high-roller casinos, gambler Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) hides from his creditors while becoming entangled with a mysterious woman at the baccarat table.

From the director of All Quiet on the Western Front, this adaptation of Lawrence Osborne’s novel is sleek and melancholic. Farrell and Swinton elevate the noir-tinged narrative with brooding chemistry. Watch the trailer.

The Unholy Trinity (1 November) – Paramount+

The Unholy Trinity. Image: Paramount+. Best New Films.
  • Director: Richard Gray
  • Genre: Western
  • Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L Jackson, David Arquette
  • Runtime: 125 minutes

Set in 1870s Montana, The Unholy Trinity follows a drifter seeking vengeance for his father’s wrongful execution and the fortune stolen from his family.

Written by Lee Zachariah (The Bazura Project) and directed by Richard Gray (Robert the Bruce), this gritty Western promises dust, drama and moral reckoning, bolstered by commanding performances from Brosnan and Jackson. Watch the trailer.

Last Breath (2 November) – Binge

Last Breath. Image: Focus Features. Streaming On Binge. Best New Films.
  • Director: Alex Parkinson
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Cast: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu
  • Runtime: 110 minutes

Based on the 2019 documentary, Last Breath recreates the harrowing true story of North Sea divers fighting to rescue a trapped crewmate hundreds of feet underwater.

Equal parts technical thriller and human endurance tale, Last Breath pairs Harrelson’s gravitas with Liu’s intensity to deliver a visceral cinematic experience that will leave audiences gasping. Watch the trailer.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a Melbourne-based journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker who loves frogs and improv comedy. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter (X): @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

