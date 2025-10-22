News

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 20 to 26 October 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
22 Oct 2025 9:35
Silvi Vann-Wall
The Salt Path. Image: Black Bear UK. Streaming on Prime Video. Best new films.

The Great Entertainer (20 October) – Binge

The Great Entertainer. Image: Binge. Streaming On Binge.
  • Director: Borce Damcievski
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Cast: Featuring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue (archival interviews)
  • Runtime: 96 minutes

This moving documentary celebrates the late Brian Walsh – the visionary television executive whose creative drive reshaped Australian entertainment. From helping launch Neighbours to revolutionising pay TV and sports broadcasting, Walsh’s influence is felt across decades of screen culture.

It’s essential viewing for anyone interested in Australian media history. The Great Entertainer offers an intimate look at a mentor and innovator whose work defined generations of local storytelling and celebrity. Watch the trailer.

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud (22 October) – HBO Max

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud. Image: Hbo Max. Best New Films.
  • Director: Craig Renaud
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Cast: Craig Renaud, archival footage of Brent Renaud and colleagues
  • Runtime: 98 minutes

On 13 March 2022, award-winning filmmaker Brent Renaud became the first American journalist killed while reporting on the war in Ukraine. His brother and long-time collaborator, Craig Renaud, recovered Brent’s body and his final recordings, returning them to their childhood home in Arkansas. As Craig retraces their shared career documenting conflict zones from Iraq to Haiti, the film becomes both an intimate portrait of brotherhood and a sobering meditation on the risks of frontline journalism.

Armed Only With a Camera is both a eulogy and an unflinching reminder of the price paid by storytellers who bear witness. Watch the trailer.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (22 October) – Disney+

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle. Image: Hulu. Streaming On Disney+.
  • Director: Michelle Garza Cervera
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Maika Monroe
  • Runtime: 118 minutes

This reimagining of the 1992 classic twists domestic stability into psychological horror. When an affluent mother hires a new nanny, she soon realises her trusted caretaker isn’t who she appears to be – and her family may pay the price.

Director Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera: The Bone Woman) injects a fresh feminist edge into the thriller formula. Expect slow-burn tension, sharp performances and a modern lens on parenthood and paranoia. Watch the trailer.

The Salt Path (23 October) – Prime Video

The Salt Path. Image: Black Bear Uk. Streaming On Prime Video.
  • Director: Marianne Elliott
  • Genre: Drama/romance
  • Cast: Gillian Anderson, Jason Isaacs
  • Runtime: 121 minutes

After losing their home and facing a terminal diagnosis, a couple sets out to walk the 630-mile South West Coast Path. Their journey becomes one of survival, love, and rediscovery against the stunning backdrop of the British coastline.

The Salt Path is a visually rich, emotionally resonant adaptation of a true story about resilience and reconnection – ideal for fans of contemplative, character-driven films. Watch the trailer.

A House of Dynamite (24 October) – Netflix

A House Of Dynamite. Image: Netflix. Streaming On Netflix.
  • Director: Kathryn Bigelow
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos, Idris Elba
  • Runtime: 128 minutes

When a rogue missile launches toward the United States, an international scramble begins to uncover its origin before retaliation sparks global conflict.

Boasting a powerhouse cast and a taut script, A House of Dynamite balances espionage, politics and pulse-pounding action. With Kathryn Bigelow at the helm, expect a prestige action flick in the vein of Bodyguard and Zero Dark Thirty. Watch the trailer.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a Melbourne-based journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker who loves frogs and improv comedy. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter (X): @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

