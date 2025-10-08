5 best new films to stream this week

The best new films on streaming this week
Vicious (10 October) – Paramount+
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter
- Format: Film
- Runtime: 106 minutes
When Polly receives a mysterious box from an unexpected visitor, she’s instructed to place three objects inside: something she needs, something she hates, and something she loves. What begins as a ritual soon unravels into a nightmare where reality fractures and memory betrays. Polly must face terrifying choices as darkness closes in.
Why to watch: Led by Dakota Fanning, Vicious blends psychological tension with supernatural horror. For horror fans, this promises a surreal descent into fear that plays with reality as much as with the audience’s nerves. Watch the trailer.
The Woman in Cabin 10 (10 October) – Netflix
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Keira Knightley
- Format: Film
- Runtime: 112 minutes
On assignment aboard a luxurious superyacht, a journalist witnesses a passenger go overboard. With no one believing her, she risks her life to uncover the truth. Adapted from Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel, The Woman in Cabin 10 offers a tense mystery set on open waters.
Why to watch: Keira Knightley anchors this taut adaptation of the novel with her signature intensity. A must-see for fans of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. Watch the trailer.
Darwin (10 October) – AMC+
- Genre: Crime drama
- Cast: Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris, Matt Kinback
- Format: Film
- Runtime: 118 minutes
Tahj, a determined young woman, flees foster care and joins her cousin Bam Bam and disillusioned grad Canis in a series of heists targeting the wealthy. But their schemes take a deadly turn when they cross Charles, a predator with a chilling fixation. The crew must fight to survive as predator becomes prey.
Why to watch: Darwin is a gritty mix of urban crime drama and survival thriller with a fresh cast. It should appeal to fans of Atlanta or Top Boy. Watch the trailer.
John Candy: I Like Me (10 October) – Prime Video
- Genre: Documentary
- Cast: John Candy
- Format: Film
- Runtime: 100 minutes
Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, this documentary celebrates the life and career of John Candy. Through never-before-seen archival material and intimate interviews, it paints a portrait of one of comedy’s most beloved and sorely missed stars.
Why to watch: For fans of Planes, Trains and Automobiles or Uncle Buck, this film offers both nostalgia and deeper insight into Candy’s life. It’s a heartfelt tribute that balances laughs with poignancy. Watch the trailer.
One More Shot (12 October) – Stan
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, Aisha Dee
- Format: Film
- Runtime: 109 minutes
On New Year’s Eve 1999, Minnie Vernon reunites with her on-again-off-again flame Joe at a party. When she drinks a mysterious tequila shot, she’s transported back in time to her arrival at the party, with the chance to rewrite her romantic fate. With each shot, she gets another chance to win Joe back.
Why to watch: Blending Y2K nostalgia, romcom tropes and time-loop fantasy, One More Shot is a playful, heartfelt film that adds a local edge with a strong Australian cast. Watch the trailer.