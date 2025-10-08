5 best new films to stream this week

Vicious (10 October) – Paramount+

Vicious. Best new films.

Genre: Horror

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter

Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hunter Format: Film

Film Runtime: 106 minutes

When Polly receives a mysterious box from an unexpected visitor, she’s instructed to place three objects inside: something she needs, something she hates, and something she loves. What begins as a ritual soon unravels into a nightmare where reality fractures and memory betrays. Polly must face terrifying choices as darkness closes in.

Why to watch: Led by Dakota Fanning, Vicious blends psychological tension with supernatural horror. For horror fans, this promises a surreal descent into fear that plays with reality as much as with the audience’s nerves. Watch the trailer.

The Woman in Cabin 10 (10 October) – Netflix

The Woman in Cabin 10. Best new films.

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley Format: Film

Film Runtime: 112 minutes

On assignment aboard a luxurious superyacht, a journalist witnesses a passenger go overboard. With no one believing her, she risks her life to uncover the truth. Adapted from Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel, The Woman in Cabin 10 offers a tense mystery set on open waters.

Why to watch: Keira Knightley anchors this taut adaptation of the novel with her signature intensity. A must-see for fans of Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. Watch the trailer.

Darwin (10 October) – AMC+

Darwin. Streaming this week on AMC+. Best new films.

Genre: Crime drama

Cast: Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris, Matt Kinback

Danielle LaRoach, Martin Bats Bradford, Keraun Harris, Matt Kinback Format: Film

Film Runtime: 118 minutes

Tahj, a determined young woman, flees foster care and joins her cousin Bam Bam and disillusioned grad Canis in a series of heists targeting the wealthy. But their schemes take a deadly turn when they cross Charles, a predator with a chilling fixation. The crew must fight to survive as predator becomes prey.

Why to watch: Darwin is a gritty mix of urban crime drama and survival thriller with a fresh cast. It should appeal to fans of Atlanta or Top Boy. Watch the trailer.

John Candy: I Like Me (10 October) – Prime Video

John Candy: I Like Me. Best new films.

Genre: Documentary

Cast: John Candy

John Candy Format: Film

Film Runtime: 100 minutes

Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, this documentary celebrates the life and career of John Candy. Through never-before-seen archival material and intimate interviews, it paints a portrait of one of comedy’s most beloved and sorely missed stars.

Why to watch: For fans of Planes, Trains and Automobiles or Uncle Buck, this film offers both nostalgia and deeper insight into Candy’s life. It’s a heartfelt tribute that balances laughs with poignancy. Watch the trailer.

One More Shot (12 October) – Stan

One More Shot. Streaming this week on Stan.

Genre: Romantic comedy

Cast: Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, Aisha Dee

Emily Browning, Sean Keenan, Aisha Dee Format: Film

Film Runtime: 109 minutes

On New Year’s Eve 1999, Minnie Vernon reunites with her on-again-off-again flame Joe at a party. When she drinks a mysterious tequila shot, she’s transported back in time to her arrival at the party, with the chance to rewrite her romantic fate. With each shot, she gets another chance to win Joe back.

Why to watch: Blending Y2K nostalgia, romcom tropes and time-loop fantasy, One More Shot is a playful, heartfelt film that adds a local edge with a strong Australian cast. Watch the trailer.

