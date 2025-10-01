5 best new films to stream this week

Once again we’ve scoured the streaming guides and hand-selected the best new films to stream this week. From the return of a marmalade-loving bear to sleek espionage and spooky thrills, this week’s streaming releases offer up family fun, romance, survival drama and blood-soaked horror – because we are, of course, in full-time Halloween mode!

Paddington in Peru (1 October)

Paddington in Peru. Image: StudioCanal / Sony Pictures. Best new films.

Director: Dougal Wilson

Dougal Wilson Cast: Ben Whishaw, Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins

Ben Whishaw, Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins Genre: Family/adventure/comedy

Family/adventure/comedy Runtime: 117 minutes

Paddington returns for a third big-screen outing, this time leaving Windsor Gardens to journey back to his homeland of Peru. Accompanied by the Brown family, he sets out to reunite with Aunt Lucy after receiving a heartfelt letter from the Reverend Mother of the Home for Retired Bears.

Why watch: Beloved by critics and audiences alike, the Paddington films have become synonymous with heartwarming comedy and charm. If Halloween horror isn’t your vibe, cuddle up with Paddington in Peru instead. Watch the trailer.

Heart Eyes (2 October) – Paramount+

Heart Eyes. Image: Paramount. Best new films.

Director: Josh Ruben

Josh Ruben Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding

Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding Genre: Horror/romance

Horror/romance Runtime: 104 minutes

Every Valentine’s Day, a masked killer with glowing red eyes hunts couples. Ad executive Ally and her hopelessly romantic co-worker Jay accidentally cross paths over coffee – and become the next targets.

Why watch: Merging romcom tropes with slasher thrills, Heart Eyes offers a genre mash-up for horror fans and date-night viewers alike. If you know Josh Ruben from Dropout’s Make Some Noise and Very Important People, seeing his debut horror film will put him in a whole new light. Watch the trailer.

The Lost Bus (3 October) – Apple TV+

The Lost Bus. Image: Apple TV+. Best new films.

Director: Paul Greengrass

Paul Greengrass Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera

Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera Genre: Drama/thriller

Drama/thriller Runtime: 125 minutes

Based on real events, The Lost Bus dramatises one of America’s deadliest wildfires. A school bus driver and a teacher attempt to save 22 children trapped in the inferno, navigating danger at every turn.

Why to watch: With Paul Greengrass (United 93, Captain Phillips) at the helm, The Lost Bus is set to be an intense, emotionally gripping survival drama. Watch the trailer.

V/H/S/Halloween (3 October) – AMC+ and Shudder

V/H/S/Halloween. Image: Shudder. Best new films.

Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco Plaza, Anna Zlokovic

Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco Plaza, Anna Zlokovic Cast: Ensemble casts vary by segment

Ensemble casts vary by segment Genre: Horror/anthology

Horror/anthology Runtime: 115 minutes

This anthology entry in the V/H/S franchise delivers six Halloween-set tales: Diet Phantasma, Fun Size, Home Haunt, Kidprint, Ut Supra Sic Infra, and Coochie Coochie Coo. Each director brings a unique spin to the found-footage format.

Why watch: With its DIY aesthetic and cult following, the V/H/S franchise continues to be a showcase for inventive horror talent. Watch the trailer.

Black Bag (3 October) – Binge

Black Bag. Image: Focus Features. Best new films.

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Cast: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender

Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender Genre: Espionage thriller

Espionage thriller Runtime: 128 minutes

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender star as married intelligence officers navigating betrayal, surveillance and psychological warfare.

Why watch: With razor-sharp dialogue and a constantly shifting narrative, Black Bag is a cerebral, twist-laden spy thriller. Read our review & watch the trailer.

