5 best new films to stream this week

Once again we’ve scoured the streaming guides and hand-selected the best new films to stream this week. From the return of a marmalade-loving bear to sleek espionage and spooky thrills, this week’s streaming releases offer up family fun, romance, survival drama and blood-soaked horror – because we are, of course, in full-time Halloween mode!
The best new films to stream this week
Paddington in Peru (1 October)
- Director: Dougal Wilson
- Cast: Ben Whishaw, Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins
- Genre: Family/adventure/comedy
- Runtime: 117 minutes
Paddington returns for a third big-screen outing, this time leaving Windsor Gardens to journey back to his homeland of Peru. Accompanied by the Brown family, he sets out to reunite with Aunt Lucy after receiving a heartfelt letter from the Reverend Mother of the Home for Retired Bears.
Why watch: Beloved by critics and audiences alike, the Paddington films have become synonymous with heartwarming comedy and charm. If Halloween horror isn’t your vibe, cuddle up with Paddington in Peru instead. Watch the trailer.
Heart Eyes (2 October) – Paramount+
- Director: Josh Ruben
- Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding
- Genre: Horror/romance
- Runtime: 104 minutes
Every Valentine’s Day, a masked killer with glowing red eyes hunts couples. Ad executive Ally and her hopelessly romantic co-worker Jay accidentally cross paths over coffee – and become the next targets.
Why watch: Merging romcom tropes with slasher thrills, Heart Eyes offers a genre mash-up for horror fans and date-night viewers alike. If you know Josh Ruben from Dropout’s Make Some Noise and Very Important People, seeing his debut horror film will put him in a whole new light. Watch the trailer.
The Lost Bus (3 October) – Apple TV+
- Director: Paul Greengrass
- Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera
- Genre: Drama/thriller
- Runtime: 125 minutes
Based on real events, The Lost Bus dramatises one of America’s deadliest wildfires. A school bus driver and a teacher attempt to save 22 children trapped in the inferno, navigating danger at every turn.
Why to watch: With Paul Greengrass (United 93, Captain Phillips) at the helm, The Lost Bus is set to be an intense, emotionally gripping survival drama. Watch the trailer.
V/H/S/Halloween (3 October) – AMC+ and Shudder
- Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco Plaza, Anna Zlokovic
- Cast: Ensemble casts vary by segment
- Genre: Horror/anthology
- Runtime: 115 minutes
This anthology entry in the V/H/S franchise delivers six Halloween-set tales: Diet Phantasma, Fun Size, Home Haunt, Kidprint, Ut Supra Sic Infra, and Coochie Coochie Coo. Each director brings a unique spin to the found-footage format.
Why watch: With its DIY aesthetic and cult following, the V/H/S franchise continues to be a showcase for inventive horror talent. Watch the trailer.
Black Bag (3 October) – Binge
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Cast: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender
- Genre: Espionage thriller
- Runtime: 128 minutes
Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender star as married intelligence officers navigating betrayal, surveillance and psychological warfare.
Why watch: With razor-sharp dialogue and a constantly shifting narrative, Black Bag is a cerebral, twist-laden spy thriller. Read our review & watch the trailer.