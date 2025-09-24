News

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 22 to 28 September 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.
24 Sep 2025 15:16
Silvi Vann-Wall
Ruth & Boaz. Image: Netflix. 5 best new films.

We’ve scoured the streaming guides and picked the five best new films to stream this week! From heartfelt romance to paranormal horror and historical exploration, this week’s streaming slate offers a mix of genres that should appeal to a wide range of Australian audiences.

The best new films on streaming this week are:

Ruth & Boaz (26 September) – Netflix

Ruth &Amp; Boaz. Image: Netflix. Streaming On Netflix.
  • Director: Alana Brown
  • Cast: Serayah, Tyler Leply
  • Genre: Romance
  • Format: Film
  • Runtime: 102 minutes

A modern-day retelling of a Bible story. A young woman escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.

As far as modern retellings of the Bible go, this one looks poised to be a music-filled, light romance that’s light on the preachiness. It would make for easy weekend watching. Watch the trailer.

House on Eden (26 September) – AMC+ & Shudder

House On Eden. Image: Shudder. Streaming On Amc+ And Shudder.
  • Director: Adam MacDonald
  • Cast: Kris Collins, Celina Myers, Jayson-Christopher Mayer
  • Genre: Horror
  • Runtime: 98 minutes

Paranormal investigators expect the usual frights, but when rerouted to a remote, abandoned house, they encounter an ancient malevolent force. As the night spirals into chaos, missing crew members and eerie phenomena raise the stakes.

Fans of atmospheric, suspense-driven horror will find plenty to enjoy here. The film delivers tension, scares, and a slow-burn approach that keeps viewers on edge, making it a standout addition to Shudder’s horror catalogue.

Watch the trailer.

All of You (26 September)

All Of You. Image: Apple. Streaming On Apple Tv+.
Director: Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck
Cast: Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots
Genre: Romcom/drama
Runtime: 115 minutes

Best friends Simon and Laura drift apart over years of unspoken feelings. A soulmate test prompts both to reassess whether to follow the love they’ve always felt or accept the paths they’ve taken.

Goldstein and Poots’ chemistry drives this reflective romantic comedy. It’s a compelling story about timing, regret, and the courage to pursue love.

Tinā (28 September) – Stan

The Brown Factory / New Zealand Film Commission. Streaming On Stan.
Director: Tearepa Kahi
Cast: Anapela Polataivao
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 110 minutes

Mareta, struggling with the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, reluctantly becomes a substitute teacher at an elite private school. She soon discovers students desperate for guidance and inspiration, forcing her to confront her grief while impacting the next generation.

Tinā offers an emotionally resonant story that explores grief, resilience, and mentorship. Polataivao delivers a standout performance as the titular character. Watch the trailer.

The Lost Empire of Palmyra (28 September) – SBS On Demand

The Lost Empire Of Palmyra
  • Director: Paul Berriff
  • Genre: Documentary
  • Runtime: 90 minutes

Palmyra, Syria, a once-thriving ancient city, faces destruction and centuries of decay. This documentary provides unique access to the ruins, exploring why the city was built in the desert and the extraordinary engineering that ensured its survival.

For history buffs and documentary lovers, this film offers rare access to an iconic ancient city and uncovers the ingenuity behind its creation.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a Melbourne-based journalist, podcaster, critic and filmmaker who loves frogs and improv comedy. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter (X): @SilviReports / Bluesky: @silvi.bsky.social‬ / Website: silvireports.com

