10 great films streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World. Image: Roadshow Films. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: Disney+

Director: Peter Weir

Cast: Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany

Genre: Action/Adventure

Runtime: 138 min

Synopsis: During the Napoleonic Wars, Captain Jack Aubrey commands the HMS Surprise in pursuit of a powerful French warship, testing his leadership, crew, and friendship with ship’s surgeon Stephen Maturin.

Why watch it?

Master and Commander is a visually breathtaking seafaring epic with Oscar-winning craftsmanship and finely drawn camaraderie. It’s also a fine example of non-toxic masculinity and male friendship.

Twister (1996)

Twister (1996). Image: Universal Pictures. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: Binge, Prime Video, Foxtel Now

Director: Jan de Bont

Cast: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton

Genre: Action/Thriller ·

Runtime: 113 min

Synopsis: Rival storm-chasing teams race to deploy experimental weather sensors into deadly tornadoes, facing both professional rivalry and nature’s fury.

Why watch it?

Twister is a thrill-ride of ’90s spectacle with practical effects that still impress.

Cosmopolis (2012)

Cosmopolis. Image: Transmission Films. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: Stan

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Paul Giamatti

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Runtime: 109 min

Synopsis: A billionaire asset manager’s limo ride across a gridlocked Manhattan turns into a surreal odyssey of power, capitalism, and existential unraveling.

Why watch it?

Composolis is an icy, hypnotic adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name, that captures Cronenberg’s fascination with disintegration – both human and societal – and gets an underseen, fantastic performance from Pattinson.

The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)

The Man Who Fell To Earth. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: SBS On Demand

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Cast: David Bowie, Rip Torn, Candy Clark

Genre: Sci-Fi/Drama

Runtime: 138 min

Synopsis: An alien arrives on Earth seeking water for his dying planet, but human greed and vice derail his mission.

Why watch it?

Bowie’s magnetic performance and Roeg’s fragmented storytelling make this flick a psychedelic sci-fi landmark.

Let Me In (2010)

Let Me In. Image: Icon Film Distribution. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: Stan

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz

Genre: Horror/Drama

Runtime: 115 min

Synopsis: A lonely boy befriends a mysterious new neighbour, only to discover her terrifying secret: she’s a centuries-old vampire.

Why watch it?

The US version of Let Me In is a rare remake that stands on its own, balancing tenderness with dread.

After Blue (Dirty Paradise) (2021)

After Blue (Dirty Paradise). Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: SBS On Demand, Beamafilm

Director: Bertrand Mandico

Cast: Elina Löwensohn, Paula Luna, Vimala Pons

Genre: Sci-Fi/Fantasy

Runtime: 127 min

Synopsis: On a distant, all-female planet, a teenager and her mother hunt down a dangerous criminal she accidentally freed.

Why watch it?

After Blue is a hallucinatory blend of camp, surrealism, and space-western aesthetics that’s pure Mandico.

CODA (2021)

CODA. Image: Apple TV+. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Director: Siân Heder

Cast: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 111 min

Synopsis: As the only hearing member of her deaf family, a teenager must choose between pursuing her passion for music and her family’s fishing business.

Why watch it?

CODA is heartwarming, Oscar-winning storytelling with authentic representation of Deaf culture.

Jane Eyre (2011)

Jane Eyre. Image: Universal Pictures. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: Binge, Paramount+, Foxtel Now

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender, Judi Dench

Genre: Drama/Romance

Runtime: 120 min

Synopsis: The orphaned Jane Eyre becomes governess to the enigmatic Mr Rochester, uncovering dark secrets at Thornfield Hall.

Why watch it?

Fukunaga’s Jane Eyre is the definitive adaptation for many, due to its standout performances from Wasikowska and Fassbender, and its rich atmosphere that blends gothic mystery with heartfelt romance.

Alphaville (1965)

Alphaville. Image: Athos Films/Filmstudio. Great films streaming.

Streaming on: SBS On Demand

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Cast: Eddie Constantine, Anna Karina

Genre: Sci-Fi/Noir

Runtime: 99 min

Synopsis: In a futuristic city ruled by a sentient computer, a secret agent defies logic and law to rescue a woman and dismantle the regime.

Why watch it?

Godard’s stylish collision of hard-boiled noir and dystopian science fiction remains timelessly cool.

All We Imagine as Light (2024)

All We Imagine As Light. Image: Condor Distribution/Luxbox

Streaming on: MUBI

Director: Payal Kapadia

Cast: Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 118 min

Synopsis: Two nurses in Mumbai navigate friendship, desire, and transformation as they journey to a coastal town.

Why watch it?

All We Imagine as Light, which showed at last year’s MIFF, is a luminous, Cannes-lauded meditation on intimacy and female solidarity.

