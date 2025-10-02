10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Great films new to streaming this week – quick links
The First Wives Club – Paramount+
- Director: Hugh Wilson
- Cast: Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 103 minutes
Three college friends reunite years later when they discover their wealthy husbands have all left them for younger women. Instead of wallowing, they plot humorous revenge and rediscover their own independence.
Why watch: A 90s comedy classic with three legends at their peak, The First Wives Club blends sharp wit with feminist bite. And yes, the closing musical number still brings the house down. Watch the trailer.
Aftersun – Fetch
- Director: Charlotte Wells
- Cast: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 102 minutes
A father and daughter share a summer holiday at a Turkish resort. Years later, the now-adult daughter revisits those memories with a growing awareness of her father’s struggles.
Why watch: One of the most acclaimed films of recent years, Aftersun is a tender, devastating portrait of memory and love. Paul Mescal’s performance is extraordinary, and Charlotte Wells’ direction is deeply assured. Watch the trailer.
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies – Fetch
- Director: Halina Reijn
- Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson
- Genre: Horror, Comedy, Satire
- Runtime: 94 minutes
A group of wealthy friends ride out a storm in a mansion with drink, drugs and games – until someone turns up dead and paranoia rips the group apart.
Why watch: It’s a razor-sharp skewering of Gen Z culture disguised as a slasher comedy. Smart, funny and bloody, it’s horror with a satirical edge. Watch the trailer.
Muppets From Space – Netflix
- Director: Tim Hill
- Cast: Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Frank Oz, Jeffrey Tambor
- Genre: Family, Comedy, Adventure
- Runtime: 87 minutes
Gonzo discovers he may not be from Earth and sets out to discover his origins, with the help (and chaos) of his fellow Muppets.
Why watch: It’s The Muppets! They’re in space! Light-hearted and zany, this is a nostalgic 90s entry in the Muppet canon that’s perfect for kids and kidults alike. Watch the trailer.
Drag Me To Hell – Tubi
- Director: Sam Raimi
- Cast: Alison Lohman, Justin Long, Lorna Raver
- Genre: Horror
- Runtime: 99 minutes
A loan officer evicts an elderly woman from her home, only to find herself cursed with a demonic haunting that threatens to drag her to hell.
Why watch: Director Sam Raimi returns to his horror roots with a film that’s equal parts terrifying and outrageous. It’s campy, gross and genuinely frightening. Watch the trailer.
The Ring – Paramount+
- Director: Gore Verbinski
- Cast: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox
- Genre: Horror, Mystery
- Runtime: 115 minutes
A journalist investigates a cursed videotape said to kill its viewers seven days after watching.
Why watch: The American remake of the J-Horror classic introduced a generation to Samara’s ghostly crawl from the TV. Its atmosphere and imagery still chill. Watch the trailer.
They Came Together – Hoopla
- Director: David Wain
- Cast: Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Cobie Smulders
- Genre: Romantic comedy, Satire
- Runtime: 83 minutes
A spoof of romcom conventions, They Came Together follows Joel and Molly, who meet in the most clichéd way possible – before skewering every trope in the book.
Why watch: It’s absurd, over-the-top parody at its best. Rudd and Poehler’s chemistry makes this a cult comedy gem. Watch the trailer.
Cube – Hoopla
- Director: Vincenzo Natali
- Cast: Nicole de Boer, Nicky Guadagni, David Hewlett
- Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller
- Runtime: 90 minutes
Strangers wake up in a maze of cube-shaped rooms filled with deadly traps, forced to work together to escape.
Why watch: A minimalist cult favourite, Cube is both claustrophobic and cerebral. It’s an inventive indie that influenced a generation of puzzle-based thrillers. Watch the trailer.
Days of Heaven – Apple TV
- Director: Terrence Malick
- Cast: Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, Sam Shepard, Linda Manz
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- Runtime: 94 minutes
A labourer and his lover travel to Texas in 1916 to work for a wealthy farmer, setting in motion a tragic love triangle.
Why watch: Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful films ever shot, with cinematography by Néstor Almendros, Days of Heaven is a Malick masterpiece. Watch the trailer.
Hereditary – MUBI
- Director: Ari Aster
- Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne
- Genre: Horror, Drama
- Runtime: 127 minutes
After the death of her secretive mother, Annie and her family begin to unravel dark legacies that spiral into supernatural horror.
Why watch: A modern horror landmark. Toni Collette delivers a searing performance and Ari Aster crafts a nightmare of grief and dread that lingers long after it ends. Watch the trailer.