10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

At The Drive-In (2017) – Hoopla

At The Drive In. Image: MVD Entertainment Group. 10 great films.

Director: Alexander Monelli

Alexander Monelli Cast: Jeff Mattox, Virgil Cardamone, Mahoning Drive-In community

Jeff Mattox, Virgil Cardamone, Mahoning Drive-In community Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 80 minutes

Synopsis: A heartfelt documentary about the Mahoning Drive-In in Pennsylvania, a struggling outdoor cinema kept alive by a group of volunteers who refuse to let the tradition die.

Why to watch: This is a love letter to cinema itself, capturing the dedication of film lovers who keep community spaces alive against the odds.

Drop (2025) – Binge

Drop. Image: Blumhouse Productions. 10 great films.

Director: Christopher Landon

Christopher Landon Cast: Meghann Fahy, Brendan Sklenar

Meghann Fahy, Brendan Sklenar Genre: Thriller

Thriller Runtime: 95 minutes

Synopsis: Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry, is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

Why to watch: Drop taps into the anxieties of online dating and modern surveillance, transforming a seemingly ordinary night out into a descent into paranoia.

The End of the Tour (2015) – Netflix

The End of the Tour. Image: A24. 10 great films.

Director: James Ponsoldt

James Ponsoldt Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel, Anna Chlumsky

Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel, Anna Chlumsky Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 106 minutes

Synopsis: Based on journalist David Lipsky’s memoir, the film chronicles five days spent interviewing acclaimed author David Foster Wallace at the height of his fame.

Why to watch: Jason Segel’s restrained performance brings depth to Wallace, while the film explores art, fame and loneliness with quiet intensity. Watch the trailer.

Malcolm (1986) – SBS On Demand

Malcolm. Image: Umbrella. 10 great films.

Director: Nadia Tass

Nadia Tass Cast: Colin Friels, Lindy Davies, John Hargreaves

Colin Friels, Lindy Davies, John Hargreaves Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 90 minutes

Synopsis: A quirky Australian comedy about a shy inventor who teams up with small-time crooks, using his homemade contraptions in a series of heists.

Why to watch: A cult Aussie gem, Malcolm is inventive, funny and charmingly oddball, with ingenious mechanical gags that still impress.

Ne Zha 2 (2025) – Fetch

Ne Zha 2. Image: A24/CMC Pictures. 10 great films.

Director: Yu Yang (Jiaozi)

Yu Yang (Jiaozi) Cast: Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Animation, Fantasy Runtime: 128 minutes

Synopsis: The sequel to the record-breaking Chinese animated hit Ne Zha, continuing the story of the mischievous boy-god as he faces new battles and cosmic responsibilities.

Why to watch: With dazzling visuals and epic mythology, this sequel doubles the energy that made the original a global sensation. Watch the trailer.

The Pianist (2002) – ABC iView

The Pianist. Image: Universal Pictures/Focus Features. 10 great films.

Director: Roman Polanski

Roman Polanski Cast: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay

Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann, Frank Finlay Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 150 minutes

Synopsis: The harrowing true story of Polish-Jewish pianist Władysław Szpilman, who survives the Holocaust through resilience and music.

Why to watch: Winner of three Oscars, including Best Actor, The Pianist remains a powerful testament to human endurance in the face of atrocity. Watch the trailer.

The Chaser (2008) – AMC+, Shudder

The Chaser. Image: Showbox Entertainment. 10 great films.

Director: Na Hong-jin

Na Hong-jin Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Ha Jung-woo, Seo Young-hee

Kim Yoon-seok, Ha Jung-woo, Seo Young-hee Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Runtime: 125 minutes

Synopsis: A disgraced ex-cop turned pimp investigates the disappearance of several women, leading him to a terrifying discovery.

Why to watch: A landmark of Korean cinema, The Chaser is a relentless thriller that never lets up, blending social critique with nail-biting tension. Watch the trailer.

Looking for Simone (2024) – DocPlay

Looking for Simone. Image: DOCNY. 10 great films.

Director: Nathalie Masduraud, Valérie Urrea

Nathalie Masduraud, Valérie Urrea Cast: Noémie Merlant, Simone de Beauvoir, Kellie Carter Jackson

Noémie Merlant, Simone de Beauvoir, Kellie Carter Jackson Genre: Documentary

Documentary Runtime: 90 minutes

Synopsis: In 1949, philosopher and novelist Simone de Beauvoir wrote the groundbreaking The Second Sex, launching a disruptive discourse on women’s oppression and second-class citizenship. This film dissects the origins and relevance of this bible of feminism, charting de Beauvoir’s fact-finding journey across the US to research her book. The timely and fascinating film honors de Beauvoir’s brilliance and limitations, connecting her revolutionary ideas to the pressing issues women face today.

Why to watch: Looking for Simone offers a re-examination of one of feminism’s most influential thinkers. By weaving archival material with contemporary analysis, it highlights both the enduring power and the contradictions in de Beauvoir’s work.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) – Prime Video

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Image: Lionsgate Films. 10 great films.

Director: Burr Steers

Burr Steers Cast: Lily James, Sam Riley, Lena Headey, Matt Smith

Lily James, Sam Riley, Lena Headey, Matt Smith Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Runtime: 108 minutes

Synopsis: Jane Austen’s classic novel gets a blood-soaked twist as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy battle the undead while navigating romance and class.

Why to watch: A playful genre mash-up, this is camp, stylish fun that doesn’t take itself too seriously – perfect late-night viewing. Watch the trailer.

Mayhem (2017) – AMC+

Mayhem. Image: Shudder/RLJ Entertainment. 10 great films.

Director: Joe Lynch

Joe Lynch Cast: Steven Yeun, Samara Weaving, Dallas Roberts

Steven Yeun, Samara Weaving, Dallas Roberts Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 86 minutes

Synopsis: After a law firm is quarantined by a viral outbreak that removes all inhibitions, two employees fight their way up the corporate ladder – literally.

Why to watch: A hyper-violent satire on office politics, it’s fast, brutal and darkly funny, powered by Steven Yeun and Samara Weaving’s energy. Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.